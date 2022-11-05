Donny Schatz Goes Back-to-Back at Charlotte to Conclude 2022 World of Outlaws Season

START-TO-FINISH: Donny Schatz Wins Season Opener & Season Finale in 2022 with World of Outlaws

Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne Racing Clinch Fourth Consecutive World of Outlaws Championship

CONCORD, NC – November 5, 2022 – The 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series campaign will end exactly how it started – with Donny Schatz standing in Victory Lane.

After topping the season-opening DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia (FL) Speedway Park in February, the 10-time Series champion also scored the season-ending World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) on Saturday night – giving the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 back-to-back wins to end the year.

Leading the final 20 laps of the $25,000-to-win finale, the Fargo, ND native passed Brad Sweet in similar fashion to Friday’s Feature as he drove the Ford Performance, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest Auto Parts #15 to his 14th career win at the Concord, NC 4/10-mile.

“These guys are incredible considering what they’ve done the last couple of weeks,” Schatz said after a $40,000 weekend. “We went and tested a few weeks ago and found a lot of things. I think we’re back to the feel that we used to have and that showed this weekend. The World Finals were electric this year, what an awesome crowd. I can’t list all the partners we have here, but there are a ton and I’m glad we could win for them.”

Schatz will end the season fourth in the championship points – a $70,000 points fund payout – and hopes to return to contention for his 11th championship next year.

“I’m glad the season is over,” Schatz noted. “Even though you run like that and perform so well, everybody needs a break and these teams take a beating up and down the roads. We’ll do our best to continue this through the winter and into 2023. Hopefully we can race for a championship next year with these guys. We’re gonna make it hard on them next year. Congrats to Brad [Sweet] and his guys, though. It’s a great feeling winning these things.”

Giovanni Scelzi, of Fresno, CA, followed the 10-time champion to the stripe with a runner-up run for his KCP Racing #18. It’s his fifth World of Outlaws podium of the 2022 season. Rounding out the podium (for the 18th time in 2022) was Sheldon Haudenschild aboard the Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17.

Closing out the top-five was Carson Macedo in the Jason Johnson Racing #41 and Brad Sweet in the Kasey Kahne Racing #49, who clinched his fourth consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship. Rounding out the top-10 at Charlotte was Rico Abreu in sixth, Brent Marks in seventh, Spencer Bayston in eighth, Anthony Macri in ninth, and Lance Dewease in 10th.

UP NEXT (Sat) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will enjoy a three-month off-season until the 2023 campaign begins with the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL on February 9-11, 2023. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

NOS Energy Drink Feature Results (30 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[9]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[8]; 9. 39M-Anthony Macri[10]; 10. 69K-Lance Dewease[12]; 11. 2-David Gravel[5]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart[14]; 13. 83-James McFadden[17]; 14. 11-Michael Kofoid[15]; 15. 42-Sye Lynch[11]; 16. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[19]; 17. 71-Cory Eliason[18]; 18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]; 19. 9-Kasey Kahne[22]; 20. 7S-Robbie Price[23]; 21. 11K-Kraig Kinser[21]; 22. 49X-Cale Thomas[13]; 23. 1A-Jacob Allen[16]; 24. 6-Bill Rose[25]; 25. 20G-Noah Gass[24]; 26. 55-Cole Macedo[26]; 27. 13-Justin Peck[27]. Lap Leader(s): Sweet 1-10; Schatz 11-30. KSE Hard Charger Award: McFadden +4.

FINAL 2022 Championship Standings (74 Races) – 1. Brad Sweet (9,282); 2. David Gravel (-48); 3. Carson Macedo (-114); 4. Donny Schatz (-240); 5. Sheldon Haudenschild (-264); 6. Logan Schuchart (-436); 7. James McFadden (-524); 8. Spencer Bayston (-624); 9. Jacob Allen (-788); 10. Brock Zearfoss (-1014).