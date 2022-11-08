JASON DIETSCH TRAILER SALES RETURNS TO RUMBLE IN FORT WAYNE

NW Ohio’s Largest Trailer Dealer Enters 6th Season as Title Sponsor

FORT WAYNE, IN (November 8, 2022) – When indoor racing returns to Fort Wayne’s Allen County War Memorial Coliseum December 30 and 31, the familiar Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales nameplate will return as the title sponsor of the Rumble in Fort Wayne.

As Northwest Ohio’s largest open and enclosed trailer dealer, Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales has been associated with the Rumble in Fort Wayne since 2017.

“It is a natural fit,” stated owner Jason Dietsch, a former competitor in the popular mid-winter event. “Trailers are an important ingredient for every race team. Regardless of their budget or needs, we can help them out through our inventory of over 350 new and used units. As racers ourselves, we understand the importance of having the right trailer for the job.”

Dietsch continued, “the Rumble in Fort Wayne has built quite a reputation for producing quality racing and we are proud to have our name associated with it.”

This year’s 24th edition of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales will again feature a busy two-day schedule of racing activity on the purposely built concrete oval inside of the massive Allen County War Memorial Coliseum & Expo Center.

A unique combination of blending together National, Kenyon and Focus Midgets will headline the agenda. Completing the roster will be winged and non-winged 600cc Midgets along with multiple classes of Go Karts and Quarter Midgets.

An optional practice session on Thursday evening (December 29) will be followed by complete racing programs on Friday and Saturday (December 30/31).