Ryker Griggs Gains KKM Giveback Prelim Night One Victory with POWRi Jr Sprints

Belleville, IL. (10/20/22) Ryker Griggs would ride with precision into victory lane by notching their first career feature victory in the Prelim Thursday night feature event with the POWRi Jr Sprint League presented in support of Night One in the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

Entering a competitive field of twenty-two entrants in the POWRi Jr Sprint League at Port City would find JJ Beason start the night quickest with an 11.455-second hot-lap time as JJ Beason, Braxton Flatt, and Ryker Griggs would each earn heat race victories.

Racing into the feature event would witness high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter JJ Beason battle with the front-row companion Braxton Flatt into the first pair of corners as JJ Beason would gain the early advantage to lead laps early.

Establishing nearly a one-second lead, JJ Beason would witness the field bunch back together after an early race caution with Brexton Flatt, Ryker Griggs, Tate Gurney, and Brody Stewart all battling inside the top five in green flag racing.

Maintaining the front of the field, JJ Beason would continue to stretch the lead while dealing with lap traffic as a caution with six laps remaining would dictate the outcome of the event. Heartbreakingly JJ Beason would be stricken from competition after mechanical issues would sideline the dominant one-time leader.

Going green for the final few laps, Ryker Griggs would not be denied victory while claiming his fifth victory of the season by 1.499-seconds in an action-packed twenty-lap feature with Braxton Flatt resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“I was a little scared with Beason in the lead but when he pulled into the infield, I knew it was over,” said Ryker Griggs in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr Sprints.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Braxton Stewart would notch a solid third with Lathan Knott hard-charging from starting seventeenth to finishing fourth as Bristol Spicola rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League feature in support of Preliminary Night One of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/20/22:

MPI Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 36JR-JJ Beason (11.455)

Lynch Machining Heat Race 1 Winner: 36JR-JJ Beason

ShopRico.com Heat Race 2 Winner: 81-Braxton Flatt

Nunley Trucking Heat Race 3 Winner: 4-Ryker Griggs

Eibach High Point Qualifier: 36JR-JJ Beason

ShopRico.com Hard Charger: 92-Lathan Knott (+13)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 4-Ryker Griggs

Lynch Machining A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 4-Ryker Griggs[3]; 2. 81-Braxton Flatt[2]; 3. 9S-Braxton Stewart[7]; 4. 92-Lathan Knott[17]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola[11]; 6. 55K-Kayden Anderson[15]; 7. 22-Ryker Jones[14]; 8. 21J-Jayden Hiller[18]; 9. 27-Brody Stewart[6]; 10. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[9]; 11. 18-Noah Betts[12]; 12. 66-Jack Loss[16]; 13. 71-Oren Basham[21]; 14. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[13]; 15. 16-Berkley Reese[19]; 16. 36JR-JJ Beason[1]; 17. 9C-Jace Cooksey[4]; 18. 88E-Emery Laplante[10]; 19. 29C-Clayton Jenkins[20]; 20. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[22]; 21. 51-Tate Gurney[5]; 22. 10E-Eli Potter[8].

Lynch Machining Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36JR-JJ Beason[1]; 2. 9C-Jace Cooksey[2]; 3. 9S-Braxton Stewart[4]; 4. 88E-Emery Laplante[5]; 5. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[6]; 6. 66-Jack Loss[7]; 7. 16-Berkley Reese[8]; 8. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[3].

ShopRico.com Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton Flatt[2]; 2. 51-Tate Gurney[1]; 3. 10E-Eli Potter[3]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[6]; 5. 22-Ryker Jones[5]; 6. 92-Lathan Knott[4]; 7. 29C-Clayton Jenkins[7].

Nunley Trucking Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4-Ryker Griggs[2]; 2. 27-Brody Stewart[3]; 3. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[4]; 4. 18-Noah Betts[5]; 5. 55K-Kayden Anderson[1]; 6. 21J-Jayden Hiller[6]; 7. 71-Oren Basham[7].

MPI Qualifying 1: 1. 36JR-JJ Beason, 00:11.455[12]; 2. 51-Tate Gurney, 00:11.513[13]; 3. 55K-Kayden Anderson, 00:11.552[9]; 4. 9C-Jace Cooksey, 00:11.580[15]; 5. 81-Braxton Flatt, 00:11.599[6]; 6. 4-Ryker Griggs, 00:11.634[2]; 7. 14JR-Jaxon Nail, 00:11.741[20]; 8. 10E-Eli Potter, 00:11.745[8]; 9. 27-Brody Stewart, 00:11.761[18]; 10. 9S-Braxton Stewart, 00:11.780[17]; 11. 92-Lathan Knott, 00:11.795[14]; 12. 17C-Caleb Johannesen, 00:11.820[10]; 13. 88E-Emery Laplante, 00:11.846[7]; 14. 22-Ryker Jones, 00:11.863[5]; 15. 18-Noah Betts, 00:11.868[1]; 16. 27C-Grayson Cooksey, 00:11.956[19]; 17. 9-Bristol Spicola, 00:12.003[22]; 18. 21J-Jayden Hiller, 00:12.035[3]; 19. 66-Jack Loss, 00:12.116[16]; 20. 29C-Clayton Jenkins, 00:12.233[21]; 21. 71-Oren Basham, 00:12.283[11]; 22. 16-Berkley Reese, 00:12.451[4].

