Steve Francis Named World of Outlaws Late Models Series Director

CONCORD, NC – November 1, 2022– When the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models kick off their 2023 season at Volusia Speedway Park, it’s the beginning of a new era.

Current Series Competition Director Steve Francis will take over as the new Series Director starting at Sunshine Nationals Jan. 19-21.

The 2007 World of Outlaws Late Model Champion was brought on as the Competition Director in August and came in with a new vision for the Series.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” Francis said. “I’m fortunate enough that Brian (Carter) and World Racing Group gave me the opportunity to take the Late Model schedule and build it the way I would as a racer. And hopefully, the race teams respond.

“We’ve changed the purses and built them how I would as a racer. We put a lot of money toward the third through 13th-14th place positions. I’m just really pleased that they gave me the opportunity to do this and try to build purses and make many teams strong. I want us to have 12 strong teams.”

Francis, a National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, is 10th all-time on the World of Outlaws wins list with 28 victories. Overall, Francis has nearly 300 wins in his career, including the World 100 and the Dirt Track World Championship. He was a key part of the rebirth of the Outlaws in 2004, even winning the first night in 2004 at Volusia Speedway Park.

Casey Shuman will finish off his tenure as series director this weekend at the World of Outlaws World Finals, before taking on a new role as the general manager of I-70 Speedway in Odessa, MO.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models finish an epic 2022 season with the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, NC, on November 2-5. Fans will get to meet the World of Outlaws stars during the World Finals Fan Fest on Friday, Nov. 4, from 2-4 p.m. Drivers will be signing autographs and playing games with the fans.

FOR TICKETS: CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.