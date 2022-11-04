Riggs Motorsports Congratulates Tanner English on World Finals Win and Outlaws Success!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Riggs Motorsports driver Tanner English put the #81E machine in victory lane on one of the sport’s grandest stages on Thursday night, November 3 in the annual ‘World Finals’ at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina! Tanner clicked off the fourth quickest time in Group A during the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series qualifying session prior to securing an impressive heat race triumph. After drawing the number two pill during intermission, the Benton, Kentucky hotshoe rolled off from the outside of the front row in the 40-lap main event.

In front of a large crowd at the 4/10-mile, Charlotte-area speedplant and a worldwide streaming audience on DIRTVision, Tanner wired the stellar field by leading each of the forty circuits in the caution-free affair. At the checkered flag, Tanner had picked up the $15,000 first place prize money ahead of a top five that included runner-up Shane Clanton, Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, and Hudson O’Neal. When points were tabulated following the event, it was revealed that Tanner had locked himself into the second spot in the final World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings (worth $75,000) and assured himself of the coveted Rookie of the Year Award (worth an additional $10,000)!

“On behalf of Riggs Motorsports and my family, we would like to congratulate Tanner English on the win last night in Charlotte, as well as securing second in WOOLMS points and series Rookie of the Year honors,” exclaimed team owner Scott Riggs today. “This season has had its share of ups and downs, but the RMS family and team stuck it out. Our results are showing the hard work that has been put in to accomplish these feats. We wish Tanner nothing but the best in the future!”

Tanner and Riggs Motorsports have one more crack at reaching victory lane together on Saturday evening, November 5 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte. The ‘World Finals’ finale will boast an event-high $25,000 payday tomorrow night. As has been previously announced, the pairing will split following the race with Riggs Motorsports partnering with Brandon Sheppard next season and Tanner sliding over to the Viper Motorsports ride. Learn more about the final race on the World of Outlaws slate by visiting www.woolms.com or watch the action from Charlotte LIVE on DIRTVision.

So far in 2022, Riggs Motorsports and Tanner English have accumulated seven (7) feature wins, thirty (30) top five efforts, and fifty-one (51) top ten performances in the seventy-six (76) races that they have entered this season. You can keep up on the team and view all of their finishes by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

