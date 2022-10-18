WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for Midwest Tripleheader

Dennis Erb Jr. leads Tanner English by 98 points with six races remaining

HUMBOLDT, KS – October 18, 2022 – An October Midwest swing is on the horizon for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series as they enter the final six races of the 2022 season.

A potential $30,000 payday is on the line between three 40-lap, $10,000-to-win, Features spanning Kansas and Missouri.

The epic weekend kicks off on Friday, Oct. 21, with the Series debut at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, KS. Then, The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet head to 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Finally, the World of Outlaws Late Models head back to Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 23, for its first trip back to US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO since 2009.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3ReDMYL

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

CLOSING IN ON THE TITLE: Dennis Erb Jr. is six races away from his potential first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title.

He leads Tanner English by 98 points entering the weekend and hopes to extend that advantage on a type of track he’s found success at in 2022. Ten of his 18 top-five finishes have come at 3/8-mile facilities.

However, he’s yet to score a win on that size track this season.

The Carpentersville, IL driver, is one of a few currently in the field who raced at US 36 back in 2009. He finished 20th in the event won by Steve Francis.

Meanwhile, English has been red-hot since June. He finds himself on a streak of 15 straight top-10 finishes in points-paying events, dating back to night two of the St. Louis Firecracker Faceoff at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55.

BLAIR CLOSES THE GAP: Despite English’s top-10 streak, Max Blair has closed the gap in the battle for Rookie of the Year.

The Centerville, PA driver gained on English on both nights at Boyd’s Speedway, cutting the deficit to 68 points with six races remaining.

Blair scored both of his Series wins this season on 3/8-mile tracks, and if he can find Victory Lane this weekend, it’ll be his sixth World of Outlaws victory.

REAPER’S EXPERIENCE: Perhaps no driver in the field has been looking forward to the October Midwest swing more than Ryan Gustin.

“The Reaper” has succeeded at both Humboldt and US 36 in the last decade, scoring wins at both tracks in 2014.

He also has a podium finish this season at 81—a second in April.

The Marshalltown, IA driver is searching for his third World of Outlaws win of 2022, and second in a row after pulling a last-lap slide job on Dale McDowell to win $20,000 at Boyd’s last month.

GORDY’S CONFIDENCE: Gordy Gundaker is riding a wave of confidence this weekend. Like Gustin, he gained experience at 81 Speedway earlier this year in April.

READ MORE: Missouri’s Gordy Gundaker Looks Ahead to Midwest Tripleheader, World Finals

The St. Charles, MO driver also scored a podium finish that weekend and hopes it’ll give him a leg up on his competition.

Sunday’s event at US 36 is Gundaker’s last chance to race in his home state, where he already has a top-five in two starts this season.

His best finish also came on a 3/8-mile track – a fourth at Atomic Speedway in April.

THE CHAMP RETURNS: Four-time and reigning champion Brandon Sheppard will return to World of Outlaws CASE Late Models competition for the first time since the USA Nationals at Cedar Lake Speedway in August.

The New Berlin, IL driver has three Series victories this season and won his only appearance in the B5 in 2022—which he’ll be driving this weekend.

Sheppard also found Victory Lane in the only World of Outlaws Feature contested at 81 Speedway in 2017, where he beat Tyler Erb to the checkered flag.

A win this weekend will be his 81st career Series triumph.

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Oct. 21 at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, KS

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 81 Speedway in Wichita, KS

Sunday, Oct. 23 at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, MO

ABOUT THE TRACK

Humboldt Speedway is a 3/8-mile high-banked clay oval

81 Speedway is a 3/8-mile dirt oval

US 36 Raceway is a 3/8-mile dirt oval

ONLINE

Humboldt Speedway: http://www.humboldtspeedway.com

81 Speedway: www.81speedway.com

US 36 Raceway: http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Humboldt Speedway:

No Previous Winners

81 Speedway:

2017-Brandon Sheppard

US 36 Raceway:

2009- Steve Francis

TRACK RECORDS

Humboldt Speedway:

No Track Record Recorded

81 Speedway:

16.104 by Tad Pospisil on Apr. 9, 2022

US 36 Raceway:

12.463 by Dennis Erb Jr. on May 22, 2009

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet cap off a thrilling 2022 season at the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC, Nov. 2-5. FOR TICKETS: CLICK HERE.

Feature Winners: (19 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-4

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-4

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-2

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (51 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-12 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-11 Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-9

Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-9 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-8

Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-8 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-7

Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-7 Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-6 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-5

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-5 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-4

Tanner English, Benton, KY-4 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-3

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-2

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-2

Josh Richards, Houston, OH-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2 Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Jeff Rine, Danville, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Rick Eckert, York, PA-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-1

Daryn Klein, Trenton, IL-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Kent Robinson, Bloomington, IN-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (47 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-3

Tanner English, Benton, KY-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-2

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-2

Sam Seawright, Fort Payne, AL-2

Trevor Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN-1

Austyn Mills, Cincinnati, OH-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Andy Bond, Coolville, OH-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Shaun Jones, Shermansdale, PA-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Chad Myers, Hempstead, MD-1

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-1

John Garvin, Sarver, PA-1

Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Brad Seng, Grand Forks, ND-1

Chad Mahder, Bloomer, WI-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

Mckay Wenger, Fairbury, IL-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Garrett Smith, Eatonton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Kyle Hardy, Stephens City, VA-1

Andy Boozel, Clymer, NY-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-1

Chad Finley, St. Johns, MI-1

Eli Beets, Knoxville, TN-1

Joseph Joiner, Midland, FL-1

PODIUM FINISHES (33 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-10 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-8

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-8 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-7

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-7 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-6

Tanner English, Benton, KY-6

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-6

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-6 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-5

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-5 Josh Richards, Houston, OH-4

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-4

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-4

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-4 Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-3

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-2

Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-2

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-2

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Stormy Scott-Las Cruces, NM-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Chris Ferguson, Mt. Holly, NC-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (21 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Tanner English, Benton, KY-7 Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-4 Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Jordan Bauer, St. Jacob, IL-1

Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, WI-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Eddie Carrier Jr., Fairmont, WV-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-1

QUICK TIMES (18 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-3 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Logan Martin, West Plains, MO-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (31 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-169 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-161 Max Blair, Centerville, PA-123 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-119 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-112 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-111 Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-106 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-99 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-80

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-80 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-78 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-60 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-57 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-54 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-47 Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-34 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-31 Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, AR-28 Jason Feger, Bloomington, IL-27

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-27 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-24 Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-22 Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-20

Rick Eckert, York, PA-20 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-14 Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-10 Tanner English, Benton, KY-9 Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-3 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. x, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)

19. Saturday, May 29/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (1)

20. Friday, June 3/Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)

21. Friday, June 24/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/ Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

22. Saturday, June 25/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/Dennis Erb Jr. (4)

23. Sunday, June 26/Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, IL/Brandon Sheppard (2)

24. Friday, July 15/River Cities Speedway/ Grand Forks, ND/ Shane Clanton (1)

25. Sunday, July 16/Red Cedar Speedway/ Menomonie, WI/Mike Marlar(2)

26. Monday, July 25/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Jonathan Davenport(3)

27. Saturday, July 30/Fairbury Speedway/Fairbury, IL/Brandon Sheppard(3)

28. Thursday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/ Mike Marlar (3)

29. Saturday, Aug. 6/Cedar Lake Speedway/Blairsville, GA/Jonathan Davenport (4)

30. Friday, Aug. 19/Williams Grove Speedway/ Mechanicsburg, PA/Shane Clanton (2)

31. Saturday, Aug. 20/Sharon Speedway/Hartford, OH/Devin Moran (1)

32. Thursday, Aug. 25/Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Jason Feger (1)

33. Friday Aug. 26/Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Tanner English (1)

34. Saturday, Aug. 27/Davenport Speedway/Davenport, IA/Tanner English (2)

35. Friday, Sept. 2/Smoky Mountain Speedway/Maryville, TN/Jimmy Owens (1)

36. Friday, Sept. 23/Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA/Jimmy Owens(2)

37. Saturday, Sept. 24/Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA/Ryan Gustin (2)