B-Mod Bash set for Tri-City Speedway this weekend!

B-Mod Bash

Oct 27.28.29

(Driver’s please look at the Poster for classes that are running on Friday & Saturday and the payout)

Thursday – Open Practice

(All classes welcome)

Friday – BMods Twin 20’s

$1500/$1500

(48 Driver’s make a A-Main)

Saturday – BMods

$3,000 A-Main

$1,000 Non Qualifier’s Race

(Full payout)

Saturday – “Trunk or Treat”

FREE to all Kids & Adults

Kids get to Trunk or Treat in the Pits with the Driver’s

Kids Meet:

Buzz Light & Woody

Poppy

Mickey & Minnie

Sponge Bob

Donald Duck

and more

Classes listed on the Poster

Per night

Saturday early start times

Questions text Tammy

636-448-9111

