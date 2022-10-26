B-Mod Bash set for Tri-City Speedway this weekend!

B-Mod Bash
Oct 27.28.29

(Driver’s please look at the Poster for classes that are running on Friday & Saturday and the payout)
Thursday – Open Practice
(All classes welcome)

Friday – BMods Twin 20’s
$1500/$1500
(48 Driver’s make a A-Main)

Saturday – BMods
$3,000 A-Main
$1,000 Non Qualifier’s Race
(Full payout)

Saturday – “Trunk or Treat”
FREE to all Kids & Adults
Kids get to Trunk or Treat in the Pits with the Driver’s

Kids Meet:
Buzz Light & Woody
Poppy
Mickey & Minnie
Sponge Bob
Donald Duck
and more

Classes listed on the Poster
Per night
Saturday early start times
Questions text Tammy
636-448-9111

