National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Ed Dixon has passed away at age 68!

St. Louis, MO (October 20th, 2022) One of the greatest dirt racers to ever come from the St. Louis area has passed away, Ed Dixon of Washington, MO lost his battle with cancer this morning (October 20th) at the age of 68. Ed is survived by his father Mel Dixon and step mom Carol along with his sister Sharon Dixon Jennings and her husband Art Jennings and his son Daniel Dixon and his wife Margo along with two grandchildren Eli & Quinn Dixon.

Ed had a ton of racing accomplishments over the years, including being selected to the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2004. He amassed over 620 feature wins in his career with wins in 22 different states and won three UMP National Championships, a Northern All Stars Series Championship, a Florida Speedweeks Championship. He won numerous track championships over the years at tracks like I-55 Raceway, Belle-Clair Speedway and Godfrey Speedway in his familiar number 50 car.

Ed drove for many different car owners over the years, including his father, Allen Automotive, Charlie Barzoff, B Auto Parts, P.J. Passiglia and Tiffany Motorsports.

Services for Ed are being handled by Millard Family Chapels and those details will be announced once finalized.