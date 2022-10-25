Brandon Sheppard Collects 81st-Career World of Outlaws Win

Senoia Raceway’s Second Annual Peach State Classic Up Next

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (10/25/22) – Brandon Sheppard recorded his record-setting 81st – career World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victory on Saturday night at Kansas’ 81 Speedway.

His 14th win of the season came aboard his Dennis G. Woodworth Attorney at Law No. B5 Valvoline / TrueTimber / The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development / Pro Power Racing Engines / XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model.

“It was a pretty good weekend for our team. On Friday night (at Humboldt Speedway) I just made some bad calls on the adjustments, and we weren’t where we needed to be on the setup. However, on Saturday night we were really good and as the race went on the car got better and better and got the win. 81 Speedway is an awesome place, and I always enjoy going there. We rounded things out on Sunday night at U.S. 36 (Raceway). We buried ourselves early but rebounded for a Top 10.

“We’re going to take a few weeks off and we’ll be back in action the second week of November at Senoia (Raceway). Thanks to everyone who supports our team and makes it all possible.”

Brandon Sheppard invaded Humboldt Speedway (Humboldt, Kan.) on Friday evening to kick off a three-day weekend with the World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series aboard his True Timber No. B5 Late Model.

With 38 Late Models on hand for the opening round of the Rick Eshelman Kansas Tribute Tour, Sheppard clocked in fourth-fastest in his group before placing second in his heat race.

Receiving the eighth-starting position for the A-Main, Brandon dropped three spots in the 40-lap affair to register an 11th-place finish.

On Saturday evening at 81 Speedway (Park City, Kan.), Brandon outran fellow front-row starter Billy Moyer Jr. in his heat race to pick up the win.

Starting on the pole for the feature via the redraw, Sheppard led flag-to-flag in the 40-lapper to claim his 14th win of the 2022 season and 81st WoO victory of his career. He pocketed $10,000 ahead of Billy Moyer, Dennis Erb Jr., Chase Junghans, and Gordy Gundaker.

For the weekend finale on Sunday at U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.), Sheppard’s fifth-place finish in his heat race pinned him on the seventh row for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Breaking into the Top-10, Brandon clawed forward six spots to place eighth.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.WoOLMS.com .

Next on tap for Sheppard is a trip to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway on Nov. 11-12 for the second annual Peach State Classic. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America weekend includes a $20,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $53,053-to-win finale on Saturday night.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

