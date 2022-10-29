Three World Short Track Hornet winners crowned, Heat Races set stage for Saturday’s finale

Slone, Presnell, Windham score World Short Track Hornet Friday Feature wins

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 28, 2022) – The first three DIRTVision Hornet Features for the seventh annual World Short Track Championship at The Dirt Track at Charlotte saw two repeat victors and a first-time winner.

With 55 Hornets entered for the division’s marquee event, the field was split into three 15-lap Features Friday night.

Zack Slone, in his first ever World Short Track Championship start, claimed his first event victory in the first Feature, while Newman Presnell and John Windham returned to Victory Lane in the proceeding two.

Here is how each Feature played out…

FEATURE #1

When the green flag flew for the first DIRTVision Hornet Feature of the night, Seth Smith earned the title as the first Hornet driver to lead a lap this weekend. However, his claim to the lead was short lived.

After a restart on Lap 4, Smith became prey to two starving hunters. Brad McManus and Zack Slone stayed within inches of Smith on the restart, making a tight three-way battle for the lead.

The trio dueled for multiple laps before McManus and Slone overpowered Smith for the top two spots.

Ripping the high side of the 4/10-mile track, about bicycling his car every lap with the left rear leaving the ground on corner entry, Slone found an opening to the outside of McManus and passed him for the lead by the halfway point of the race.

With four laps to go, Smith suffered an issue, bringing his car to a stop in Turn 4, and brought out a caution. On the restart, McManus looked low on Slone into Turn 1, but Slone had the better momentum up top and drove away with his first career World Short Track Championship victory.

“It feels amazing, man” Slone said, trying to catch his breath with every word. “Literally built this motor… had it built last week and blew it up in four laps, rushed to get it together for tonight and bring it out here and win in my first try. It feels great.

“I’m known for finishing second a lot. Leading the whole race and losing it on the last lap. I’m happy to finish it off this time.”

McManus settled for second, CJ LaVair finished third, Ricky Weaver fourth and Hunter Wallace rounded out the top five.

FULL RESULTS (Feature #1 – 15 laps):

1. 91Z-Zack Slone[9]; 2. 3B-Brad McManus[7]; 3. C4-CJ LaVair[16]; 4. 21-Ricky Weaver[15]; 5. 1X-Hunter Wallace[10]; 6. 4-Daniel Wright[18]; 7. 5H-Tyler Hopkins[2]; 8. 74N-Allen Wyatt[8]; 9. D2-Danny Tate[5]; 10. 12Y-Lonnie Laney[14]; 11. 04-Dustin Miller[3]; 12. 58-Ronnie Hall[12]; 13. A2-Carson Venable[6]; 14. 243-Seth Smith[1]; 15. 25X-Daniel McManus[17]; 16. 0H-Jacob Hayes[4]; 17. 0-Shawn Peche[13]; 18. 4M-Billy Mack; 19. 4X-Cookie Thompson[19]; 20. (DNS) 41-Parker Griffin

FEATURE #2

After crowning a first-time DIRTVision Hornet World Short Track Championship winner in first Feature, a multi-time winner reigned supreme at the conclusion of the second.

When the second Feature commenced, polesitter Wayne Taylor could barely get a step ahead before being pulled into a battle for the top spot by Cale Deese and Newman Presnell – who had already worked his way from fifth to third.

Deese edged ahead of them down the backstretch to claim the early lead. However, his moment of glory was also short lived. After stalking Deese for a couple laps, Presnell threw a slide job into Turn 3 and cleared Deese by the next turn.

From there, Presnell – who won both of his World Short Track Championship Hornet races last year – put his #48 car on cruise control and drove to his third straight Dirt Track at Charlotte victory.

“We had a pretty good car,” Presnell said. “We won here last year in both our races. I knew we had a good car and a good setup. Just stay smooth. Fifteen laps. That’s a lot of time to make it to the front. The track is big and wide. Just stay smooth. Stay consistent. Run my own race and it worked out good for us.”

Deese finished second with Taylor third, Justin Harris fourth and “Top-Five Ken” Kenneth Colf in fifth.

FULL RESULTS (Feature #2 – 15 laps)

1. 48-Newman Presnell[5]; 2. 35-Cale Deese[2]; 3. 14T-Wayne Taylor[1]; 4. 1H-Justin Harris[4]; 5. 15-Kenneth Colf[12]; 6. 05-Jammie Kelly[16]; 7. 359-Michael Lambert[13]; 8. H2-Alex Brooks[10]; 9. 12X-David Laney[17]; 10. 23-Eric Grant[18]; 11. 41JR-Kolten Saam[3]; 12. 0S-Tony Slack[7]; 13. 2020-James Harrelson[14]; 14. 7L-Marcus Locklear[6]; 15. (DNS) 5-Sean Vardell; 16. (DNS) 2D-Daniel Tate; 17. (DNS) A23-Andrew Rich; 18. (DNS) 4M-Billy Mack

FEATURE #3

The war for a World Short Track Championship win continued into the final DIRTVision Hornet Feature of the night, with John Windham and Dan Benson breaking out the boxing gloves in the opening laps.

When the cars exited Turn 4 and saw the green flag on the initial start, Windham dove underneath Benson into the first corner. Inches apart, and at times rubbing fenders, the two ran side by side the first lap, arguing over who would sit on the Victory Lane throne.

Windham got the advantage their second time around the track, pulling ahead of Benson for the lead in Turn 3. But keeping his foot in the throttle, Benson stayed on Windham’s rear bumper through the corner, nearly getting his rival out of shape.

“Heck, I thought he was about to take me out a couple of times,” Windham said. “I thought I was about to get wrecked.

Windham managed to keep control of his car and power away from Benson once he found clean air. Then, he continued to put seconds between them.

In the closing stages of the race, Benson, again, found himself in a side-by-side battle to defend his spot. Chris Harrell, who started 18th, had been on a charge all race. He found himself in the top 10 on the first lap and then methodically worked his way forward. He caught Benson by the halfway point and eventually stole second with five laps to go.

By that point, Windham was too far ahead for Harrell to try and catch.

While everyone dueled for positions, Windham was making qualifying laps and crossed the finish line with a more than four-second lead to claim his second World Short Championship victory.

“It felt good,” Windham said. “It wouldn’t get through the center real good. But it was fast. It felt good.”

Harrell settled for second, Benson was third, Kylee Laws finished fourth and Chris Baker rounded out the top five.

FULL RESULTS (Feature #3 – 15 laps)

1. 65-John Windham[8]; 2. 95-Chris Harrell[18]; 3. 21C-Dan Benson[2]; 4. 2-Kylee Laws[3]; 5. 5B-Chris Baker[13]; 6. 11-Jonathan Sarratt[17]; 7. 711-Kenneth Long Jr[7]; 8. 41K-Kelly Rash[12]; 9. 14-Jonathan Leophard[15]; 10. 13X-Ben Messer[1]; 11. 18E-William Estep[5]; 12. 5T-Reggie Twing[14]; 13. 64-Mike Budka Jr[10]; 14. 38-Rodney Grant[16]; 15. 25J-Josh Whitfield[6]; 16. 00-Michael Wallace[4]; 17. 77-Dallas Griggs[11]; 18. (DNS) 13B-Brandon Collins

UP NEXT: The DIRTVision Hornets will run three more Features on Saturday, Oct. 29, to conclude the seventh annual World Short Track Championship. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch the full day of racing, starting at 4pm (ET), live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

FULL FRIDAY RESULTS:

Summit Racing Equipment DIRTcar UMP Modifieds

Last Chance Showdown 1

1. 44-Jeff Parsons[1]; 2. 18-Brandon Kinzer[4]; 3. 12R-Ty Rhoades[5]; 4. 99-Cole Hilton[2]; 5. 88-Matt Crafton[8]; 6. T2-Greg Hauger[3]; 7. 74-Mike Franklin[9]; 8. 12-Skylar Marlar[12]; 9. 4M-Tim Monroe[20]; 10. 9T-Mason Canter[19]; 11. 22-Donnie Levister[16]; 12. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[11]; 13. 55-Alyssa Rowe[14]; 14. 463-Daniel Sanchez[13]; 15. (DNS) 6-Ryan Ayers; 16. (DNS) 52-Colin Green; 17. (DNS) 72-Todd Neiheiser; 18. (DNS) 5CS-Curt Spalding; 19. (DNS) 35-David Stremme; 20. (DNS) 7T-Drake Troutman

Heat 1

1. 21-Taylor Cook[2]; 2. 00-Ethan Dotson[1]; 3. 5-Jonathan Taylor[4]; 4. 77-George Dixon[3]; 5. 44-Jeff Parsons[5]; 6. 12R-Ty Rhoades[6]; 7. 74-Mike Franklin[9]; 8. 463-Daniel Sanchez[8]; 9. (DNS) 7T-Drake Troutman

Heat 2

1. 8S-Kyle Strickler[2]; 2. 71D-Chris Madden[1]; 3. 21S-Kenny Shaw[4]; 4. 95J-Justin Cullum[9]; 5. 99-Cole Hilton[7]; 6. 72-Todd Neiheiser[6]; 7. 52-Colin Green[5]; 8. 55-Alyssa Rowe[8]; 9. (DNS) 5CS-Curt Spalding

Heat 3

1. 96M-Mike McKinney[5]; 2. 8-Austin Holcombe[2]; 3. 7-Evan Taylor[3]; 4. 79D-John DeMoss[6]; 5. T2-Greg Hauger[7]; 6. 35-David Stremme[1]; 7. 814-Samuel Lamborgini[9]; 8. 6-Ryan Ayers[4]; 9. 9T-Mason Canter[8]

Heat 4

1. 99H-Justin Haley[1]; 2. 99W-Chris Arnold[2]; 3. 11-Troy Loomis[3]; 4. 25-Jason Altiers[4]; 5. 18-Brandon Kinzer[5]; 6. 88-Matt Crafton[6]; 7. 12-Skylar Marlar[9]; 8. 22-Donnie Levister[8]; 9. 4M-Tim Monroe[7]

Hoosier Racing Tire Pro Modifieds

Heat 1

1. 42-Kevin Pangrazio[2]; 2. 25-Robert Poole[3]; 3. 23-Buck Stevens[7]; 4. 00-Preston Blalock[5]; 5. 09-Michael Leach[9]; 6. 18F-Jordan Fegter[4]; 7. 20-Blake Hedrick[6]; 8. 21A-Adam Favors[8]; 9. 66-Jamie Throckmorton[1]

Heat 2

1. 6-Ryan Ayers[1]; 2. 20S-Trey Stamper[3]; 3. 59-Grayson Wells[4]; 4. 20H-Brandon Hall[5]; 5. 16-Daniel Allen[8]; 6. 92-Larry Martin[6]; 7. 17-Case Daniels[7]; 8. 00B-JP Blalock[9]; 9. 42X-Michael Selig[2]

Heat 3

1. 11-Eric Bentley[1]; 2. 14-Jeff Robinson[6]; 3. 56-Justin Blevins[5]; 4. 18D-Phillip Benfield[2]; 5. 73-Chris Nickerson[9]; 6. 06-Sean Meeks[7]; 7. 15-Morgan Widener[8]; 8. 71-Dennis Kirk[3]; 9. 7D-JR Davis[4]

Heat 4

1. 83-Kevin Vanhorn[1]; 2. 23B-Spencer Boyd[9]; 3. 121-Chase Cardwell[7]; 4. 04-Cole Wagoner[5]; 5. 28-RK Dix[8]; 6. 89-Heath Martin[3]; 7. 69-Harley Stanley[6]; 8. 8P-Jason Powers[2]; 9. 27-Bryan Martin[4]

Heat 5

1. 44-Brian Nickerson[1]; 2. 2J-Jake Barneycastle[7]; 3. 8A-Austin Holcombe[8]; 4. 5W-Ethan Wilson[9]; 5. 19-Ryan Morgan[6]; 6. 50-Ronald Covey[2]; 7. 18-Ray Suman[5]; 8. 12-Jerry Reich[4]; 9. 58-Brady Pyrtle[3]

Heat 6

1. 2T-Ty Norder[2]; 2. 45-Cambridge Gann[3]; 3. 312-Greg Brown[4]; 4. 23A-Austin Self[6]; 5. 13-Quentin Haley[1]; 6. 1G-Grayson Keaton[7]; 7. 29-Brandon Bentley[9]; 8. 35-Ryan Dolan[5]; 9. 72-Patrick Field[8]

Fox Factory Pro Late Models

Last Chance Showdown 1

1. 08-Layton Sullivan[1]; 2. 00-Kendal Tucker[2]; 3. 7-Daniel Breuer[3]; 4. 615-Colton Trouille[5]; 5. T20-Taylor Wood[8]; 6. 17-Jeffrey Johnson[4]; 7. 15M-Gary Mabe[6]; 8. 17M-Billy Martin[7]; 9. 70-Roger Lankford[13]; 10. 25M-Marc Berzowski[12]; 11. 10E-Patrick Evatt[10]; 12. (DNS) 10-Matt Ashworth; 13. (DNS) 20G-Chub Gunter

Last Chance Showdown 2

1. 55H-Benji Hicks[1]; 2. 555-Brock Pinkerous[2]; 3. 74-Mike Franklin[7]; 4. 29-Dale Moore[5]; 5. 2-Shawn Martin[4]; 6. 89-Timmie Harrelson[3]; 7. 57-Keaton Smith[10]; 8. 143-Brian Ledbetter[6]; 9. 62-Jacob Lehn[9]; 10. 228-William Russell III[8]; 11. 15-Chuck Melton[12]; 12. 37-Tommy Eastridge[13]; 13. 12-Randy Pinnix[11]

Heat Race 1

1. 5Q-Colby Quick[1]; 2. 114-Jordan Koehler[2]; 3. 22-Jeremy Steele[6]; 4. 24-Jacob Brown[4]; 5. 08-Layton Sullivan[7]; 6. 7-Daniel Breuer[5]; 7. 615-Colton Trouille[11]; 8. 17M-Billy Martin[9]; 9. 10-Matt Ashworth[8]; 10. 20G-Chub Gunter[3]; 11. 70-Roger Lankford[10]

Heat Race 2

1. 18-Ricky Greene[1]; 2. 55-Matt Long[2]; 3. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[3]; 4. 136-David Pangrazio[5]; 5. 00-Kendal Tucker[4]; 6. 17-Jeffrey Johnson[7]; 7. 15M-Gary Mabe[8]; 8. T20-Taylor Wood[6]; 9. 10E-Patrick Evatt[10]; 10. 25M-Marc Berzowski[9]

Heat Race 3

1. 215-Jamison McBride[1]; 2. 66-Jody Knowles[7]; 3. 12C-Cody Cubbage[2]; 4. 27H-Justin Hudspeth[6]; 5. 55H-Benji Hicks[5]; 6. 89-Timmie Harrelson[3]; 7. 29-Dale Moore[4]; 8. 74-Mike Franklin[9]; 9. 62-Jacob Lehn[10]; 10. 12-Randy Pinnix[8]; 11. 37-Tommy Eastridge[11]

Heat Race 4

1. 6-Dillon Brown[1]; 2. G4-Trent Ivey[3]; 3. 31G-Stephen Pedulla[2]; 4. 5S-Joey Johnson[4]; 5. 555-Brock Pinkerous[6]; 6. 2-Shawn Martin[5]; 7. 143-Brian Ledbetter[10]; 8. 228-William Russell III[7]; 9. 57-Keaton Smith[8]; 10. 15-Chuck Melton[9]

Chevrolet Performance 602 Late Models

Heat Race 1

1. 149-Seth Speed[1]; 2. 114K-Jordan Koehler[6]; 3. 18D-Chuckie Duncan[4]; 4. 18M-Austin Mintz[10]; 5. JR1-Jake Jackson[5]; 6. 6C-Brian Carter[2]; 7. P4-John Price[12]; 8. 1-Morghan Johnson[7]; 9. 5S-Robbie Stevens[11]; 10. *1-Brad Rachels[8]; 11. 41-Mike Lemley[9]; 12. 7-Ronnie Long[3]

Heat Race 2

1. C10-Carl Currin[2]; 2. 17-Chris Joyce[3]; 3. 10P-Tyler Payne[5]; 4. 12-Justin Taylor[7]; 5. 18-Preston Blalock[12]; 6. 03W-Jason Welborn[4]; 7. 92-Tanner Fortune[6]; 8. 27-Mike Davidson[9]; 9. 22-Caleb Simmons[8]; 10. 22T-Steven Thompkins II[10]; 11. (DNS) U2-William Sullivan; 12. (DQ) 300-Bill Tesh[1]

Heat Race 3

1. 19-Gavin Cowan[8]; 2. 24-AJ Belanger[2]; 3. 9-Cole Hedrick[3]; 4. 2-Brady Cornett[5]; 5. 67-Bryan Mullis[7]; 6. T2-Travis Sharpe[9]; 7. 7J-Dalton Jacobs[10]; 8. 32W-Tony Whittier[6]; 9. 81-Keith Hart[1]; 10. 28-Keith Hawkins[4]; 11. 33-Jeremy Fowler[11]

Heat Race 4

1. 10-Daniel Parker[4]; 2. 114-Evan Koehler[1]; 3. 14M-Baron McDowell[9]; 4. 66-Preston Dimsdale[6]; 5. 15-Daniel Durham[2]; 6. 22W-Nathan Walker[3]; 7. 32K-Tyler Kussman[10]; 8. 57-Luke Cooper[11]; 9. 0-Olivia Gentry[7]; 10. LIL17-Jeremiah Johnson[5]; 11. 5-Robbie Gibson[8]

MSD Pro Stocks

Heat 1

1. 72G-Denis Gauvreau[1]; 2. 2-Pete Stefanski[4]; 3. 9S-Luke Horning[5]; 4. 17-Nick Hilt[3]; 5. 4M-Jordan Modiano[2]; 6. 33-Bruno Cyr[7]; 7. 14J-Johnny Rivers Jr[6]; 8. 09-Shawn Perez Sr[8]; 9. 63-Ryan Crellin[11]; 10. 11-Stéphane Larivière[9]; 11. 58-Roxanne Roy[10]

Heat 2

1. 8-Marc Lalonde[1]; 2. 32-Jonathan Levesque[4]; 3. 00X-Josh Coonradt[3]; 4. 8C-Sean Corr[2]; 5. 92-Sheldon Martin[6]; 6. 38JR-Justin Chaput[5]; 7. 6-Stephane Lebrun[11]; 8. 09J-Shawn Perez Jr[7]; 9. 35-Jonathan Lemay[9]; 10. 9-Eric Jean Louis[10]; 11. 6C-Brian Carter[8]

VP Racing Fuels Sportsman Modifieds

Heat 1

1. 89-Dylan Madsen[1]; 2. 5C-Ayden Cipriano[2]; 3. 20X-Kevin Ridley[3]; 4. 99-Jordan Millard[6]; 5. 26-Derrick McGrew[4]; 6. 44C-Dave Conant[5]; 7. 52-Jessica Power[8]; 8. 29-Tanner Forbes[9]; 9. 49-Chris Jakubiak[7]; 10. 23C-Tommy D’Angelo[11]; 11. 47-Walter Cook[10]

Heat 2

1. 01-Zachary Buff[1]; 2. 92-Andrew Buff[2]; 3. 410-Mike Fowler[4]; 4. 44-David Rogers[3]; 5. 78-Michael Wright[5]; 6. 18-Blayden Arquette[6]; 7. 7X-Chuck Miller[7]; 8. 23-Cole Perry[8]; 9. 1R-Ricky Thompson[10]; 10. 73G-Gordon Hermanson Jr[9]

COMP Cams Monster Mini-Stocks

Heat 1

1. 117-Matt Gilbert[10]; 2. 19-Travis Mosley[9]; 3. 98-Michael Webb[3]; 4. 44-Marcus Hughes[1]; 5. B03-Damien Bryant[8]; 6. 2-James Manning[5]; 7. X-Kevin Cooper[4]; 8. 56A-Ken Appleton[7]; 9. 21-JR Warren[6]; 10. 62-Jason Adams[2]

Heat 2

1. 8J11-Ronnie Johnson[6]; 2. 04-Austin Brown[10]; 3. 28C-Brent Couch[9]; 4. 69-Billy Cline[2]; 5. 5-Bryan Harrelson[5]; 6. 37-Ben Burnett[7]; 7. 212-Greg Brew[4]; 8. 07G-Raylee Shatley[1]; 9. 56-Nick Fulcher[3]; 10. (DNS) 71-Bradley Southern

Heat 3

1. 96B-Stacy Brock[1]; 2. 84-Kyle Cooper[3]; 3. 2W-Dylan Warden[9]; 4. H3-Harley Holden[4]; 5. 12-Pete Brew[10]; 6. 8-Dustin Bolin[2]; 7. 72-Travis Harden[7]; 8. 95-Kevin Atwell[6]; 9. 15-Zach Lankford[5]; 10. 12M-Randy Melton[8]

Heat 4

1. 10-Logan Richey[6]; 2. 24-Josh Bryant[8]; 3. 7X-Jessie Richardson Jr[4]; 4. 96X-Tyler Riddle[7]; 5. 17-Nick Broome[9]; 6. 5C-Connor Keaton[1]; 7. 04W-Phillip Wilson[10]; 8. 99-Daniel Coffey[2]; 9. 96-Tanner Cook[3]; 10. 1G-Grayson Keaton[5]

ARP Street Stocks

Heat 1

1. 70-Mike Grady Jr[1]; 2. 26-Brandon White[6]; 3. 2-Bradley Weaver[4]; 4. 81-Justin Barber[7]; 5. 92-Tanner Fortune[9]; 6. 73-Timmy Smith[11]; 7. 7B-Mickey Barnes[5]; 8. 40B-Todd Bolin[2]; 9. 7-John Cagle[3]; 10. 83-Calob McLaughlin[8]; 11. 5N-Nick Evans[10]

Heat 2

1. 18D-MItchell Duvall[3]; 2. 96-Dalton Pannell[5]; 3. 01-Patrick Lyon[4]; 4. 51-Phoenix Lawter[9]; 5. 7DD-David Duke[10]; 6. 15-Rick Potter[8]; 7. 11-Robbie Mooneyham[6]; 8. 9S-Chris Steadman[2]; 9. 40-TJ Bolin[1]; 10. 1-Brandon Blair[11]; 11. 39-Steve Greene[7]

Heat 3

1. 78-Blake Pryor[3]; 2. 9P-Dalton Peavy[6]; 3. 17-Devon Morgan[7]; 4. 41-Mattison Hoots[9]; 5. 06-Andrew Durham[10]; 6. 91F-Chris Stowe[2]; 7. 14-Megan Erwin[5]; 8. BB2-Jesse Wall[8]; 9. 17D-Russell Douville[1]; 10. 17M-Cameron Martin[4]

Heat 4

1. 11L-Kade Langley[2]; 2. 9-Ronnie Mosley[7]; 3. Y44-Bailey Loftin[5]; 4. 18-Ricky Greene[10]; 5. 32-Garrett Killman[1]; 6. 00-Cody Ussery[9]; 7. 15L-Donovan Long[3]; 8. 53-Eric Grant[6]; 9. 11W-David Wells[4]; 10. (DNS) 5-Junior Johnson

SRI Performance Thunder Bombers

Heat 1

1. G1-Greg Carroll[2]; 2. 47-Tyler Guice[11]; 3. 12B-Blake Bentley[6]; 4. 19-Stetsen Todd[7]; 5. 75-Travis Jamieson[5]; 6. 40-Todd Bolin[3]; 7. 43-Jacob Funderburke[10]; 8. 08-Duce Miller[8]; 9. 32-Brandon Greene[4]; 10. 6-Dylan Montgomery[1]; 11. 54B-Brian Bentley[9]

Heat 2

1. 48-Grant Parr[10]; 2. 14-Jonathan Hinson[4]; 3. B4-Brandon Satterfield[1]; 4. 20-Isaiah Parker[3]; 5. T2-Tyler Abernathy[8]; 6. 54-Daniel Massey[11]; 7. 02-Lloyd Dean Burgess[6]; 8. 34-Joey Powell[7]; 9. 16-Benny Peeler[2]; 10. 28XI-Bailey Hipp[5]; 11. (DNS) 54A-Ashley Massey

Heat 3

1. 78-Hunter Funderburke[1]; 2. 12X-Benji Knight[7]; 3. 12-Rod Tucker[6]; 4. 97-Luke Doggett[8]; 5. 2F-Bradley Weaver[11]; 6. 2-Ricky Bogan[3]; 7. K10-Josh Ayers[4]; 8. 10W-Justin Watts[2]; 9. 14P-Tyler Parker[10]; 10. (DNS) 15-Garrison Krentz; 11. (DNS) 19F-Willie Fowler

Heat 4

1. 39-Steve Greene[5]; 2. 97T-Mark Towell[10]; 3. 04-Nate Jackson[4]; 4. 912-John Williams[11]; 5. 64-TJ Penfield[1]; 6. 75EC-James Gottlieb[3]; 7. 483-Hannah Wall[8]; 8. 82-Corey Certain[7]; 9. M7-Cole Dockery[6]; 10. (DQ) 78S-David Stone[9]; 11. (DQ) 00-Jerry Mckeel Jr[2]