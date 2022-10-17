Cade Dillard Doubles Down in Spooky 50 Crate Late Model Action



$22,000-To-Win USRA Fall Nationals at Vado Speedway Park on Tap



ROBELINE, La. (10/17/22) – Cade Dillard piloted his S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. No. 97 Bass Bucks and Birds / Krohn Farms / Black Diamond Race Car Crate Late Model to a pair of wins over the weekend during the annual Spooky 50 at Super Bee Speedway.

He was also in contention for a $7,000 Super Late Model victory on Saturday night before making contact with an infield tractor tire, while trying to navigate lapped traffic.

“The weekend couldn’t have gone much better in the Crate Late Model. We got the wins on both Friday and Saturday. Then we were second on Friday night in the Super Late Model and was leading on Saturday night, but I grabbed a tractor tire while trying to work through lapped traffic, and that ended our night,” Dillard said. “This coming weekend we’re heading to Vado (Speedway Park) for the $22,000-to-win Modified show out there. I love that place, and I’m excited for the weekend.”

Cade Dillard made the short trip to Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) on Friday afternoon to pull double duty in the Super and Crate Late Model ranks for the 29th annual Spooky 50 weekend.

In his S&S Fishing & Rental No. 97 Super Late Model, Dillard followed up a runner-up finish in his heat with a second-place finish in the 30-lap feature. He trailed Billy Moyer Jr. to the checkers with Josh Putnam rounding out the podium.

Following an eighth-to-second march in his heat race in his Crate Late Model, Cade cruised to his ninth win of the season in the A-Main.

On Saturday evening, Dillard secured his spot into the $7,000-to-win Super Late Model finale with a heat race win. After jumping out to a commanding lead, Cade tagged an infield tire while trying to navigate around lapped traffic on lap 23 that brought an early end to his evening.

Scoring his second win in as many nights in his Crate Late Model feature, Cade rolled to his 10th win of the 2022 campaign, which came ahead of Peyton Spear, Raymond Taylor, Mark Underwood Jr., and Carlton Traweek.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.SuperBeeSpeedway.com .

Dillard is now geared up for a trek west to Royal Jones’ state-of-the-art Vado Speedway Park for the 22nd annual Rancho Milagro USRA Modified Fall Nationals. The weekend will see preliminary action contested this Friday and Saturday followed by a $22,000-to-win finale on Sunday evening.

Full event information is available at www.VadoSpeedwayPark.com .

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Krohn Farms, Joel’s Auto Sales, Strength Roofing & Siding, Johnsville Company Inc., Jody’s Oilfield Service, Bryan Cook Trucks, Hoosier Racing Tire, Lonestar Equipment & Repair, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Black Diamond Race Cars, Nichols Stores, Production Jars, Supreme Vinyl Works, Wehrs Machine & Racing Production, Fast Shafts, Champion Brand Hi-TechLubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Vahlco Wheels, Day Motorsports, Hyperco, Clements Racing Engines, VP Racing Fuel, MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com