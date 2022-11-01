Marolf, Becerra, Oliver Jr., Roth Among Shiverfest Winner’s

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, October 29, 2022) – The Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa hosted its annual Shiverfest event presented by Midwest Performance and Power on Saturday, October 29th. With bright sunny skies and average temperatures greeting everyone in attendance, as the event provided hay rack rides, trick-or-treating, box car races, and even some great on track racing action.

One hundred and sixty-four driver’s from five states and even Australia, signed in for competition on the night. After twenty-three qualifying events were held, it was time to go feature racing.

The 12 lap A.I.R.S. (American Iron Racing Series) Cars feature took to the track first, with Domanic McNabb and Bart Miller scheduled to lead the field to green. But when Miller was a scratch, this would move Robin Atkins to the outside of the front row for the start. Atkins took advantage of being moved to the outside of the front row, by leading lap 1 over Tyler Maschmann and McNabb. The top eight cars raced two wide four rows deep over the next 4 laps, when the action was slowed on lap 5. Ethan Allen spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Atkins jumped back out front, with Brian Gade and Maschmann close behind. The second and final caution of the event appeared one lap later, as Craig Adams spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. Gade used the restart to grab the top spot away from Atkins, and then held off Maschmann to score his first win of the season at the track. Atkins was 3rd, Jake Hayes came from 11th to finish 4th, with Bruce Yoerger finishing 5th after starting in 9th.

Up next was the 20 lap Sonny’s Super Market Modified feature, with Robbie Reed and Austen Becerra drawing the front row. But it was third place starter Mark Schulte who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Becerra and Travis Denning. The lead for Schulte only lasted for 1 lap, as Becerra slipped past on lap 2 to take over the top spot. Three cautions would slow the race, before Becerra jumped back out front on the restart following those cautions. While Becerra paced the field out front, Reed and Jarrett Brown, who started 11th, swapped the runner up spot back and forth. Two cautions at the halfway mark would slow the action. Once again Becerra moved back out front on the restart, with Reed and Bill Roberts Jr. giving chase. One final caution on lap 18 would set up a green-white-checkered dash to the finish. On that restart Becerra jumped out front, and then held off Reed to claim his eighth win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Brown was 3rd, Schulte was 4th, with Matt Werner coming home in 5th.

Chad Krogmeier and Kirk Kinsley led the field to green in the 20 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature. Once again the Stock Cars would have some troubles getting the first 6 laps completed, as five cautions waved within that time frame. When the green flag was waving, fourth place starter Kaden Reynolds used the top of the track to get the lead. Reynolds looked to be heading to an easy win, when disaster struck him on lap 13. A lapped car would get sideways in front of him and he would hammer the back of the lapped car to break his front end and ended his night. John Oliver Jr. would inherit the lead on the restart, and then went on to pick up his second win of the season at the track. David Brandies was 2nd, Jason Cook came from 9th to finish 3rd, Miciah Hidlebaugh started 15th and finished 4th, with Jason Bahrs completing the top 5.

The 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Model feature was up next, with Tom Berry Jr., who was behind the wheel of Rick Dralle’s number 77 machine, and Sean Johnson drawing the front row. Berry Jr. took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over CJ Horn and Johnson. While Berry Jr. paced the field out front, the rest of the field would jockey for positions behind him. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 7, as Dekota Job spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Berry Jr. would jump back out front, with Johnson and Nick Marolf, who started 8th, close behind. Just after the lap was scored complete the second caution of the race appeared, as Tommy Elston, who started 14th and had worked his way up to 8th, was pinched into the tire in turn 4 and spun to bring out the yellow. Berry Jr. once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Marolf and Johnson following. Marolf would slide up in front of Berry Jr. coming off turn 4 to complete lap 11 to take over the top spot. Despite a few challenges from Berry Jr., and two more cautions late in the race, Marolf would hold on to score his fourth win of the season at the track. Horn was 3rd, Johnson was 4th, with Mark Burgtorf finishing 5th.

Up next was the 12 lap Mini Hauler Trucks feature, with Brian Tipps and Sheldon Brocket leading the field to green. Tipps would grab the lead on lap 1 over Brocket and Jim Ruble, and would then start to pull away from the field. But when Tim Wagner dumped fluids on the track on lap 8, this would slow the action down and bring the field back to Tipps’ back bumper. On the restart Tipps moved back out front, and then went on to claim his third win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Jeff Bockes was 2nd, Jim Ruble was 3rd, Brocket was 4th, with Jacob Ruble coming home in 5th.

Forty SportMods were narrowed down to twenty-four starters for the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center feature, as Kip Siems and Brandon Dale drew the front row. The SportMods had three cautions within the first four laps, but after that the event went caution free. Siems would lead the first 5 laps, before Jason Roth went to the top of the track to take the top spot away on lap 6. Despite lapped traffic over the final 4 laps, Roth would go on to score his first win of the season at the track. Dale was 2nd, Tanner Klingele was 3rd, Brayton Carter came from 10th to finish 4th, with Logan Anderson finishing 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 15 lap AVIS Car Rental Sport Compact feature, with Chuck Fullenkamp and Chevy Barnes making up the front row. Fullenkamp used his starting spot to his advantage by leading lap 1 over Kimberly Abbott and Jason Ash. Fullenkamp would work to hold Abbott over the next 3 laps, when the first caution of the event slowed the action. A tire was clipped onto the track in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Fullenkamp moved back out front, with Abbott and Michael Grossman, who started 9th, glued to his back bumper. Grossman was able to pull up beside Fullenkamp going into the corners over the next 6 laps, but Fullenkamp was able to pull ahead off the corners to keep the lead. That was until lap 12, when Grossman was able to make the pass of Fullenkamp to take over the top spot. Just after the lap was scored complete the final caution of the race appeared, as Justin Stevenson slowed to a stop down the backstretch to bring out the yellow. Grossman grabbed the lead on the restart and then held off Fullenkamp to claim his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Ash bumped Abbott on the final lap to score 3rd, with Jimmy Dutlinger coming from 10th to round out the top 5.

Shiverfest would put a cap on the 2022 racing season at the Lee County Speedway. We would like to say THANK YOU to all the sponsors, fans, driver’s, their families and crews for your support. We hope you all have a safe and enjoyable off season, and we look forward to seeing you all again in 2023.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, October 29, 2022 – Shiverfest presented by Midwest Performance and Power

Iowa Corn Growers Association Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 2. 77-Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, IA; 3. 01-CJ Horn, Cedar Rapids, IA; 4. 8R-Sean Johnson, Independence, IA; 5. 7B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 54-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 7. 7-Andy Nezworski, Blue Grass, IA; 8. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 9. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 10. 15R-Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 11. 70-Shawn Mulvany, Moline, IL; 12. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 13. 93-Mike Kline, Browntown, WI; 14. 88-Evan Miller, Sioux Falls, S.D.; 15. 111-Anthony Guss, Moline, IA; 16. 79-Darren Mish, Hazel Green, WI; 17. 23-Austin Russell, Dunkerton, IA; 18. 19-Dekota Job, Burlington, IA; 19. 5J-Matt Jones, Monmouth, IL; 20. 21-Derek Hollenstine, Quincy, IL; 21. 8-Jaden Fryer, Freeport, IL

Heat 1: 1. 7B-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 77-Tom Berry Jr.; 3. 8R-Sean Johnson; 4. 111-Anthony Guss; 5. 15R-Jeff Guengerich; 6. 79-Darren Mish; 7. 19-Dekota Job



Heat 2: 1. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 2. 65-Chuck Hanna; 3. 01-CJ Horn; 4. 33-Nick Marolf; 5. 54-Tommy Elston; 6. 88-Evan Miller; 7. 21-Derek Hollenstine

Heat 3: 1. 8-Jaden Fryer; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski; 3. 07-Ray Raker; 4. 93-Mike Kline; 5. 23-Austin Russell; 6. 5J-Matt Jones; 7. 70-Shawn Mulvany



Sonny’s Super Market Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 2. 5-Robbie Reed, Mexico, MO; 3. 88-Jarrett Brown, Ainsworth, IA; 4. 27M-Mark Schulte, Delhi, IA; 5. 93-Matt Werner, Geneseo, IL; 6. 50-Denny Eckrich, Tiffin, IA; 7. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 8. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IL; 9. 00S-Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, MO; 10. 40-Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 11. 99-Charlie Mohr, Bettendorf, IA; 12. 26J-Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 13. 33F-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 14. 98-Jacob Snyder, Dunkerton, IA; 15. 34T-Derek Thompson, Monroe, WI; 16. 15RS-Reid Sammons, Kahoka, MO; 17. 38C-Kellie Drury, Eldora, IA; 18. 00-Scott Bryant, Baring, MO; 19. 32K-Kyle Montgomery, Tipton, IA; 20. D6-John Connolly, Dubuque, IA; 21. 1-Eric Barnes, Colona, IL; 22. 2Z-Zack Rawlins, Kellogg, IA; 23. 77S-Joe Bea, Milan, IL; 24. 56D-Travis Denning, Sterling, IL



B-Feature: (Top 6 to A) 1. 1-Eric Barnes; 2. 99-Charlie Mohr; 3. 00-Scott Bryant; 4. 38C-Kellie Drury; 5. 33F-Jadin Fuller; 6. 77S-Joe Beal; 7. B4-Billy Tuckwell[, East Peoria, IL; 8. 01-John Campbell, Dubuque, IA; 9. 26JX-Matt Diaz, Quincy, IL; 10. 9-Charles Baker, LaBelle, MO; 11. 3W-David Warth, Danville, IA; 12. 1X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA

Heat 1: (Top 6 to A)1. 5-Robbie Reed; 2. 40-Dakota Simmons; 3. 27M-Mark Schulte; 4. 32K-Kyle Montgomery; 5. 26J-Jardin Fuller; 6. 98-Jacob Snyder; 7. 1-Eric Barnes; 8. 00-Scott Bryant; 9. 26JX-Matt Diaz; 10. 77S-Joe Beal (DNS)



Heat 2: 1. 50-Denny Eckrich; 2. 93-Matt Werner; 3. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 4. 9Z-Chris Zogg; 5. 2Z-Zack Rawlins; 6. 15RS-Reid Sammons; 7. 9-Charles Baker; 8. 33F-Jadin Fuller; 9. 3W-David Warth; 10. 01-John Campbell



Heat 3: 1. 88-Jarrett Brown; 2. 22-Austen Becerra; 3. 56D-Travis Denning; 4. 34T-Derek Thompson; 5. 00S-Chris Spalding; 6. D6-John Connolly; 7. 99-Charlie Mohr; 8. 38C-Kellie Drury; 9. 1X-Rex Widmer (DNS)

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 05-John Oliver Jr., West Burlington, IA; 2. 71-David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 3. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 4. 72H-Miciah Hidlebaugh, Menlo, IA; 5. 96-Jason Bahrs, Colona, IL; 6. 21M-Kirk Kinsley, Wapello, IA; 7. 1X-Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 8. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 9. 52J-Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 10. 92-Shaun Bistline, Van Horne, IA; 11. 32-Tom Cannon, West Branch, IA; 12. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 13. IB25-Shane Richardson, Wapello, IA; 14. 37-Austin Schrage, Knoxville, IA; 15. 62-Norman Bean, Muscatine, IA; 16. 87-Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 17. 19Z-Zeke Hillgartner, Harlan, IA; 18. 82-Pete Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 19. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 20. 35G-Eric Glass, Memphis, MO; 21. 0-Jake Powers, Plainville, IL; 22. 1-Kaden Reynolds, Cedar Rapids, IA; 23. 31-Keegan Wells, Wilton, IA; 24. 15-Cody Hillgartner, Harlan, IA; 25. 23S-Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 26. 19J-Jay Schmidt, Tama, IA; 27. 3T-Robert Thompson, Colchester, IL

Heat 1: 1. 1-Kaden Reynolds; 2. 71-David Brandies; 3. 19Z-Zeke Hillgartner; 4. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 5. IB25-Shane Richardson; 6. 82-Pete Stodgel; 7. 30C-Abe Huls; 8. 23S-Dustin Griffiths; 9. 15-Cody Hillgartner



Heat 2: 1. 21M-Kirk Kinsley; 2. 96-Jason Bahrs; 3. 92-Shaun Bistline; 4. 32-Tom Cannon; 5. 06-Jerry Jansen; 6. 0-Jake Powers; 7. 87-Les Blakley; 8. 31-Keegan Wells; 9. 3T-Robert Thompson



Heat 3: 1. 52J-Jeremy Pundt; 2. 3D-Jason Cook; 3. 05-John Oliver Jr.; 4. 1X-Brayton Carter; 5. 72H-Miciah Hidlebaugh; 6. 19J-Jay Schmidt; 7. 37-Austin Schrage; 8. 62-Norman Bean; 9. 35G-Eric Glass

Roberts Tire Center SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 31-Jason Roth, Hazel Green, WI; 2. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 3. 73X-Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 4. 01-Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. 53-Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 6. 16SS-Kip Siems, Cedar Falls, IA; 7. T23-Tony Olson, Cedar Rapids, IA; 8. 2JR-Jesse Bodin, Silvis, IL; 9. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 10. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 11. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 12. 5X-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 13. 5-Hayden Hillgartner, Harlan, IA; 14. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 15. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 16. 17L-Levi Laymon, Muscatine, IA; 17. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 18. 77JR-Rayce Mullen, Pearl City, IL; 19. 13A-Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 20. 96-Matt Lundry, Wapello, IA; 21. 53B-Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, AUS; 22. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 23. 6-Bobby Six, Warsaw, IL; 24. 8-Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA



B-Feature 1: (Top 2 to A) 1. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg; 2. 00-Matt Tucker; 3. 68-Brandon Symmonds, Keokuk, IA; 4. 1X-Rex Widmer, Keokuk, IA; 5. X14-Randy Farrell, East Moline, IL; 6. 19K-Jason Riegel, Eldon, IA; 7. 7M-Steven McLaughlin, Des Moines, IA; 8. 47S-Jacob Hunter, Quincy, IL; 9. CH19-Colby Heishman, Brooklyn, IA; 10. 16-Joel Payne, Muscatine, IA (DNS)

B-Feature 2: 1. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 2. 96-Matt Lundry; 3. 88K-Kole Quam, Waterloo, IA; 4. 8T-Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. X31-Chad Coyne, Orion, IL; 6. 86-Jake Gustaf, Hillsdale, IL; 7. 15?-Jared Miller, Bloomfield, IA; 8. 7R-Tom Ruble, Ft. Madison, IA; 9. 57-Brandt Ames, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 10. 22K-Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL

Heat 1: (Top 4 to A) 1. 12D-Brandon Dale; 2. 31-Jason Roth; 3. 8-Tom Lathrop; 4. 12S-Sean Wyett; 5. 7V-Carter VanDenBerg; 6. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 7. 68-Brandon Symmonds; 8. 1X-Rex Widmer



Heat 2: 1. 16SS-Kip Siems; 2. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 3. 53B-Glen Saville; 4. 13A-Austin Poage; 5. 96-Matt Lundry; 6. 00-Matt Tucker; 7. X31-Chad Coyne; 8. 22K-Chance Bailey



Heat 3: 1. 53-Logan Anderson; 2. 5-Hayden Hillgartner; 3. 2JR-Jesse Bodin; 4. 5X-Josh Holtman; 5. X14-Randy Farrell; 6. 15?-Jared Miller; 7. 7M-Steven McLaughlin; 8. 47S-Jacob Hunter (DNS)



Heat 4: 1. 01-Brayton Carter; 2. 17L-Levi Laymon; 3. 77JR-Rayce Mullen; 4. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 5. 88K-Kole Quam; 6. 16-Joel Payne; 7. 57-Brandt Ames; 8. 8T-Tony Johnson



Heat 5: 1. 73X-Tanner Klingele; 2. 8C-Logan Cumby; 3. T23-Tony Olson; 4. 6-Bobby Six; 5. CH19-Colby Heishman; 6. 7R-Tom Ruble; 7. 86-Jake Gustaf; 8. 19K-Jason Riegel

AVIS Car Rental Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 2-Michael Grossman, Keokuk, IA; 2. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 3. 3J-Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 4. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 5. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger, Peoria, IL; 6. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp, West Point, IA; 7. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 8. 7C-Spencer Coats, LaGrange, MO; 9. 28-Cyle Hawkins, Blue Grass, IA; 10. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 11. 4T-Travis DeMint, Warsaw, IL; 12. 20C-Caleb Giese, Morning Sun, IA; 13. 69-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 14. 14-Austin Nelan, Coal Valley, IL; 15. 32-Jeff DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 16. 63-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 17. 17-Darin Smith, Wapello, IA; 18. 18-Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 19. 44-Wayne Chamblee, Burlington, IA; 20. 11E-Ethan Prim, Elvaston, IL; 21. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 22. 7-Brandon Pickney, Ottumwa, IA

Heat 1: 1. 48-Chuck Fullenkamp; 2. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 3. 3J-Jason Ash; 4. 14-Austin Nelan; 5. 63-Dyllan Bonk; 6. 4T-Travis DeMint; 7. 32-Jeff DeLonjay (DNS)



Heat 2: 1. 28-Cyle Hawkins; 2. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 3. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger; 4. 94X-Justin Stevenson; 5. 44-Wayne Chamblee; 6. 7-Brandon Pickney; 7. 18-Jared Heule; 8. 11E-Ethan Prim



Heat 3: 1. 2-Michael Grossman; 2. 13B-Josh Barnes; 3. 48C-Chandler Fullenkamp; 4. 7C-Spencer Coats; 5. 69-Barry Taft; 6. 17-Darin Smith; 7. 20C-Caleb Giese



A.I.R.S. Cars

A-Feature: 1. 5-Brian Gade, Clarence, IA; 2. 51-Tyler Maschmann, Mechanicsville, IA; 3. 16-Robin Atkins, Clarence, IA; 4. 11-Jake Hayes, Maquoketa, IA; 5. 42-Bruce Yoerger, DeWitt, IA; 6. 17SR-Ron Cook, Clinton, IA; 7. 29-Owen Hayes, Monmouth, IA; 8. 15VL-Domanic McNabb, Clarence, IA; 9. 01-Ethan Allen, West Burlington, IA; 10. 77J-Jeff Durst, Davenport, IA; 11. 63-Steve Olson, Preston, IA; 12. 54-Doug Yates, Monticello, IA; 13. 64-Craig Adams, Milan, IL; 14. 55-Dennis Allen, Agency, IA; 15. 501-Bart Miller, Clarence, IA (DNS); 16. 18-Jeff Hollenbeck, Muscatine, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 501-Bart Miller; 2. 16-Robin Atkins; 3. 42-Bruce Yoerger; 4. 5-Brian Gade; 5. 17SR-Ron Cook; 6. 11-Jake Hayes; 7. 77J-Jeff Durst; 8. 55-Dennis Allen



Heat 2: 1. 54-Doug Yates; 2. 51-Tyler Maschmann; 3. 29-Owen Hayes; 4. 01-Ethan Allen; 5. 15VL-Domanic McNabb; 6. 63-Steve Olson; 7. 64-Craig Adams; 8. 18-Jeff Hollenbeck (DNS)



Mini Hauler Trucks

A-Feature: 1. 20-Brian Tipps, Wapello, IA; 2. 10-Jeff Bockes, Morning Sun, IA; 3. 82-Jim Ruble, Morning Sun, IA; 4. 74-Sheldon Brocket, Burlington, IA; 5. 82JR-Jacob Ruble, Morning Sun, IA; 6. 41-Don Wood, Wapello, IA; 7. 01-Hogan Brockett, Lomax, IL; 8. 95-Tim Wagner, Wapello, IA

Heat: 1. 20-Brian Tipps; 2. 74-Sheldon Brocket; 3. 82-Jim Ruble; 4. 10-Jeff Bockes; 5. 41-Don Wood; 6. 82JR-Jacob Ruble; 7. 95-Tim Wagner; 8. 01-Hogan Brockett