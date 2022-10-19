Track Enterprises Partners With Southern Super Series

Macon, IL (October 19, 2022) – Officials from Track Enterprises and the Southern Super Series announced earlier today they have formed a strategic partnership for the future. Together, the two groups will help manage the Super Late Model pavement racing tour that has operated in the Southeastern part of the U.S. since 2013.

Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, and Tim Bryant – Owner / Promoter of Five Flags Speedway and the Southern Super Series, released a joint statement regarding the partnership. The alliance will see Bryant and current series officials continue to work with the series for the foreseeable future.

“Bob (Sargent) and our entire group have a vision,” Bryant stated. “As the short track racing landscape continues to change, we look forward to where the Track Enterprises team is headed, and I’m excited to be a part of it. The encouraging part of this process is that our series will continue to provide competitive racing of this style for both the competitors and the fans in its home area with the current race tracks that have made it successful since its inception.”

Established in 1985, Track Enterprises is a highly respected and successful motorsports marketing and event promotions company, hosting local, regional, and national events for parts of five decades. Headquartered in Macon, IL, Track Enterprises is involved in over 100 events annually.

In January, Track Enterprises announced the acquisition of Champion Racing Association, inclusive of the ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour, and two additional regional grassroots racing series. In June, Sargent and ARCA Midwest Tour owner/promoter Gregg McKarns announced that Track Enterprises would acquire the Midwest Tour, effective January 1, 2023.

The CRA and Midwest Tour announcement, now combined with the Southern Super Series arrangement, has brought about speculation of a potential national tour for Super Late Models.

“We will have an announcement in the coming days about our national program,” stated Sargent. “Our staff has been working diligently on this process and we are currently putting the process in action.”

For more information regarding the partnership between Track Enterprises and the Southern Super Series, we invite you to listen to an interview with Tim Bryant recorded earlier today. Click here to watch: https://fb.watch/gfJmJzfEH9/?fs=e&s=cl

Track Enterprises promotes races featuring some of the nation’s most popular touring series, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, USAC, SRX, DIRTcar, UMP, World of Outlaws, POWRi Racing, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Additionally, Track Enterprises manages racing promotions at Macon (IL) Speedway, Lincoln (IL) Speedway, and the Nashville (TN) Fairgrounds Speedway.