Cold temp forecast cancels B-Mod Bash at Tri-City Speedway!

Pontoon Beach, IL (November 6, 2022) This upcoming weekend’s weather forecast is calling for high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight low temperatures in the lower 20s, therefore Tri-City Speedway is making the decision to cancel this upcoming weekend’s B-Mod Bash.

The 2022 B-Mod Bash will not be made up and this will conclude the 2022 racing season at Tri-City Speedway. Tri-City Speedway is working on the 2023 racing schedule and will post information in the near future.

Tri-City Speedway would like to thank all of the racers, crews & fans along with track employees for a great 2022 season.