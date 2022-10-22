Brody Stewart Seizes KKM Giveback Prelim Night Two Win with POWRi Jr Sprints

Belleville, IL. (10/21/22) Brody Stewart would use late-race dramatics to his advantage by driving into victory lane and notching their first career feature victory with the POWRi Jr Sprint League in support of Friday’s Preliminary Night Two of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

Entering a competitive field of twenty-five entrants in the POWRi Jr Sprint League at Port City Raceway would find JJ Beason start the night quickest with an 11.670-second hot-lap time as JJ Beason, Braxton Flatt, and Tate Gurney would each earn heat race victories.

Racing into the feature event would find high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter JJ Beason battle with the front-row companion Braxton Flatt into the first pair of corners as JJ Beason would lead laps early.

Establishing a dominant lead, JJ Beason would stretch over a second advantage with Braxton Flatt and Brody Stewart while occurring lap traffic around the mid-race point with Braxton Stewart and Tate Gurney all throttling inside the top five under green flag racing.

Displaying the caution flag with eight laps remaining would see JJ Beason setting the pace with Brody Stewart lined up right on his tail tank as Braxton Flatt, Braxton Stewart, Tate Gurney, Ryker Jones, Jace Cooksey, Ryker Griggs, Masyn Truitt, and Liam Barton gridded inside the top-ten.

Diving into turns one and two would see Brody Stewart drive on the inside line while occurring lap traffic to capture his ninth seasonal victory on the penultimate lap of the twenty-lap feature event with one-time leader JJ Beason resulting in a remarkable runner-up finish.

“I saw the lap car hit JJ a little bit and I knew there was a hole for me to hit, I had to keep it on the bottom after that because I knew if I left it open he would get me back,” said Brody Stewart in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr. Sprints on Night Two of the KKM Giveback Classic.

Staying in the hunt for the front all event, Braxton Stewart would notch a solid third with Braxton Flatt finishing fourth as Ryker Jones rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League feature in support of Preliminary Night Two of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/21/22:

MPI Quickest Hot-Lap Time: 36JR-JJ Beason

Lynch Machining Heat Race 1 Winner: 36JR-JJ Beason

ShopRico.com Heat Race 2 Winner: 81-Braxton Flatt

Nunley Trucking Heat Race 3 Winner: 51-Tate Gurney

Eibach High Point Qualifier: 36JR-JJ Beason

ShopRico.com Hard Charger: 75-Masyn Truitt (+7)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 27-Brody Stewart

Lynch Machining A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 27-Brody Stewart[4]; 2. 36JR-JJ Beason[1]; 3. 9S-Braxton Stewart[6]; 4. 81-Braxton Flatt[2]; 5. 22-Ryker Jones[10]; 6. 75-Masyn Truitt[13]; 7. 51-Tate Gurney[3]; 8. 4-Ryker Griggs[11]; 9. 9C-Jace Cooksey[5]; 10. 19-Liam Barton[7]; 11. 10E-Eli Potter[8]; 12. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[16]; 13. 21J-Jayden Hiller[12]; 14. 92-Lathan Knott[15]; 15. 9-Bristol Spicola[14]; 16. 18-Noah Betts[17]; 17. 88E-Emery Laplante[20]; 18. 29C-Clayton Jenkins[19]; 19. 55K-Kayden Anderson[23]; 20. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[18]; 21. 71-Oren Basham[25]; 22. 16-Berkley Reese[21]; 23. 15S-Hudson Straight[24]; 24. 66-Jack Loss[22]; 25. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[9].

Lynch Machining Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 36JR-JJ Beason[1]; 2. 27-Brody Stewart[4]; 3. 19-Liam Barton[2]; 4. 22-Ryker Jones[3]; 5. 75-Masyn Truitt[5]; 6. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[6]; 7. 29C-Clayton Jenkins[8]; 8. 66-Jack Loss[7]; 9. 71-Oren Basham[9].

ShopRicocom Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton Flatt[2]; 2. 9C-Jace Cooksey[4]; 3. 10E-Eli Potter[1]; 4. 4-Ryker Griggs[5]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola[3]; 6. 18-Noah Betts[8]; 7. 88E-Emery Laplante[6]; 8. 55K-Kayden Anderson[7].

Nunley Trucking Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Tate Gurney[1]; 2. 9S-Braxton Stewart[2]; 3. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[3]; 4. 21J-Jayden Hiller[4]; 5. 92-Lathan Knott[6]; 6. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[5]; 7. 16-Berkley Reese[7]; 8. 15S-Hudson Straight[8].

MPI Qualifying 1: 1. 36JR-JJ Beason, 00:11.670[2]; 2. 10E-Eli Potter, 00:11.706[12]; 3. 51-Tate Gurney, 00:11.791[9]; 4. 19-Liam Barton, 00:11.792[19]; 5. 81-Braxton Flatt, 00:11.828[14]; 6. 9S-Braxton Stewart, 00:11.850[23]; 7. 22-Ryker Jones, 00:11.864[20]; 8. 9-Bristol Spicola, 00:11.871[3]; 9. 14JR-Jaxon Nail, 00:11.874[16]; 10. 27-Brody Stewart, 00:11.888[8]; 11. 9C-Jace Cooksey, 00:11.898[1]; 12. 21J-Jayden Hiller, 00:11.899[13]; 13. 75-Masyn Truitt, 00:11.899[25]; 14. 4-Ryker Griggs, 00:11.917[10]; 15. 27C-Grayson Cooksey, 00:11.972[7]; 16. 17C-Caleb Johannesen, 00:11.994[21]; 17. 88E-Emery Laplante, 00:12.034[5]; 18. 92-Lathan Knott, 00:12.035[6]; 19. 66-Jack Loss, 00:12.046[18]; 20. 55K-Kayden Anderson, 00:12.048[11]; 21. 16-Berkley Reese, 00:12.335[15]; 22. 29C-Clayton Jenkins, 00:12.420[24]; 23. 18-Noah Betts, 00:12.541[4]; 24. 15S-Hudson Straight, 00:12.542[17]; 25. 71-Oren Basham, 00:12.543[22].

