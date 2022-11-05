SUPERMAN’S THUNDER: Jonathan Davenport Wins World of Outlaws World Finals Finale

Dennis Erb Jr. officially clinches first World of Outlaws CASE Late Models title with third-place finish

CONCORD, NC – November 5, 2022 – After two nights of the World of Outlaws World Finals, it appeared The Dirt Track at Charlotte was Jonathan Davenport’s kryptonite.

However, “Superman” proved that theory wrong Saturday night, flying past Hudson O’Neal on Lap 28 to score his fifth World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models win of 2022—this one worth $25,000.

Also celebrating in Victory Lane was Dennis Erb Jr., claiming his first career World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model championship.

O’Neal led the first 27 laps of the 50-lap affair while Davenport ripped the cushion behind him from his eighth starting position.

The Blairsville, GA driver roared to the top of the racetrack, quickly working to fourth past Jimmy Owens and Shane Clanton when the first caution flew on Lap 20 for Kyle Strickler.

Davenport continued his rise from there, blowing past Erb and Chris Madden on the restart, putting him in a position to steal the lead from O’Neal.

With “Superman” like speed, Davenport thundered under O’Neal on Lap 28, pulling even with the Martinsville, IN driver between Turns 1 and 2. “The New Deal” held his momentum down the backstretch, but that’s when Davenport went back to the top.

The Peach State competitor blasted his Longhorn chassis off the cushion in Turns 3 and 4, soaring past O’Neal as Lap 28 clicked off the scoreboard.

From there, Davenport went unchallenged to score his 15th career Series victory and 22nd win of 2022.

Davenport said he returned to a car that’s performed well all season after his other car was involved in crashes on Wednesday.

“We came in here Wednesday and struggled,” Davenport said. “We got wrecked with that car about a month ago, and it just hasn’t been the same since.

“We brought out the oldest car we got. I mean, this thing has been beaten up and down all over the country, and whenever we bring it out, time and time again, it always performs.”

Despite his Lance Landers-owned Late Model performing on the top, Davenport said he realized late in the race his car was good enough to run anywhere.

“The bottom was pretty good there at the end,” Davenport said. “I finally turned down there in (Turns) 3 and 4, and I was like dang, I could’ve done this the whole time, and it wouldn’t have been near as hard.”

Madden crossed the line second, falling short of his second Series triumph of 2022. The Gray Court, SC driver, said his car was good but couldn’t run the top like Davenport.

“We couldn’t rip that lip like JD,” Madden said. “He was free enough to rip that lip up there. He got it done up there, and we couldn’t do it.

“We had a great race car overall. Hats off to them guys for the win, and thanks to all of my sponsors.”

Dennis Erb Jr. finished third, officially clinching the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship.

The Carpentersville, IL driver finished the season with four victories and 13 podium finishes en route to the title.

“It’s just a lot of hard work,” Erb said. “It was years of hard work and getting everything right this year and just starting off real good.

“We just kept everything rolling throughout the year and kept our momentum up. The car was working great, and we had good finishes each night.”

Erb was joined in Victory Lane by longtime Crew Chief Heather Lyne, who became the first female championship-winning crew chief in a national dirt Late Model series and a national North American motorsport series.

The reigning World of Outlaws champion stated how much of an accomplishment it is for both of them.

“It means a lot,” Erb said. “Just the years going up and down the road and just everything coming together this year. To be able to knock this off my list, it’s a big accomplishment.”

Tim McCreadie finished fourth, while Dale McDowell rounded out the top five.

Tanner English also officially clinched the 2022 Rookie of the Year award, after crossing the line 21st.

UP NEXT: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet look ahead to 2023 and the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 19-21. For Tickets: CLICK HERE.

CASE Construction Equipment Feature (50 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[8]; 2. 44-Chris Madden[3]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[5]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[11]; 5. 17M-Dale McDowell[4]; 6. 7W-Ricky Weiss[10]; 7. 25-Shane Clanton[1]; 8. 1H-Hudson O’Neal[2]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb[14]; 11. 76-Brandon Overton[7]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson[21]; 13. 18D-Daulton Wilson[13]; 14. 19R-Ryan Gustin[24]; 15. 111V-Max Blair[23]; 16. 0-Scott Bloomquist[16]; 17. 22-Chris Ferguson[19]; 18. 93-Carson Ferguson[17]; 19. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[20]; 20. 11-Gordy Gundaker[26]; 21. 81E-Tanner English[25]; 22. B1-Brent Larson[12]; 23. 6JR-Parker Martin[9]; 24. 1-Josh Richards[15]; 25. 8-Kyle Strickler[22]; 26. 88-Trent Ivey[18]; 27. 99B-Boom Briggs[27] FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER: Ryan Gustin [+10].