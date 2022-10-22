Kyle Spence Secures KKM Giveback Classic Night Two Victory with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros

Belleville, IL. (10/21/22) Kyle Spence would ride the high side to perfection with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League on Friday’s Engler Machine Preliminary Night Two of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations to notch his first career league feature victory.

Entering a stout field of sixty-one split-field Night Two competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League at Port City Raceway would witness Braden Chiaramonte start the night quickest with a 10.389-second qualifying time. KJ Snow, Chelby Hinton, Trey Robb, Chris Cochran, Daniel Robinson, Jeffrey Newell, and TJ Smith would each earn the heat race victories. Qualifier winners would include Chris Cochran, Sam Johnson, Jayson Campbell, and KJ Snow as Brant Woods and Jeffrey Newell would be victorious in semi-feature action.

Flying into the thirty-lap feature event would find high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Chris Cochran combat with the front-row companion Kyle Spence as Chris Cochran would lead the opening lap with Kyle Spence, TJ Smith, KJ Snow, and Kale Drake trailing closely behind the leader on the low-line.

Spreading out over the smooth and fast racing surface, Chris Cochran and the field would be bunched back together after a lap-nine caution. Restarting quickly, Cochran stuck to the low line with Kyle Spence running the high side.

TJ Smith would blast to the lead around the mid-way point using a low-line maneuver with precision as Kyle Spence followed suit around Chris Cochran as KJ Snow and Sam Johnson rounded out the running top-five.

Renewing intense on-track action after a lap-sixteen caution would see TJ Smith and Kyle Spence battle in two very different lines with high-line running Spence gaining the lead off of a huge and precisely timed turn-four run with low-side Smith staying close behind with Kris Carroll, Sam Johnson, Kale Drake, Darren Brown, Jayson Campbell, Braden Chiaramonte, Jace McIntosh, and Jett Yantis all running inside the tight top-ten to set up late-race dramatics with a caution waving on lap twenty-seven.

Holding steady on the late-race restart, Kyle Spence would not be denied in victory while claiming his first career league win in an action-packed thirty-lap feature with TJ Smith resulting in a terrific runner-up finish.

“Man, what a race, I knew TJ would go for it as clean as possible and I really thought he would throw a bomb at the end and we both stuck it. I was pretty lucky the top stuck the whole thirty laps as it did and there is always that possibility of over-driving it” said Kyle Spence in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Staying in the hunt for the front after advancing twelve positions, Kris Carroll would notch a solid third with Kale Drake placing in the fourth and final automatic lock-in for Saturday’s feature as Sam Johnson rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature in Preliminary Night Two of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League | 10/21/22:

Max Papis Innovations Quickest Qualifying Time: 73-Braden Chiaramonte (10.389)

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 1 Winner: 54-KJ Snow

Sawyer Chassis Heat Race 2 Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

Hyper Chassis Heat Race 3 Winner: 12T-Trey Robb

ShopRico.com Heat Race 4 Winner: 14C-Chris Cochran

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat Race 5 Winner: 5X-Daniel Robinson

Max Papis Innovations Heat Race 6 Winner: 12X-Jeffrey Newell

Eibach Heat Race 7 Winner: 15-TJ Smith

Metric Cyle Racing Engines Qualifier 1 Winner: 14C-Chris Cochran

Sawyer Chassis Qualifier 2 Winner: 19J-Sam Johnson

Hyper Chassis Qualifier 3 Winner: 96-Jayson Campbell

ShopRico.com Qualifier 4 Winner: 24-KJ Snow

Lynch Machining B-Feature 1 Winner: 83-Brant Woods

Milestone B-Feature 2 Winner: 12X-Jeffrey Newell

MPI High Point Qualifier: 14C-Chris Cochran

Lynch Machining Hard Charger: 08X-Jace McIntosh (+13)

MPI/Engler Machine A-Feature Winner: R7-Kyle Spence

MPI Max Papis Innovations A Feature (30 Laps): 1. R7-Kyle Spence[2]; 2. 15-TJ Smith[4]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[15]; 4. 26K-Kale Drake[7]; 5. 19J-Samuel Johnson[9]; 6. 11C-Darren Brown[13]; 7. 96-Jayson Campbell[6]; 8. 73-Braden Chiaramonte[11]; 9. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[18]; 10. 08X-Jace McIntosh[23]; 11. 28-Chelby Hinton[10]; 12. 95-Gavan Boschele[21]; 13. 4-Jett Yantis[19]; 14. 39-Russ Disinger[24]; 15. 83-Brant Woods[17]; 16. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[20]; 17. 5X-Daniel Robinson[16]; 18. 10JB-Jonathan Beason[14]; 19. 24-KJ Snow[3]; 20. 14C-Chris Cochran[1]; 21. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[22]; 22. 10J-Dominic Gorden[5]; 23. 89-Jace Park[8]; 24. 12T-Trey Robb[12].

Lynch Machining B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods[2]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 3. 95-Gavan Boschele[5]; 4. 08X-Jace McIntosh[6]; 5. 3Z-Trey Zorn[4]; 6. 12G-Gage Robb[8]; 7. 15N-Neal Allison[9]; 8. 66X-Broedy Graham[7]; 9. 12-Frank Galusha[11]; 10. 3-Cole Roberts[19]; 11. 10P-Brian Potter[13]; 12. 01-Kaden Weger[10]; 13. 99K-Seth Stenzel[12]; 14. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[17]; 15. 31-Matt Carr[21]; 16. 82S-Austin Saunders[14]; 17. 38-Levi Henderson[18]; 18. 78BB-Brody Wake[15]; 19. 11X-Jason Woods[20]; 20. 5P-Luke Porter[23]; 21. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 22. 33B-Cody Barnes[16]; 23. 23-Josh Castro[22].

Milestone B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 2. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[1]; 3. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[3]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[11]; 5. 32T-Trey Marcham[8]; 6. 10-Tom Curran[7]; 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[14]; 8. 19-Justin Robison[6]; 9. 44-Cory Kelley[4]; 10. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[17]; 11. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[10]; 12. 25J-Delaney Jost[19]; 13. 78-Ethan Ayars[9]; 14. 25S-Justis Sokol[13]; 15. 31H-Jacob McConnell[15]; 16. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[22]; 17. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 18. 1H-Connor Lee[20]; 19. 21-Kainan Baker[16]; 20. 10S-Scout Spraggins[18]; 21. 11J-Cameron Paul[12]; 22. 08B-Bobby McIntosh[21].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-KJ Snow[2]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 3. 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 4. 73-Braden Chiaramonte[4]; 5. 19-Justin Robison[5]; 6. 21-Kainan Baker[9]; 7. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 8. 33B-Cody Barnes[6]; 9. 10S-Scout Spraggins[7].

Sawyer Chassis Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 10J-Dominic Gorden[4]; 3. 44-Cory Kelley[1]; 4. 11C-Darren Brown[3]; 5. 39-Russ Disinger[6]; 6. 10P-Brian Potter[7]; 7. 08X-Jace McIntosh[5]; 8. 08B-Bobby McIntosh[9]; 9. 31-Matt Carr[8].

Hyper Chassis Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12T-Trey Robb[4]; 2. 36K-Kris Carroll[5]; 3. 19J-Samuel Johnson[3]; 4. 83-Brant Woods[2]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars[1]; 6. 82S-Austin Saunders[7]; 7. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 8. 3-Cole Roberts[8]; 9. 23-Josh Castro[9].

ShopRico.com Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 14C-Chris Cochran[3]; 2. 95-Gavan Boschele[2]; 3. 12G-Gage Robb[1]; 4. 96-Jayson Campbell[4]; 5. 3Z-Trey Zorn[5]; 6. 78BB-Brody Wake[7]; 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[6]; 8. 25J-Delaney Jost[8]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[9].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 5X-Daniel Robinson[2]; 2. 89-Jace Park[3]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[4]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[1]; 5. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]; 6. 99K-Seth Stenzel[5]; 7. 31H-Jacob McConnell[6]; 8. 11X-Jason Woods[8]; 9. 5P-Luke Porter[9].

MPI Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[1]; 2. R7-Kyle Spence[4]; 3. 10JB-Jonathan Beason[2]; 4. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[3]; 5. 12-Frank Galusha[6]; 6. 66X-Broedy Graham[5]; 7. 38-Levi Henderson[7]; 8. 1H-Connor Lee[8].

Eibach Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 15-TJ Smith[4]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 3. 10-Tom Curran[5]; 4. 15N-Neal Allison[6]; 5. 01-Kaden Weger[7]; 6. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[8]; 7. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[2]; 8. 11J-Cameron Paul[3].

Metric Cycle Racing Engines Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 14C-Chris Cochran[3]; 2. 89-Jace Park[2]; 3. 10JB-Jonathan Beason[6]; 4. 5X-Daniel Robinson[1]; 5. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[5]; 6. 08X-Jace McIntosh[10]; 7. 12T-Trey Robb[4]; 8. 15N-Neal Allison[9]; 9. 12G-Gage Robb[7]; 10. (DNS) 11J-Cameron Paul.

Sawyer Chassis Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19J-Samuel Johnson[1]; 2. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 4. 15-TJ Smith[4]; 5. 83-Brant Woods[6]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 7. 19-Justin Robison[8]; 8. 10-Tom Curran[7]; 9. 12-Frank Galusha[10]; 10. 39-Russ Disinger[9].

Hyper Chassis Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 96-Jayson Campbell[2]; 2. 11C-Darren Brown[1]; 3. 73-Braden Chiaramonte[3]; 4. 10J-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 6. 32T-Trey Marcham[10]; 7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]; 8. 44-Cory Kelley[6]; 9. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[8]; 10. 99K-Seth Stenzel[9].

ShopRico.com Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 24-KJ Snow[3]; 2. R7-Kyle Spence[4]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 5. 3Z-Trey Zorn[8]; 6. 66X-Broedy Graham[9]; 7. 01-Kaden Weger[10]; 8. 4-Jett Yantis[2]; 9. 78-Ethan Ayars[7]; 10. 95-Gavan Boschele[1].

MPI Max Papis Innovations Qualifying 1: 1. 73-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:10.389[8]; 2. 10J-Dominic Gorden, 00:10.409[16]; 3. 12T-Trey Robb, 00:10.428[10]; 4. 96-Jayson Campbell, 00:10.480[5]; 5. 26K-Kale Drake, 00:10.522[49]; 6. R7-Kyle Spence, 00:10.527[46]; 7. 15-TJ Smith, 00:10.535[9]; 8. 4-Jett Yantis, 00:10.535[21]; 9. 11C-Darren Brown, 00:10.536[23]; 10. 19J-Samuel Johnson, 00:10.563[22]; 11. 14C-Chris Cochran, 00:10.579[29]; 12. 89-Jace Park, 00:10.587[17]; 13. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, 00:10.588[30]; 14. 11J-Cameron Paul, 00:10.618[3]; 15. 24-KJ Snow, 00:10.621[32]; 16. 28-Chelby Hinton, 00:10.622[42]; 17. 83-Brant Woods, 00:10.637[2]; 18. 95-Gavan Boschele, 00:10.638[43]; 19. 5X-Daniel Robinson, 00:10.640[38]; 20. 10JB-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.648[40]; 21. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 00:10.650[20]; 22. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:10.653[28]; 23. 44-Cory Kelley, 00:10.653[36]; 24. 78-Ethan Ayars, 00:10.656[39]; 25. 12G-Gage Robb, 00:10.665[12]; 26. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 00:10.666[24]; 27. 12X-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.672[37]; 28. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:10.674[57]; 29. 19-Justin Robison, 00:10.691[11]; 30. 08X-Jace McIntosh, 00:10.692[34]; 31. 36K-Kris Carroll, 00:10.728[33]; 32. 3Z-Trey Zorn, 00:10.729[26]; 33. 99K-Seth Stenzel, 00:10.741[4]; 34. 66X-Broedy Graham, 00:10.741[59]; 35. 10-Tom Curran, 00:10.751[1]; 36. 33B-Cody Barnes, 00:10.752[56]; 37. 39-Russ Disinger, 00:10.764[35]; 38. 25S-Justis Sokol, 00:10.768[60]; 39. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 00:10.771[6]; 40. 31H-Jacob McConnell, 00:10.784[55]; 41. 12-Frank Galusha, 00:10.787[27]; 42. 15N-Neal Allison, 00:10.788[53]; 43. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 00:10.796[13]; 44. 10P-Brian Potter, 00:10.810[58]; 45. 82S-Austin Saunders, 00:10.823[51]; 46. 78BB-Brody Wake, 00:10.837[14]; 47. 32T-Trey Marcham, 00:10.840[31]; 48. 38-Levi Henderson, 00:10.862[45]; 49. 01-Kaden Weger, 00:10.865[15]; 50. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 00:10.892[47]; 51. 31-Matt Carr, 00:10.915[18]; 52. 3-Cole Roberts, 00:10.950[50]; 53. 25J-Delaney Jost, 00:10.999[54]; 54. 11X-Jason Woods, 00:11.119[7]; 55. 1H-Connor Lee, 00:11.127[41]; 56. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier, 00:11.149[44]; 57. 21-Kainan Baker, 00:11.255[25]; 58. 08B-Bobby McIntosh, 00:11.290[61]; 59. 23-Josh Castro, 00:11.300[19]; 60. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 00:11.451[48]; 61. 5P-Luke Porter, 00:11.747[52].

