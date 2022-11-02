Tim McCreadie Earns Second Lucas Oil National Championship

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 2, 2022) – Tim McCreadie recently capped off another successful season with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – claiming his second consecutive National Championship.

In 54 starts McCreadie went to Victory Lane on six occasions, while recording 28 top five’s and 45 top ten results. That consistency is what carried McCreadie to his second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series title. McCreadie and the Paylor Motorsports team will take home an industry record $150,000 along with a multitude of other cash and prizes at the Championship Awards Banquet.

“This is surreal,” McCreadie said of his second straight title. “The guys we race against every week are tough and the guys that pop in and race with us across the country are just as tough. I owe it to all the guys. It took me a long time to get another championship [2021], to do it again in less than a year, it’s a tribute to this team.”

McCreadie took the top spot in championship standings from Brandon Sheppard at Deer Creek Speedway on July 9 and never looked back. “We found a little more than what we have in the early spring and were able to chip away at Brandon [Sheppard] and bring it home. On this deal, you must stay the course. We may not have always been the fastest car, but we were able to grind the top five and top ten finishes. At the time I may not have enjoyed running ninth and didn’t think we would get it done but the past month we’ve turned a corner and started winning, that’s usually what it takes to seal the deal.”

“I’ve been truly blessed to drive for Donald and Gena [Bradsher]. Thank you to Longhorn Chassis, Bilstein Shocks, Cornett Racing Engines, my crew, everyone that helps this team. This isn’t easy, it’s truly a life that you must have it in your veins. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world.”

McCreadie’s Paylor Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Mega Plumbing HVAC, Armslist.com, New Point Lighting and Design, Bilstein Shocks, Racing for Heroes, Walker Performance Filtration, Baker Mitchell Company, SCT, and The Aesthetic Haus.

Brandon Sheppard finished second in the final Championship standings, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Earl Pearson Jr. rounding out the top five. Completing the top ten were Tyler Erb, Garrett Alberson, Daulton Wilson, Spencer Hughes, and Ross Robinson.

McCreadie and the remainder of the top ten in Championship standings will be honored at the annual Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Awards Banquet – held at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 9.