Senoia’s Peach State Classic on Tap for Castrol® FloRacing Night in America

Two Big Shows to Wrap Up 2022; Total Super Late Model Purse Exceeds $207,000 on Nov. 11-12

SENOIA, Ga. (November 8, 2022) — Castrol® FloRacing Night in America wraps up the 2022 season with the second annual Peach State Classic at Senoia Raceway this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12.

Recently announced, $32,000 in additional money has been added to the Super Late Model program on Friday, November 11. That night’s feature now pays $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s finale has also received an additional $13,000 distributed throughout the middle of the field for the $53,053-to-win / $1,053-to-start payout.

The total Castrol® FloRacing Night in America payout for the weekend now exceeds $207,000.

Entering the final two events of the season, Brandon Sheppard sits atop the latest miniseries standings with his eyes set on the expanded $75,000 championship check, which comes with perfect attendance. The Illinois racer leads series regulars Ricky Thornton Jr., Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Garrett Alberson, and Hudson O’Neal into battle as the front runners get two chances to make up ground in the final series standings.

The Top 10 in the final miniseries points standings will earn respective portions of the over $130,000 in posted point money.

The 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America points breakout includes:

1)$75,000 with perfect attendance ($30,000 otherwise) 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

A stout contingent of national, regional, and local drivers are expected to be on hand to take their shot at the big money. Drivers who have voiced an intent on competing in the weekend’s events include Chris Madden, Kyle Bronson, Devin Moran, Dennis Erb Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Ryan Gustin, Brian Shirley, Morgan Bagley, Spencer Hughes, Payton Freeman, Austin Horton, Ashton Winger, Joseph Joiner, Wil Herrington, Jason Croft, Jason Welshan, Carson Ferguson, David Breazeale, Dalton Cook, Matt Dooley, Cla Knight, Person Lee Williams, Tyler Millwood, Will Roland, Tanner Collins, Jimmy Sharpe Jr., and many more.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Senoia Raceway (Friday, November 11)

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,500 5)$3,500 6)$3,000 7)$2,500 8)$2,000 9)$1,900 10)$1,800 11)$1,600 12)$1,400 13)$1,300 14)$1,200 15)$1,100 16)$1,050 17-24)$1,000

TOTAL – $69,850

Friday Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Friday Entry Fee: $100

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Senoia Raceway (Saturday, November 12)

1)$53,053 2)$20,053 3)$10,053 4)$8,053 5)$7,053 6)$6,053 7)$5,053 8)$4,053 9)$3,053 10)$2,053 11)$1,953 12)$1,853 13)$1,753 14)$1,653 15)$1,553 $16)$1,453 17)$1,353 18)$1,253 19)$1,153 20-24)$1,053

TOTAL – $137,782

Saturday Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Saturday Entry Fee: $150

Entry fee includes 1 ATV/4-Wheeler/Side-By-Side/etc pass. Additional passes are $10 per day or $25 for all three days.

Complete series rules are available at www.FloSeries.com and facility info can be found at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

In 2021 at the inaugural Peach State Classic, Kyle Bronson bagged a $10,000 check for a win on Friday night, while Chris Madden claimed a whopping $52,052 winner’s prize on Saturday night.

The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session for Super Late Models along with local division racing on Thursday night. On Friday the pit gate opens at 12 p.m. ET with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. The Driver’s Meeting is at 5 p.m. with Hot Laps at 5:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Then on Saturday, November 12 the pit gate opens at 12 p.m. ET with grandstand gates opening at 3 p.m. The Driver’s Meeting is at 4 p.m. Hot laps are 4:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Peach State Classic grandstand general admission is $10 on Thursday, November 10. On Friday, November 11 grandstand general admission is $30 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Saturday, November 12 grandstand admission is $40 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. A two-day advanced grandstand ticket is available for $60 per person with children (ages-and-under) free.

Additionally, reserved grandstand seating on the top row is available for $8 per day with chairs allowed. Reserved seating on rows 2-6 is available for $5 per day with stadium seats up to 18” allowed.

2022 Senoia Raceway Season Pass Holders will have the first option to reserve top row seats as a thank you for being a continued supporter of the track.

Thursday pit passes are $25 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $10 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. On Friday pit passes are $40 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $20 and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult. Saturday night pit passes are $45 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $30, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

A three-day pit pass is available at a discounted rate of $100 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $50. A two-day pit pass for Friday and Saturday is available at a discounted rate of $80 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $45.

Trackside reserved parking will be available for $55 per spot. 2022 Senoia Raceway Reserved Trackside Holders will have the first option to reserve spots as a thank you for being a continued supporter of the track.

Onsite RV camping is available. Initially, 44 spots (20ft x 50ft) will be made available for reservation at a cost of $75 for the weekend. Based on demand, more spots may be added. Non-reserved / drive-up camping charge is $28/day. Tent camping is available for $15 per day. Camping check-in begins on Wednesday, November 9 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Check out is Sunday, November 13 by 2:00 p.m. EST.

For more information on Senoia Raceway, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.