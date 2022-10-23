Braxton Stewart Shines in KKM Giveback Championship Night Win with POWRi Jr. Sprints

Belleville, IL. (10/22/22) Braxton Stewart strike late and only need to lead the final half-lap to notch his first career league feature victory with the POWRi Jr Sprint League in support of Saturday’s Eibach Championship Night of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations.

Entering a competitive field of twenty-five drivers in the POWRi Jr. Sprint League at Port City Raceway would find Brexton Flatt, JJ Beason, Braxton Stewart, Brody Stewart, Tate Gurney, and Ryker Griggs automatically locked in from the combined preliminary night overall point totals.

Racing into the twenty-car feature event after on-track driver introductions would find Jace Cooksey and Masyn Truitt each earn semi-feature victories as the high-point qualifier and inside front-row starter Braxton Flatt battle with the front-row counterpart JJ Beason into the first pair of corners as Braxton Flatt would lead laps early.

Forming a commanding lead, Braxton Flatt would hit his marks to stretch space over Braxton Stewart and Brody Stewart battling behind while JJ Beason and Tate Gurney each raced within the top five as caution would wave on lap seven to bunch the field back together.

Smoothly restarting while setting a blistering pace, Braxton Flatt would continue to lead the field of tight competitors as lap traffic would come into play on the final lap. Contact entering turns one and two would see the top two drivers slowed off of turn two as third-running Braxton Stewart would capitalize.

“My brother got past me then I saw the white flag, when I got out of turn two I saw the top two spinning and I knew I had to get outside and get by them,” said Braxton Stewart in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Jr. Sprints in support of Championship Night in the KKM Giveback Classic.

Holding steady the final lap would find Braxton Stewart claim the feature win as one-time leader Braxton Flatt finished second. Staying in the mix all event, Brody Stewart would notch a solid third with JJ Beason finishing fourth as Tate Gurney rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Jr Sprint League twenty-lap feature in support of Championship Night of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Jr Sprint League | 10/22/22:

Max Papis Innovations B-Feature 1 Winner: 9C-Jace Cooksey

Flo Racing B-Feature 2 Winner: 75-Masyn Truitt

Eibach High Point Qualifier: 81-Braxton Flatt

ShopRico.com Hard Charger: 19-Liam Barton (+4)

Lynch Machining A-Feature Winner: 9S-Braxton Stewart

Lynch Machining A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9S-Braxton Stewart[3]; 2. 81-Braxton Flatt[1]; 3. 27-Brody Stewart[4]; 4. 36JR-JJ Beason[2]; 5. 51-Tate Gurney[5]; 6. 75-Masyn Truitt[8]; 7. 19-Liam Barton[11]; 8. 9C-Jace Cooksey[7]; 9. 22-Ryker Jones[9]; 10. 92-Lathan Knott[12]; 11. 4-Ryker Griggs[6]; 12. 21J-Jayden Hiller[13]; 13. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[15]; 14. 10E-Eli Potter[18]; 15. 18-Noah Betts[16]; 16. 55K-Kayden Anderson[10]; 17. 9-Bristol Spicola[14]; 18. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[20]; 19. 16-Berkley Reese[19]; 20. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[17].

MPI Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1: 1. 9C-Jace Cooksey[1]; 2. 22-Ryker Jones[2]; 3. 19-Liam Barton[9]; 4. 21J-Jayden Hiller[4]; 5. 14JR-Jaxon Nail[5]; 6. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[3]; 7. 16-Berkley Reese[8]; 8. 15S-Hudson Straight[10]; 9. 66-Jack Loss[7]; 10. 88E-Emery Laplante[6].

Flo Racing B Feature 2: 1. 75-Masyn Truitt[9]; 2. 55K-Kayden Anderson[4]; 3. 92-Lathan Knott[3]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[2]; 5. 18-Noah Betts[5]; 6. 10E-Eli Potter[1]; 7. 27C-Grayson Cooksey[6]; 8. 71-Oren Basham[8]; 9. 29C-Clayton Jenkins[7].

