Steven Snyder Jr Secures KKM Giveback Classic Prelim Night One Win with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro

Belleville, IL. (10/20/22) Steven Snyder Jr would secure the victory by using the low-line in the Prelim Thursday night feature event with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool in Night One in the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations to notch his ninth seasonal feature victory.

Entering a stout field of fifty-six split-field Night One competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League at Port City would find Daison Pursley start the night quickest with a 10.327-second qualifying time. Daison Pursley, Caleb Pence, Brenham Crouch, Colby Sokol, Landon Ellis, Thomas Kunsman Jr, and Sammy McNabb would each earn the heat race victories. Qualifier winners would include Daison Pursley, Frank Flud, Steven Snyder Jr, and Cannon McIntosh as Chase Spicola and Sammy McNabb would be victorious in semi-feature action.

Flying into the thirty-lap feature event would witness high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Daison Pursley battle with the front-row companion Frank Flud in an all-Oklahoma front-row as Flud would lead the opening lap with Pursley running an inside line runner-up.

Bringing the field back together on a lap four caution would realign the field single-file with Frank Flud leading Daison Pursley, Jake Nail, Landon Ellis, and Cannon McIntosh all inside the top-five with Emerson Axsom, JJ Loss, Steven Snyder Jr, Thomas Kunsman Jr, and Brenham Crouch trailing.

High-side hustling the top trio would separate from the field with Daison Pursley sliding into the lead on lap ten as Frank Flud, Jake Nail, Cannon McIntosh, and Steven Snyder Jr began to encounter lap traffic with action throughout the pack.

Cruising to a comfortable lead, Pursley would again see the caution flag displayed with nine laps remaining as Steven Snyder Jr raced his way up into the runner-up position. Frank Flud and Jake Nail would battle with Thomas Kunsman, Cannon McIntosh, Emerson Axsom, Gunner Setser, Brenham Crouch, and Colby Sokol restarting inside the top ten.

Restarting with perfection would find Steven Snyder Jr snag the top spot using the low line in turns one and two with Pursley attempting to regain the lead as Flud, Nail, and McIntosh raced inside the top five.

Holding steady up front on the low line, previous year’s winner Steven Snyder Jr would not be denied in victory while claiming his second career league win in an action-packed feature with one-time leader Daison Pursley resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“The lap cars really help me take the bottom and then I started to catch up to Daison and I knew either my car was coming in or his was going away. On the restart I knew I had to stay on my line, keep it under me and bide my time” said Steven Snyder Jr in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Frank Flud would notch a solid third with Cannon McIntosh placing in the fourth and final automatic lock-in for Saturday’s feature as Jake Nail rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool feature in Preliminary Night One of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League | 10/20/22:

Max Papis Innovations Quickest Qualifying Time: 71-Daison Pursley (10.327)

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 1 Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Sawyer Chassis Heat Race 2 Winner: 8P-Caleb Pence

Hyper Chassis Heat Race 3 Winner: 2BX-Brenham Crouch

ShopRico.com Heat Race 4 Winner: 24S-Colby Sokol

Metric Cycle Racin Engines Heat Race 5 Winner: 68-Landon Ellis

Max Papis Innovations Heat Race 6 Winner: 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr

Eibach Heat Race 7 Winner: 22M-Sammy McNabb

Metric Cyle Racing Engines Qualifier 1 Winner: 71-Daison Pursley

Sawyer Chassis Qualifier 2 Winner: 81-Frank Flud

Hyper Chassis Qualifier 3 Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr.

ShopRico.com Qualifier 4 Winner: 21X-Cannon McIntosh

Lynch Machining B-Feature 1 Winner: 12C-Chase Spicola

Milestone B-Feature 2 Winner: 22M-Sammy McNabb

MPI High Point Qualifier: 71-Daison Pursley

Lynch Machining Hard Charger: 7C-Phillip Cordova (+9)

MPI A-Feature Winner: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Max Papis Innovations A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[7]; 2. 71-Daison Pursley[1]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 4. 21X-Cannon McIntosh[8]; 5. 14R-Jake Nail[6]; 6. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[3]; 7. 87-Gunnar Setser[11]; 8. 26M-Gavin Miller[14]; 9. 24S-Colby Sokol[9]; 10. 68-Landon Ellis[4]; 11. 08-Peter Smith[16]; 12. 15P-Jase Randolph[13]; 13. 2B-Garrett Benson[20]; 14. 7C-Phillip Cordova[23]; 15. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[5]; 16. 2A-Austin Wood[15]; 17. 26C-Chase McDermand[22]; 18. 10T-Jaxon Bishop[19]; 19. 12C-Chase Spicola[17]; 20. 8P-Caleb Pence[21]; 21. 2BX-Brenham Crouch[12]; 22. 22M-Sammy McNabb[18]; 23. 67-JJ Loss[10]; 24. 17S-Baron Silva[24].

Lynch Machining B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12C-Chase Spicola[1]; 2. 10T-Jaxon Bishop[3]; 3. 8P-Caleb Pence[4]; 4. 7C-Phillip Cordova[5]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe[9]; 6. 24T-Tanner Thorson[7]; 7. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[11]; 8. 4DG-Brent Shoemaker[13]; 9. 4X-Teagen Moles[12]; 10. 5G-Landon Graham[8]; 11. 33L-Laike Imm[19]; 12. 66-Jayden Clay[14]; 13. 13C-William Conner[16]; 14. 11T-Taitum McElvany[18]; 15. 42-Ashley Afdahl[20]; 16. 57-Cam Sorrels[10]; 17. 20-Tony Morris[17]; 18. 36J-Kyle Jones[6]; 19. 66M-Megan Thomas[15]; 20. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2].

Milestone B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 22M-Sammy McNabb[3]; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson[1]; 3. 26C-Chase McDermand[2]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva[5]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[6]; 6. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 7. 11-Laydon Pearson[10]; 8. 94-Hayden Wise[15]; 9. 39B-Adam Barth[4]; 10. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[9]; 11. 2V-Josh Voorhees[17]; 12. B21-Caden McCreary[14]; 13. 5D-Reece Shelton[18]; 14. 1G-Garett Hake[16]; 15. 7-Bobby Eubanks[19]; 16. 16S-Seth Shebester[12]; 17. 78B-Lane Burnett[13]; 18. 15A-Jade Avedisian[8]; 19. 14H-Harley Hollan[11]; 20. 21C-Carter Holt[20].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 12C-Chase Spicola[2]; 3. 10T-Jaxon Bishop[1]; 4. 2B-Garrett Benson[3]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[5]; 6. 52-Hayden Mabe[6]; 7. 2V-Josh Voorhees[8]; 8. 20-Tony Morris[7].

Sawyer Chassis Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 8P-Caleb Pence[1]; 2. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 3. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[3]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 5. 11-Laydon Pearson[6]; 6. B21-Caden McCreary[8]; 7. 94-Hayden Wise[7]; 8. 7C-Phillip Cordova[5].

Hyper Chassis Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2BX-Brenham Crouch[3]; 2. 24T-Tanner Thorson[2]; 3. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 4. 57-Cam Sorrels[1]; 5. 17S-Baron Silva[5]; 6. 66M-Megan Thomas[8]; 7. 16S-Seth Shebester[6]; 8. 5D-Reece Shelton[7].

ShopRico.com Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Colby Sokol[3]; 2. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[4]; 3. 15A-Jade Avedisian[1]; 4. 26C-Chase McDermand[2]; 5. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[5]; 6. 14H-Harley Hollan[6]; 7. 13C-William Conner[7]; 8. 7-Bobby Eubanks[8].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 68-Landon Ellis[3]; 2. 39B-Adam Barth[5]; 3. 14R-Jake Nail[4]; 4. 26M-Gavin Miller[2]; 5. 36J-Kyle Jones[1]; 6. 78B-Lane Burnett[7]; 7. 4DG-Brent Shoemaker[6]; 8. 42-Ashley Afdahl[8].

MPI Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[3]; 2. 08-Peter Smith[1]; 3. 15P-Jase Randolph[2]; 4. 5G-Landon Graham[5]; 5. 87-Gunnar Setser[4]; 6. 1G-Garett Hake[8]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 8. 33L-Laike Imm[7].

Eibach Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 22M-Sammy McNabb[1]; 2. 67-JJ Loss[3]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 4. 21X-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 5. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[2]; 6. 4X-Teagen Moles[6]; 7. 11T-Taitum McElvany[7]; 8. 21C-Carter Holt[8].

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 71-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 68-Landon Ellis[3]; 3. 87-Gunnar Setser[5]; 4. 08-Peter Smith[7]; 5. 12C-Chase Spicola[1]; 6. 17S-Baron Silva[9]; 7. 39B-Adam Barth[6]; 8. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 9. 14H-Harley Hollan[10]; 10. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[8].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 2. 67-JJ Loss[2]; 3. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[4]; 4. 7C-Phillip Cordova[10]; 5. 26C-Chase McDermand[6]; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson[1]; 7. 8P-Caleb Pence[5]; 8. 5G-Landon Graham[8]; 9. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[9]; 10. 15A-Jade Avedisian[7].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 2. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[3]; 3. 15P-Jase Randolph[5]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[1]; 5. 10T-Jaxon Bishop[6]; 6. 36J-Kyle Jones[8]; 7. 2BX-Brenham Crouch[4]; 8. 11-Laydon Pearson[9]; 9. 4X-Teagen Moles[10]; 10. 57-Cam Sorrels[7].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 21X-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[3]; 3. 26M-Gavin Miller[6]; 4. 24S-Colby Sokol[4]; 5. 22M-Sammy McNabb[5]; 6. 13-Elijah Gile[8]; 7. 52-Hayden Mabe[9]; 8. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 9. 16S-Seth Shebester[10]; 10. 24T-Tanner Thorson[1].

MPI Max Papis Innovations Qualifying 1: 1. 71-Daison Pursley, 00:10.327[5]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 00:10.330[36]; 3. 81-Frank Flud, 00:10.378[17]; 4. 47BC-Emerson Axsom, 00:10.386[27]; 5. 14R-Jake Nail, 00:10.406[1]; 6. 87-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.458[29]; 7. 21X-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.468[7]; 8. 2B-Garrett Benson, 00:10.471[4]; 9. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.476[44]; 10. 2BX-Brenham Crouch, 00:10.490[16]; 11. 24S-Colby Sokol, 00:10.529[20]; 12. 68-Landon Ellis, 00:10.536[13]; 13. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr, 00:10.551[12]; 14. 67-JJ Loss, 00:10.563[2]; 15. 12C-Chase Spicola, 00:10.567[42]; 16. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:10.584[10]; 17. 24T-Tanner Thorson, 00:10.586[24]; 18. 26C-Chase McDermand, 00:10.602[50]; 19. 26M-Gavin Miller, 00:10.616[18]; 20. 15P-Jase Randolph, 00:10.647[21]; 21. 1E-Eric Braundmeier, 00:10.669[53]; 22. 10T-Jaxon Bishop, 00:10.671[35]; 23. 8P-Caleb Pence, 00:10.680[11]; 24. 57-Cam Sorrels, 00:10.707[8]; 25. 15A-Jade Avedisian, 00:10.733[19]; 26. 36J-Kyle Jones, 00:10.737[23]; 27. 08-Peter Smith, 00:10.739[54]; 28. 22M-Sammy McNabb, 00:10.744[15]; 29. 13-Elijah Gile, 00:10.744[33]; 30. 7C-Phillip Cordova, 00:10.783[56]; 31. 17S-Baron Silva, 00:10.789[30]; 32. 43E-Eddie Hamblen, 00:10.816[45]; 33. 39B-Adam Barth, 00:10.819[38]; 34. 5G-Landon Graham, 00:10.828[39]; 35. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:10.837[25]; 36. 52-Hayden Mabe, 00:10.849[6]; 37. 11-Laydon Pearson, 00:10.862[22]; 38. 16S-Seth Shebester, 00:10.870[49]; 39. 14H-Harley Hollan, 00:10.909[9]; 40. 4DG-Brent Shoemaker, 00:10.939[41]; 41. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.940[51]; 42. 4X-Teagen Moles, 00:10.941[34]; 43. 20-Tony Morris, 00:10.952[47]; 44. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.962[14]; 45. 5D-Reece Shelton, 00:10.973[46]; 46. 13C-William Conner, 00:11.031[40]; 47. 78B-Lane Burnett, 00:11.088[31]; 48. 33L-Laike Imm, 00:11.107[48]; 49. 11T-Taitum McElvany, 00:11.122[26]; 50. 2V-Josh Voorhees, 00:11.198[32]; 51. B21-Caden McCreary, 00:11.206[43]; 52. 66M-Megan Thomas, 00:11.339[3]; 53. 7-Bobby Eubanks, 00:11.500[37]; 54. 42-Ashley Afdahl, 00:11.505[28]; 55. 1G-Garett Hake, 00:11.511[55]; 56. 21C-Carter Holt, 00:11.639[52].

