Tanner English Sits Second in WOOLMS Points; Eyes Upcoming World Finals

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series schedule heated back up over the October 21-23 weekend with a trio of $10,000 to win shootouts in the states of Kansas and Missouri. On Friday evening, the tripleheader kicked off at Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas. Tanner English placed fourth in his loaded heat race prior to advancing six spots during the 40-lap feature en route to a solid eighth place showing.

Saturday took the #81E team to 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas for another $10,000 to win program. Tanner once again finished fourth in his heat race before blasting past nine competitors during the 40-lapper on his way to a steady seventh place performance. In Sunday’s weekend finale at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, Tanner ran second in his stacked heat race, but a broken right front lower control arm ended his bid for a strong run in the 40-lap headliner and relegated the Benton, Kentucky standout to a twenty-fifth place effort. Complete results from each of these three WOOLMS races can be found online by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Tanner and Riggs Motorsports will enjoy the upcoming October 28-29 weekend off from action before competing for the last time together in the ‘World Finals’ from November 2-5 at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. The final three World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series events of the season will be held at the 4/10-mile speedplant and a pair of $15,000 paychecks will be up for grabs next Wednesday and Thursday. The Outlaws tour will then wrap up in a big way on Saturday evening, as a whopping $25,000 top prize will be up for grabs in the ‘World Finals’ finale. Tanner, who is leading the Rookie of the Year chase, comes into Charlotte second in the WOOLMS point standings – twenty markers ahead of third place Max Blair. Additional information can be found by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Supreme Enterprise, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, Longhorn Chassis, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Clements Racing Engines, Cornett Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

