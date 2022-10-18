Devin Moran and Tye Twarog Racing Go Separate Ways Following Exceptional 2022 Season

(DRESDEN, OHIO) On the heels of their 2022 season finale together in the ‘Dirt Track World Championship’ on October 14-15 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio, both Tye Twarog Racing (TTR) and driver Devin Moran announced today that they will go their separate ways heading into the off-season and the upcoming 2023 campaign. The pairing had an exceptional 2022 season together, as they racked up ten (10) feature victories, forty-two (42) top fives, and sixty (60) top tens in the seventy-eight (78) events that they entered across the country. Devin won four different times with the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, while also picking up victories against the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series and DIRTcar Summer Nationals foes.

The Dresden, Ohio ace claimed his two biggest triumphs – both worth $15,000 – with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at East Bay (FL) Raceway Park in February and West Virginia Motor Speedway in early June. However, his largest payday in 2022 came at the famed Eldora (OH) Speedway on June 9 in the 2nd edition of the ‘Eldora Million,’ as he came home on the podium in third to collect a whopping $50,000 in earnings. While the #9 team did not chase any points with a national tour in 2022, they were awarded the big Gator trophy for being crowned the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ Champion for the second straight year at Volusia (FL) Speedway Park back in February.

“First off, I want to thank Tye (Twarog) and his entire family for everything they have done for me and my racing career since I came on board with them back in 2017,” exclaimed Moran today via telephone. “We were able to win some big races and we had a lot of fun together more importantly. I’ll forever be grateful to him for furthering my career and I hate that our pairing has to end, but I guess all good things do come to an end in time.”

“I have to thank all of our great partners that have been on board with us since 2017 really, but especially those that supported us this year,” Moran went on to say. “Those include C&W Trucking, Red Oak Pub, Tye Twarog Performance Parts, CarSourceAuto.com, Tri-Valley Equipment Sales, McHugh Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat, Haulin Haskell’s, JR Hall Properties LLC, M&M Painting & Construction, Lucas Oil, Bilstein Shocks, VP Racing Fuels, FK Rod Ends, Longhorn Chassis, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Clements Racing Engines, Eibach Springs, Lincoln Smith Racing, and all of our tremendous product people.”

Team owner Tye Twarog echoed a lot of the same sentiments when he was reached for comment. “I want to wish Devin (Moran) nothing but the best in his future racing endeavors. This was very amicable with no hard feelings on either side concerning the parting of ways. We accomplished a lot of great things together and I’d like to thank Devin for giving me everything he had behind the wheel of a racecar in the five seasons that he drove for us. Much like when he left to drive for Dunn-Benson in 2019, I respect Devin’s decision to do what is best for his racing career and I have no doubt he will do great in the future wherever he winds up.”

What the 2023 racing season will bring for both parties is still up-in-the-air and will be announced at a later date. “I don’t know what the future holds for Tye Twarog Racing,” stated Twarog this morning. “We are just going to give it some time, evaluate our options, and see where things fall. Our whole family loves the sport and with our parts business, I’m sure you will see us in some capacity next year.”

As for the newly-engaged Dresden, Ohio driver, his racing plans for 2023 are not quite ready to be unveiled at this time. “We have some stuff in the works that I’m super excited about, but can’t really comment on at this time. When all of the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed on everything, we will put out another press release with that announcement. There will be a time for all of that, but the focus today is celebrating what Tye and our team accomplished since 2017 and that is something I’m really, really proud of!”

In addition to some of the highlights listed above for this season, the Tye Twarog Racing (TTR) team also won the ‘Prairie Dirt Classic’ at Fairbury (IL) Speedway for $30,000 in 2018, the ‘Quad Cities 150’ at Davenport (IA) Speedway for $30,000 in 2021, the ‘Bristol Bash’ at the dirt-covered Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway for $25,000 in 2021, the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series visit to Atomic (OH) Speedway for $22,000 in 2021, and the ‘RaceFest World Championship’ at West Virginia Motor Speedway for $20,000 in 2021. Devin also claimed Rookie of the Year honors with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series in 2017 and finished fourth in the overall series point tally. The popular driver known as the “Mailman” also finished fourth in the WOOLMS point standings in 2018, while he finished tied for seventh in the final Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points in 2020.

