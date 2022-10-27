Tri-City Speedway’s B-Mod Bash postponed until November 10th, 11th, 12th!

Tri-City SpeedwayPontoon Beach, IL (October 27th, 2022) Tri-City Speedway officials have postponed this weekend’s B-Mod Bash until November 10th, 11th and 12th due to a medical emergency involving long time track employee Bob Lienemann. All racing events for this weekend are canceled at Tri-City Speedway.

Bob was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital and updates will be released when known. Tri-City Speedway asks that you keep Bob and his family in your prayers at this time and please respect the family at this time as well.

Tri-City Speedway will post details later on the rescheduled date as well as the kart special that is currently scheduled for November 12th & 13th!

Tri-City Speedway thanks everybody for their patients and understanding on this matter.

