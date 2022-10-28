Dennis Erb, Jr. Clinches WOOLMS National Championship with Trio of Top Fives!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, Illinois, officially clinched the 2022 World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series National Championship over the October 21-23 weekend with three straight top five performances! Things kicked off on Friday night at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas and Dennis started the evening by laying down the quickest lap in Group B during the qualifying session. After securing a heat race triumph, Dennis moved up one spot during the course of the 40-lap feature to finish an impressive runner-up behind only $10,000 victor Chase Junghans.

On Saturday, another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs with the national touring series at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas. Dennis stopped the clock third fastest in Group A during time trials before running second in his heat race and third in the 40-lap headliner behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard and runner-up Billy Moyer. The weekend finale then took place on Sunday with yet another $10,000 to win shootout at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri. Dennis clicked off the third quickest lap overall during qualifying prior to finishing second in his heat race and fourth in the 40-lapper behind only winner Mike Marlar, Chase Junghans, and Tyler Bruening. Complete results from the triple shot can be accessed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

“It feels really, really good to secure our first World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series National Championship,” exclaimed Erb, Jr. earlier today. “It has been a great season – we have been really consistent and our car has had speed in it since the opener at Volusia back in January. We are coming off a strong weekend in Kansas and Missouri, but there were a few times I thought about pushing the issue and racing harder if not for the points situation. It feels great to have the pressure off heading into Charlotte next weekend and we can just do our best and compete for the win there. I have to thank Heather (Lyne), J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, and everyone that supports our program including the fans!”

Before heading to Charlotte to compete in the ‘World Finals’ and collect the $125,000 Champions check at the World of Outlaws awards banquet, the Dennis Erb Racing team will make a stop at East Alabama Motor Speedway on October 28-29. The 48th edition of the ‘National 100’ will take place at the historic Phenix City, Alabama oval this weekend and a whopping $30,000 winner’s check will be on the line. Qualifying and heat races for the Super Late Models will be held on Friday night, while the consolation races and the 100-lap main event are slated for Saturday evening. Dennis was the 2016 victor of the ‘National 100’ and ran an impressive runner-up last year behind only winner Brandon Overton. You can watch the action LIVE on FloRacing and learn more about the unsanctioned special online at www.eamsdirt.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com.

