Kyle Spence Claims Win and Ride in KKM Giveback Classic Championship Night with POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros

Belleville, IL. (10/22/22) Kyle Spence would flex his racing fortitude with the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League on Saturday’s Eibach Championship Night of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by MPI to notch his second and perhaps biggest career league feature win to date, declaring “I never thought I’d have the opportunity to drive a midget again so I’m going to take the ride” in the victory lane celebrations.

Entering a stout field of one-hundred-seventeen merged-field Championship Night competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League at Port City Raceway would find Daison Pursley clock overall quick-time on prelim night one with a 10.327-second lap with Steven Snyder Jr, Daison Pursley, Frank Flud, Cannon Mcintosh, Kyle Spence, TJ Smith, Kris Carroll, and Kale Drake automatically locked in from preliminary night finishes.

Lined straight-up based on event points from prelim nights would find Justis Sokol and Brent Shoemaker earn D-Feature victories with Joe B Miller and Gavan Boschele notching C-Feature wins as Thomas Kunsman Jr and Jake Nail would gain B-Feature triumphs with the top-eight from each also advancing into the sixty-seven lap main event.

Going green initially after on-track driver introductions would witness pole-starter and Night One winner Steven Snyder Jr battle with Night Two winner and front-row companion Kyle Spence into the first pair of corners with Steven Snyder Jr gaining the young driving advantage as Kyle Spence, Frank Flud, Cannon McIntosh, and Kale Drake all circled inside the early contending top-five.

Controlling the pace up front around the low line through early race restarts, Steven Snyder Jr would continue to lead while dealing lap traffic as Kyle Spence would strike for the lead on lap twenty-two with Cannon McIntosh and Frank Flud followed by Snyder with Drake continuing to round out the top-five.

Lengthy green flag racing throughout lap traffic would see Kyle Spence run the outside with McIntosh running the low-line swapping positions and lines nearly every lap as Frank Flud would also share time throughout the front-end in outstanding action.

Holding steady while locked in a battle up front, lap traffic would keep the leaders at bay on the low-line Kyle Spence would keep Frank Flud on his tail tank with Cannon McIntosh, Steven Snyder Jr, and Kale Drake all within striking distance as the caution flag would wave on lap forty-nine.

Setting the stage for dramatics with eighteen laps remaining, Spence would set the pace on the restart as Flud, McIntosh, and Snyder continued on the low line behind the leader with Thomas Kunsman Jr, Jayson Campbell, Kris Carroll, KJ Snow, Daison Pursley, and Gunnar Setser all within the running top-ten with the field bunching together for caution with eleven laps left.

Securing the front for the final revolutions, Kyle Spence would not be denied victory while claiming his second career league win in an intense and action-packed sixty-seven lap feature event to wrap up the weekend racing adrenaline rushes.

“Man, I just wanted to beat the back bumper off that lap car but no one else could get by us either. I did not want to give up the bottom, I knew I had to keep it in the moisture and held on. With races this big you have to go for it and I was expecting it honestly, luckily no one drove me dirty and the bottom stayed fast” said Kyle Spence in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle for the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Staying in the hunt for the front Frank Flud would result in a terrific runner-up finish ahead of Cannon McIntosh finalizing the podium placements with one-time leader Steven Snyder Jr placing in fourth as Kris Carroll rounded out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League feature in Championship Night of the Fourth Annual Keith Kunz Motorsports Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing Micro League | 10/22/22:

Max Papis Innovations Overall Quickest Qualifying Time: 71-Daison Pursley (10.327)

Lynch Machining B-Feature 1 Winner: 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr.

Milestone B-Feature 2 Winner: 14R-Jake Nail

ShopRico.com C-Feature 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Eibach C-Feature 2 Winner: 95-Gavan Boschele

Hoss Media D-Feature 1 Winner: 25S-Justis Sokol

Schoenfeld Headers D-Feature 2 Winner: 4DG-Brent Shoemaker

MPI High Point Qualifier: 21S-Steven Snyder Jr

Engler Machine Hard Charger: 5X-Daniel Robinson (+11)

Max Papis Innovations A-Feature Winner: R7-Kyle Spence

MPI A-Feature (67 Laps): 1. R7-Kyle Spence[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[5]; 3. 21X-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 4. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 5. 36K-Kris Carroll[6]; 6. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[9]; 7. 96-Jayson Campbell[16]; 8. 87-Gunnar Setser[14]; 9. 15-TJ Smith[4]; 10. 71-Daison Pursley[3]; 11. 5X-Daniel Robinson[22]; 12. 14R-Jake Nail[10]; 13. 28-Chelby Hinton[17]; 14. 26K-Kale Drake[8]; 15. 73-Braden Chiaramonte[21]; 16. 24S-Colby Sokol[18]; 17. 4-Jett Yantis[24]; 18. 19J-Samuel Johnson[12]; 19. 24-KJ Snow[20]; 20. 26M-Gavin Miller[19]; 21. 68-Landon Ellis[23]; 22. 14C-Chris Cochran[15]; 23. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[11]; 24. 11C-Darren Brown[13].’

Lynch Machining B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21K-Thomas Kunsman Jr[4]; 2. 47BC-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 11C-Darren Brown[7]; 4. 14C-Chris Cochran[3]; 5. 28-Chelby Hinton[6]; 6. 26M-Gavin Miller[8]; 7. 73-Braden Chiaramonte[5]; 8. 68-Landon Ellis[2]; 9. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[13]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[19]; 11. 17S-Baron Silva[21]; 12. 2A-Austin Wood[12]; 13. 8P-Caleb Pence[18]; 14. 08X-Jace McIntosh[20]; 15. 32T-Trey Marcham[22]; 16. 83-Brant Woods[15]; 17. 26C-Chase McDermand[16]; 18. 67-JJ Loss[9]; 19. 08-Peter Smith[11]; 20. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[14]; 21. 12T-Trey Robb[10]; 22. 22M-Sammy McNabb[17].

Milestone B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 14R-Jake Nail[1]; 2. 19J-Samuel Johnson[3]; 3. 87-Gunnar Setser[6]; 4. 96-Jayson Campbell[2]; 5. 24S-Colby Sokol[4]; 6. 24-KJ Snow[5]; 7. 5X-Daniel Robinson[11]; 8. 4-Jett Yantis[15]; 9. 10JB-Jonathan Beason[10]; 10. 10J-Dominic Gorden[7]; 11. 89-Jace Park[8]; 12. 7C-Phillip Cordova[18]; 13. 10T-Jaxon Bishop[16]; 14. 2BX-Brenham Crouch[12]; 15. 2B-Garrett Benson[13]; 16. 15N-Neal Allison[22]; 17. 12C-Chase Spicola[14]; 18. 20Q-Brecken Reese[20]; 19. 95-Gavan Boschele[19]; 20. 3Z-Trey Zorn[21]; 21. 15P-Jase Randolph[9]; 22. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[17].

ShopRicocom C Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 2. 08X-Jace McIntosh[1]; 3. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 4. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]; 5. 25S-Justis Sokol[19]; 6. 19-Justin Robison[8]; 7. 13-Elijah Gile[4]; 8. 52-Hayden Mabe[10]; 9. 10-Tom Curran[6]; 10. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[15]; 11. 11-Laydon Pearson[12]; 12. 43E-Eddie Hamblen[13]; 13. 78BB-Brody Wake[22]; 14. 12-Frank Galusha[16]; 15. 5G-Landon Graham[11]; 16. 99K-Seth Stenzel[17]; 17. 01-Kaden Weger[14]; 18. 16S-Seth Shebester[18]; 19. 10P-Brian Potter[20]; 20. 39-Russ Disinger[9]; 21. 3-Cole Roberts[21]; 22. 24T-Tanner Thorson[5].

Eibach C Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 95-Gavan Boschele[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]; 3. 3Z-Trey Zorn[2]; 4. 15N-Neal Allison[10]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[11]; 6. 1E-Eric Braundmeier[12]; 7. 78-Ethan Ayars[13]; 8. 57-Cam Sorrels[15]; 9. 4X-Teagen Moles[16]; 10. 4DG-Brent Shoemaker[19]; 11. 94-Hayden Wise[21]; 12. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 13. 66-Jayden Clay[20]; 14. 36J-Kyle Jones[9]; 15. 66X-Broedy Graham[8]; 16. 39B-Adam Barth[3]; 17. 21-Kainan Baker[22]; 18. 44-Cory Kelley[5]; 19. 12G-Gage Robb[7]; 20. 15A-Jade Avedisian[14]; 21. 14H-Harley Hollan[17]; 22. 11J-Cameron Paul[18].

Hoss Media D Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 2. 10P-Brian Potter[2]; 3. 3-Cole Roberts[13]; 4. 78BB-Brody Wake[6]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[18]; 6. 10S-Scout Spraggins[14]; 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[1]; 8. 1G-Garett Hake[8]; 9. 11X-Jason Woods[16]; 10. 33L-Laike Imm[11]; 11. 2V-Josh Voorhees[7]; 12. 31H-Jacob McConnell[5]; 13. 42-Ashley Afdahl[15]; 14. 33B-Cody Barnes[10]; 15. 5D-Reece Shelton[9]; 16. 38-Levi Henderson[12]; 17. B21-Caden McCreary[4]; 18. 21C-Carter Holt[17]; 19. 23-Josh Castro[19].

Schoenfeld Headers D Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4DG-Brent Shoemaker[1]; 2. 66-Jayden Clay[3]; 3. 94-Hayden Wise[2]; 4. 21-Kainan Baker[12]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 6. 8T-Cody Berkenmeier[5]; 7. 31-Matt Carr[15]; 8. 13C-William Conner[7]; 9. 25J-Delaney Jost[13]; 10. 20-Tony Morris[11]; 11. 78B-Lane Burnett[6]; 12. 5P-Luke Porter[18]; 13. 11T-Taitum McElvany[10]; 14. 7-Bobby Eubanks[14]; 15. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 16. 66M-Megan Thomas[9]; 17. 1H-Connor Lee[16]; 18. 08B-Bobby McIntosh[17].

