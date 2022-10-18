Carson Ferguson Comes Out on Top of Caution-Free Contest at Swainsboro for $10,053 Win!

(SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA) For the second time in 2022, Carson Ferguson found victory lane in Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series competition on Saturday evening, October 15 at Swainsboro Raceway! In the rain-postponed event from back on July 24, Carson qualified third quickest and later placed second in the first heat race of the night. After starting the 53-lap headliner from the inside of the second row, Carson streaked past early race leader Pearson Lee Williams to grab the point on the twenty-third circuit. With no caution flags slowing the pace, the Lincolnton, North Carolina ace pulled away from the field to capture the $10,053 first place prize money by a whopping 4.965 second margin.

Dublin, Georgia racer Pearson Lee Williams earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session and won his heat race in preliminary action to land the pole for the A-Main. After leading the first twenty-two laps, Pearson settled for a strong runner-up performance at the Swainsboro, Georgia oval. Dalton Cook raced inside of the top three throughout the feature distance and ultimately placed on the podium in third. Payton Freeman picked off a trio of competitors to nab a fourth place effort, while Ross Bailes brought his #79 entry home in the fifth finishing position.

The caution-free race lasted just 14 minutes and the top nine finishers all completed each of the 53 circuits. Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series officials would like to thank the Swainsboro Raceway staff, along with all of the fans, drivers, crew members, and teams that turned out to make the rare, non-point October event for the tour a success!

Carson piloted a Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page, which was powered by a Cornett Racing Engine. Sponsorship on his Paylor Motorsports #93 machine comes in part from WP Racing Shocks, Hoopaugh Grading Company, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, New Point Lighting & Design, Night Owl National Contractors, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Superior Trailer, Dunwellz Custom Kitchen, Live Oak Family Dentistry, and Pro Fabrication.

After originally drawing a 21 car field back on the original race date of July 24, a total of 15 competitors made the trip back to Swainsboro Raceway on Saturday night for the rescheduled event. Pearson Lee Williams was quickest in Memory Lane Classic Car Museum Time Trials with his fast lap of 15.298 seconds. Williams and Dalton Cook both took home heat race victories to earn the front row for the 53-lap feature event.

The race at Swainsboro marked the final contest of 2022 under the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series or Spring Nationals Series banner. As is the norm, the 2023 schedule for both tours should be released during the upcoming Performance Racing Industry (PRI) show, which will be held in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana from December 8-10, 2022.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Race Summary

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Swainsboro Raceway (Swainsboro, Georgia)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (3) Carson Ferguson $10,053

2. (1) Pearson Lee Williams $5,000

3. (2) Dalton Cook $2,500

4. (7) Payton Freeman $1,800

5. (6) Ross Bailes $1,250

6. (5) Zack Mitchell $900

7. (9) Parker Martin $800

8. (4) Kenny Collins $700

9. (10) Jordy Nipper $675

10. (11) Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. $650

11. (8) Jeff Smith $625

12. (12) Bryson Harper $600

13. (13) Jim Rogers $575

14. (14) Michael Akeson $550

15. (15) Hayden Ownbey $525

Entries: 15

Lap Leaders: Pearson Lee Williams (Laps 1-22), Carson Ferguson (Laps 23-53)

Cautions: 0

Memory Lane Classic Car Museum Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Pearson Lee Williams 15.298

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Pearson Lee Williams, 2. Carson Ferguson, 3. Zack Mitchell, 4. Payton Freeman, 5. Parker Martin, 6. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., 7. Jim Rogers, 8. Hayden Ownbey

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Dalton Cook, 2. Kenny Collins, 3. Ross Bailes, 4. Jeff Smith, 5. Jordy Nipper, 6. Bryson Harper, 7. Michael Akeson

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Cory Hedgecock – 1510

2. Will Roland [R] – 1482

3. Kenny Collins – 1462

4. Jensen Ford – 1454

5. John Henderson – 1404

6. Parker Martin [R] – 1388

7. Dalton Cook [R] – 1372

8. Brenden Smith [R] – 1372

9. Carson Ferguson – 1256

10. Wil Herrington – 928

11. Zack Mitchell – 928

12. Camaron Marlar – 902

13. Ashton Winger – 860

14. Dale McDowell – 788

15. Michael Brown – 738

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | CARSON FERGUSON

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | PPD TO 10/15

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | DAVID PAYNE

Friday, July 29 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Saturday, October 15 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | CARSON FERGUSON

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com