Traditional events, plus some new additions highlight 2023 Lucas Oil Speedway tentative schedule

WHEATLAND, MO. (Oct. 24, 2022) – With the final action of the 2022 season in the books, Lucas Oil Speedway has unveiled its tentative 2023 schedule. Along with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series and traditional specials, there are some notable new additions for the year ahead.

Engines will fire up a bit earlier with an Open Test and Tune set for Saturday, March 18, followed by the Weekly Racing Series opener one week later. General Manager Danny Lorton said the weekly classes remain the same with Modifieds, B-Mods and Stock Cars under USRA sanctioning while the Late Models will run under track rules which already are posted on the driver dashboard portion at lucasoilspeedway.com.

A total of 14 Weekly Racing Series events are scheduled, capped by the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick on Aug. 26.

Three Thursday Night Madness events bring week-night racing to the speedway on May 4, June 15 and July 20. POWRi Midwest Mods and POWRi Pure Stocks will be on each of the three programs and will receive POWRi National points. USRA Tuners also will be in action May 4 with OCRS/POWRi 305 Sprint Cars racing on June 15 and Legends joining the action on July 20.

The traditional Thursday Night Thunder, featuring Fireworks Presented by KY3 and the annual Kids’ Bicycle Giveaway, is set for June 29.

Another newcomer to the 2023 slate is April 28-30 on the Off Road course as the MidAmerica Outdoors SxS Championship Series makes its first visit to Lucas Oil Speedway. It’s one of a seven-stop series that pays out $525,000 for the seven-race season. UTV Short-Course racing at the speedway also is set for June 10, July 8 and Aug. 19.

The marquee event of the season, the 31st annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, will be May 25-27. It’s one of four big open Late Model programs that include the 10th annual MLRA Spring Nationals Presented by Pitts Homes April 21-22, the 17th annual CMH Diamond Nationals on July 15 and the Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Sept. 1-2. The Jenkins Memorial expands to a two-night show in 2023.

Along with the two traditional open-wheel programs, the POWRi 410 Wing Outlaws headline the Aug. 19 program. Along with the 410 Wing Outlaw Sprints, Late Models and USRA Stock Cars will be in action. The 12th annual Impact Signs, Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown is set for May 6 with the 13th annual ASCS/WAR Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial on Sept. 14-16.

The second Easter Bowl Enduro 150 is set for April 8 with USRA Stock Cars and POWRi Midwest Mods also on the program.

Over on Lake Lucas, the Kentucky Drag Boat Association returns again with four programs in 2023 – the KDBA Spring Opener on Lake Lucas May 13-14, KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas June 17-18, KDBA Show-Me Shootout July 29-30 and the 13th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals Sept. 1-3.

The Summit USRA Nationals makes its third appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway, again with an expanded schedule running from Oct. 2-7.

The traditional fall action at the dirt track finds the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals Sept. 22-23 and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Trucks – Eve of Destruction wrapping up the schedule on Oct. 21.

“We’re excited to put this schedule together and release it early, so fans and drivers can begin to make plans for 2023,” Lorton said. “We’ve combined our traditional aspects of the schedule with some expanded Thursday Night Madness specials, plus the MidAmerica Outdoors which should turn out to be a big event on the Off Road Course as they had 273 racers run that series last season.”

Season passes for 2023 will go on sale later this winter, along with gift cards which make great holiday gifts and can be used in any department at the speedway. To inquire about ticket information or 2023 camping, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.