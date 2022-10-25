Joseph Joiner Banks $27,000 Payday in Powell Family Memorial

Looks Ahead to National 100 at EAMS

MILTON, Fla. (10/25/22) – Joseph Joiner made a late-race rally back to the lead and ultimately the win on Saturday in the finale of 27th annual Powell Family Memorial at All-Tech Raceway.

Joiner’s thrilling sixth win of the season was worth a whopping $27,000 in Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series action aboard his Base Racing Fuel No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Capital Race Car Crate Late Model.

“I don’t even know how to tell you (it feels to win this race), I just hope we get to do more of these races, where we can start winning these things and getting our name in some history books here,” Joiner said in Victory Lane. “This is great, this race is awesome, the atmosphere here, all the fans and all the good race cars that showed up.”

Joseph Joiner and Jesse Enterkin led the Hunt The Front team into the 27th annual Powell Family Memorial over the weekend at All-Tech Raceway (Ellisville, Fla.).

Seventy-three Crate Racin’ USA Late Models registered for action on Friday, and Joseph set fast time in his group and overall before winning his heat race from the pole position.

Starting on the pole of the 67-lap finale Joseph led the first 39 laps before he and Cory Hedgecock engaged in a battle for the lead over the next several laps. Kyle Bronson soon joined the battle, leading laps 57-60. Joiner slipped back as far as third before retaking the lead for good on the 61st circuit. The Floridian paced the closing circuits to clinch the $27,000 victory.

His sixth win of the year came over Cory Hedgecock, Kyle Bronson, Michael Page, and Jeremy Steele.

Meanwhile, Jesse Enterkin qualified fourth fastest in his group before nothing a fifth-place finish in his heat race. Slipping from the fifth-starting spot to a 10th-place finish resulted in Jesse missing the cut from the main event.

However, he did earn the 17th-starting spot for the Last Chance Race, where he advanced to a 10th-place finish. With only the winner moving onto the main event, his outing came to early end.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.AllTechRaceway.com.

The team now turns its attention to this weekend’s National 100 at East Alabama Motor Speedway (Phenix City, Ala.). Joseph will go after his second triumph in the mega event with a $30,000 payday on the line on Saturday night. He claimed the coveted $15,000 victory in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jesse will look to claim the $5,000 top prize in the 604 Crate Late Model division.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.EAMSdirt.com .

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

