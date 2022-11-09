Grant Reaches the Mountain-TOPP: 2022 USAC Sprint Car Season in Review

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (November 8, 2022)………There was a time when Justin Grant nearly walked away from the sport.

Without a full-time sprint car ride and twin children on the way in 2016, Grant envisioned a life away from the track and leaving his racing dreams in the rearview mirror.

That’s when a voice from within the family, a voice from a National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, expressed to Grant that it would be something he’d soon regret, and promptly altered the course of his career and livelihood.

“I raced for a while, then things got pretty rough when I wasn’t having much success and I was getting pretty broke,” Grant recalled. “I about hung it up, but I’m sure glad I didn’t. My father-in-law, Bubby (Jones), told me that it would be the dumbest thing I ever did. Turns out he was right. He usually was.”

Six years later, in 2022, the resilient Ione, Calif. native finally became a USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion for the first time, and a USAC National titlist for the second time in his career following a Silver Crown championship in 2020.

By doing so, Grant became the 14th driver to capture both a USAC National Sprint Car and Silver Crown title in his career, joining Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Jerry Coons Jr. , Dave Darland, A.J. Foyt, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Levi Jones, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley.

He couldn’t help but recall the long, arduous journey that took him from 2010 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year for Baldwin Brothers Racing to his 2016 comeback with Sam McGhee Motorsports and all the way to the mountaintop in 2022 and a championship reward worth $50,000, not counting his copious amounts of race winnings.

Grant’s mind goes back to a time in the days preceding that, when he just wanted a chance, any chance, to get behind the wheel and was willing to pitch in any way he could to get noticed and get his shot.

The post-race championship celebration at California’s Perris Auto Speedway seemed fitting for Grant, and the 31-year-old couldn’t help but realize the significance of the setting as he stood on the front straightaway following the final night of the year.

“I grew up coming to Perris and watching guys race sprint cars and I’d go down to scrape mud on Danny Sheridan’s car or whomever would let me hang around,” Grant recalled. “I never really thought I’d get the chance to drive one. I met Jeff Walker, went to work for him and he taught me a lot and, eventually, he let me drive one of his cars for a few nights.”

It wasn’t only Grant’s first rodeo as a USAC National Sprint Car champ, it was the first entrant title for Rochester, Indiana’s TOPP Motorsports, which had finished third in the standings in 2017-20-21.

The Grant/TOPP combo is the longest, continuously tenured team on the USAC tour, first teaming up for the start of the 2018 season. Along the way, the team has won 26 times, making it the fifth winningest driver/team pairing in USAC National Sprint Car history. The team has built upon its foundation, getting closer and closer to the top, adding pivotal pieces along the way, until reaching the pinnacle at last.

“We’ve spent the last couple of years working really hard trying to become a championship caliber team,” Grant explained. “Hiring (crew chief) “Paul Bunyan” Dylan Cook was huge, and we didn’t have a single DNF all year. I went to work pretty hard on myself trying to keep myself mentally sharp and keep my head in the game and in the right spot. (TOPP Motorsports owner) Kevin Birchmeier gives us everything we need go out and compete every night. We have plenty of fast cars and plenty of spares and there’s so many who contribute to this operation to make it possible for us to be prepared and ready to race as we are.”

It’s a full family effort for Grant who, for the second year in a row, has participated in every single event across USAC’s three national divisions (Silver Crown, Midget & Sprint), and there’s no way to make the hectic schedule operate like clockwork without assistance from all around.

“I’ve had so much help along the way, and I still have so much help,” Grant acknowledged. “There are so many people who I can lean on, and I’ve got a lot of great people in my corner. All my car owners and all my sponsors, they’re all some of my best friends. My wife, Ashley, makes it possible for me to do this and always has my back. She’s always pumping me up to keep me confident and I’m just so thankful. I’ve certainly worked hard to be here, but it wouldn’t have been possible without everybody around me and all the people who have supported me along the way.”

In 2022, Grant recorded an impeccable 37 top-ten finishes in 39 feature starts, which registers a top-10 rate of nearly 95 percent. Grant was still running at the checkered flag in all 39 races between February and November with nary a DNF throughout the yearlong quest. His six victories on the season came in many of the series’ most marquee events.

Grant scored in February during Winter Dirt Games at Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park and again in June at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway. He added a $10,000 prize during July’s Bill Gardner Sprintacular at Indiana’s Lincoln Park Speedway. He captured the Indiana Sprint Week round at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway later that month and repeated at Kokomo in August during a preliminary night of Sprint Car Smackdown. Another $10 Grand went in his pocket following September’s 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

Grant was one of three drivers to hit the six-win mark on the season along with Brady Bacon and Robert Ballou. That made it only the fourth time in series history that in which at least three different drivers have won six or more features in a season (1961, 1977, 2013 & 2022).

Also on Grant’s checklist for the 2022 season was an Indiana Sprint Week title, which he clinched for the first time in his career during midsummer after finishing inside the top-five of the annual series’ points in each of the prior three seasons.

In the end, Grant became the seventh individual to collect both Indiana Sprint Week and USAC National Sprint Car driving titles in the same year: J.J. Yeley (2003), Levi Jones (2009), Bryan Clauson (2013), Robert Ballou (2015), Brady Bacon (2016) and C.J. Leary (2019).

Thirteen different drivers won a USAC National Sprint Car feature in 2022, the most since 2017. Among them were Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) who had a season that was highlighted by a first career Oval Nationals victory to conclude the slate in November at Perris and was worth $20,000.

Bacon padded his wallet by earning the inaugural Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment series title, a 10-race series within a series in which Bacon earned an extra $10,000 as the point champ.

Furthermore, Bacon extended his streak of consecutive seasons with a USAC National Sprint Car win to 12, which now stands only one behind the all-time mark of 13-straight set by Sheldon Kinser between 1974-86. Bacon’s 46th victory in the season finale moved him to fourth all-time on the series win list. He’s now one of only four drivers in the 40/40 club to have accumulated at least 40 series wins and 40 fast qualifying times in his career along with Dave Darland, Tom Bigelow and Tracy Hines.

Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) posted his best result since his 2015 championship campaign by earning six wins, including the 52nd running of the Tony Hulman Classic at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track in May, racing within the confines of the new guardrail surrounding the half-mile dirt oval, a guardrail which Ballou, himself, played a major role in instructing and installing.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) had his most successful single-season run with the series, tallying four wins and the best single-night payday of the year with a $35,000 triumph during Sprint Car Smackdown at Kokomo in August.

Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) took Rookie of the Year honors, a season which got off on the right foot with wins in two of his first three starts in February at Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park.

Axsom was one of four first-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winners during the season, which is the most since 2016. Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) avenged a crash while leading the night before to win his first in July at the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals in South Dakota.

Moles’ eight fast qualifying times were the most ever in series history for a Rookie, breaking the mark set by Tanner Thorson in 2021. Incidentally, both Moles and Thorson were driving the same Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19AZ when they set their respective records.

USAC west coast standout Ryan Bernal (Hollister, Calif.) made just three starts during the season, but one of those three resulted in a first career series victory after more than a decade of trying. His win at Huset’s also provided event promoter Matt Wood with his first career series win as a car owner.

Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.) had to slay a pair of giants en route to his first series victory during September’s $12,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway, withstanding a barrage from the track’s two winningest USAC Sprint Car drivers during the final laps – Kevin Thomas Jr. and Kyle Cummins.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) won thrice, but his qualifying prowess was off the charts. His 12 fast times in 2022 rank as the third most all-time in a single season behind Kevin Thomas Jr.’s 15 in 2018 and Tom Bigelow’s 14 in 1978. After notching 11 fast times in 2019, Leary became the first driver in series history to hit double figures in that category on two separate occasions.

Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) was absent for practically the entire first half of the season but emerged with a force by reaching victory lane three times in a span of five starts during the latter stages of summer.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) won twice in June during the series’ swing through New Jersey and Pennsylvania. His spectacular week resulted in a first career Eastern Storm miniseries title.

Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) led one lap and one lap only during the 2022 season. He made it the right one during July’s Indiana Sprint Week opener at Gas City I-69 Speedway. It was the second time in the last four years that Cottle had made a last lap effort to win the Gas City round of ISW.

Furthermore, the 50-year-old Cottle joined an exclusive club by becoming the seventh driver over the age of 50 to win a USAC National Sprint Car main event, putting him in the same company as Bob Kinser (54), Terry Pletch (52), Dean Shirley (51), Hank Lower (51), Dave Darland (51) and Jack Hewitt (50).

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) endured a tumultuous up-and-down season that saw him injured during a July crash at Kokomo, which resulted in a hospital stay. Swanson finished the season with a flurry, collecting podium finishes in four of his last five starts to conclude the season.

Swanson’s biggest success of the year arrived in the 55th Annual Western World Championships, held for the first time at Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway. Swanson’s performance on the final night consisted of a fast qualifying time, a heat race win and a feature victory, resulting in a $10,000 prize and the first complete “sweep” in the series since Tyler Courtney at Eldora in 2019.

Eight drivers appeared at all 39 series events in 2022: Axsom, Bacon, Ballou, Grant, Leary, Rogers, Seavey and Westfall. Five drivers started all 39 feature during the season: Axsom, Bacon, Ballou, Grant and Leary. The average car count across all events was 34.5 while 137 different drivers recorded at least one feature start.

Bacon led all drivers with 224 laps led, 27 top-five finishes and 11 heat race victories.

The most positions advanced in a single feature race throughout the year was +15 from Shane

Cottle (22nd to 7th) on July 25 at Circle City Raceway and by Logan Seavey (21st to 6th) on October 29 at Cocopah Speedway.

The series was saddened by the death of Terre Babb (Decatur, Ill.), who passed away from a heart attack while leading a winged sprint car feature in a non-USAC sanctioned event at Missouri’s Saint Francois County Raceway in July at the age of 55. Babb made his final USAC National Sprint Car appearance in June at Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway, finishing 13th. Babb qualified for eight USAC National Sprint Car feature events in his career, scoring a 14th in his debut at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. in 1990. With the series in 2010 at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, Babb set quick time during qualifying and finished a career best 5th in the main event.

=======================

2022 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Justin Grant

Entrant Champion: TOPP Motorsports #4

Most Wins: 6-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou & Justin Grant

Rookie of the Year: Emerson Axsom

Most Laps Led: 224-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Fives: 27-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 37-Justin Grant

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 12-C.J. Leary

Most Heat Race Wins: 11-Brady Bacon

Most Feature Starts: 39-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Biggest Charge of the Year: (+15) by Shane Cottle on Jul 25 at Circle City Raceway & by Logan Seavey on Oct 29 at Cocopah Speedway

————————————————————

2022 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINTS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2,536 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

2 2,485 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3 2,452 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

4 2,369 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

5 2,298 (R) Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

6 2,127 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

7 1,833 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

8 1,786 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

9 1,736 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

10 1,711 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

11 1,480 (R) Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

12 1,423 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

13 1,410 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

14 1,074 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

15 1,039 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.

16 988 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

17 892 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

18 697 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.

19 632 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

20 569 (R) Alex Banales, Lafayette, Ind.

21 454 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

22 431 Alex Bright, Collegeville, Pa.

23 332 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

24 327 (R) Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

25 322 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.

26 314 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

27 280 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

28 248 Zach Daum, Pocahontas, Ill.

29 242 Carson Short, Marion, Ill.

30 238 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

31 220 (R) Kyle Shipley, Sun City, Ariz.

32 218 Wyatt Burks, Topeka, Kan.

33 216 (R) Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, Calif.

34 210 (R) Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

35 208 Brady Short, Bedford, Ind.

36 189 Steven Drevicki, Reading, Pa.

37 187 Tanner Thorson, Minden, Nev.

38 186 Dallas Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

39 172 (R) Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

40 156 (R) Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Ind.

41 153 Brian Hayden, Fillmore, Ind.

42 143 (R) Brayden Fox, Avon, Ind.

43 129 Nick Bilbee, Indianapolis, Ind.

44 127 Dustin Clark, Washington, Ind.

45 95 (R) Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Ind.

46 91 (R) Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

47 89 (R) Brandon Morin, Jasonville, Ind.

48 88 Landon Simon, Tipp City, Ohio

49 74 Kendall Ruble, Vincennes, Ind.

50 64 Chad Boespflug, Hanford, Calif.

51 62 Davey Ray, Davenport, Iowa

52 55 (R) Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

53 33 Kent Schmidt, Owensville, Ind.

54 26 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

55 10 (R) Nate McMillin, Rosedale, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

————————————————————

2022 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINTS

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 2,536 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

2 2,485 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

3 2,452 Michael Motorsports, Chino Valley, Ariz. (#77m)

4 2,369 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

5 2,298 Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#47BC)

6 1,833 Ray Marshall Motorsports, Forest, Ohio (#33m)

7 1,736 The Engler Family, Princeton, Ind. (#14)

8 1,711 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

9 1,667 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

10 1,647 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Ind. (#5)

11 1,574 Team AZ Racing, Phoenix, Ariz. (#21AZ)

12 1,336 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5m)

13 1,302 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

14 1,039 Brandon Mattox Racing, Brazil, Ind. (#28)

15 731 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Ind. (#17GP)

16 658 Epperson Racing, Camby, Ind. (#2E)

17 632 Heffner Racing Enterprises South, Hellertown, Pa. (#5G)

18 611 Hodges Motorsports, Albuquerque, N.M. (#74x)

19 569 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Ind. (#5x)

20 455 Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, Columbus, Ind. (#67)

21 454 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz. (#47)

22 421 Hummer Motorsports, Belvidere, N.J. (#20)

23 416 2B Racing, Marion, Ind. (#2B)

24 351 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#20m)

25 314 Sterling Cling Racing, Tempe, Ariz. (#34)

26 311 Lotier-Nemeth Motorsports, Douglassville, Pa. (#7)

27 295 Doney-Lawson Racing, Odessa, Mo. (#74)

28 281 Hogue Enterprises, Westampton, N.J. (#39)

29 270 Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing, Greenfield, Wis. (#6)

30 248 Daum Motorsports, Greenville, Ill. (#5d)

31 248 DCT Racing-Lynn Crow-Kevin Bodine, Rossville, Ind. (#57B)

32 238 Amati Racing, Marion, Ill. (#66)

33 218 Wyatt Burks Racing, Topeka, Kan. (#11w)

34 217 Lauren Beauchamp, Needham, Ind. (#11)

35 208 Randy Edwards, Evansville, Ind. (#61m)

36 189 DeGre Engineering, Birdsboro, Pa. (#19)

37 162 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind. (#16)

38 153 RCM Motorsports, Marion, Ill. (#21x)

39 153 Brian Hayden Racing, Fillmore, Ind. (#2H)

40 143 Fox Brothers Racing, Avon, Ind. (#53)

41 129 Bilbee Motorsports, Martinsville, Ind. (#17B)

42 127 Dustin Clark Racing, Washington, Ind. (#75)

43 125 Jerry Burton, Bloomington, Ind. (#04)

44 117 Landon Simon Racing, Avon, Ind. (#24)

45 114 DCT Racing-Lynn Crow-Kevin Bodine, Rossville, Ind. (#57c)

46 112 On The Gass Racing, Advance, Ind. (#17)

47 110 Travis Sturgeon Racing, Indianapolis, Ind. (#77s)

48 95 Bub & Amanda Cummings, Bedford, Ind. (#71B)

49 89 Brandon Morin Racing, Jasonville, Ind. (#98)

50 88 Scott Adams, Marion, Ind. (#5A)

51 75 Jennifer Hewitt, Fletcher, Ohio (#21)

52 74 Jerry Ruble, Vincennes, Ind. (#17K)

53 67 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5K)

54 41 Tibbitts-Stensland-Halley Motorsports, Bright, Ind. (#43)

55 26 John Stehman, Halifax, Pa. (#21p)

56 10 Kenny McMillin, Rosedale, Ind. (#24)

————————————————————

2022 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINTS

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 2,298 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

2 1,480 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

3 569 Alex Banales, Lafayette, Ind.

4 327 Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

5 220 Kyle Shipley, Sun City, Ariz.

6 216 Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, Calif.

7 210 Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, Calif.

8 172 Harley Burns, Brazil, Ind.

9 156 Jack Hoyer, Frankfort, Ind.

10 143 Brayden Fox, Avon, Ind.

11 95 Braxton Cummings, Bedford, Ind.

12 91 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

13 89 Brandon Morin, Jasonville, Ind.

14 55 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

15 10 Nate McMillin, Rosedale, Ind.

————————————————————

2022 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 17: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Feb 18: Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Feb 19: (F) Ocala, FL – Bubba Raceway Park

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 12: (W) Lakeside Speedway | Kansas City, KS

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 14: (W) I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jun 14: (E) Grandview Speedway | Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jun 15: (E) Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jun 17: (E) Williams Grove Speedway | Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 18: (E) Port Royal Speedway | Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

Jun 19: (E) Bloomsburg Fair Raceway | Bloomsburg, PA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway | Sun Prairie, WI

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jul 1: (M) (A) Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 2: (M) Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 8: (A) Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Jul 9: (A) Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD

WINNER: Ryan Bernal (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

Jul 10: (A) Huset’s Speedway | Brandon, SD

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

Jul 22: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Shane Cottle (Hodges Motorsports #74x)

Jul 25: (I) Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (Michael Motorsports #77m)

Jul 26: (I) Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 28: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jul 29: (I) Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jul 30: (I) Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (BGE Dougherty Racing #15K)

Aug 27: (F) Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Sep 16: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (BGE Dougherty Racing #15K)

Sep 17: (M) (A) Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Jadon Rogers (The Engler Family #14)

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

WINNER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (BGE Dougherty Racing #15K)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway | Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 30: (F) Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Oct 28: (C) Cocopah Speedway | Somerton, AZ

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Oct 29: (C) Cocopah Speedway | Somerton, AZ

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Nov 3: (C) Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Nov 4: (C) Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA

WINNER: Robert Ballou (Ballou Motorsports #12)

Nov 5: (C) (F) Perris Auto Speedway | Perris, CA

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(M) represents an event co-sanctioned by MSCS

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

(C) represents an event with the USAC CRA AMSOIL Sprint Cars

(F) represents a race awarding feature points only

(A) represents a race awarding appearance points only

————————————————————

2022 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

6-Brady Bacon (Apr 16 at Atomic Speedway, May 12 at Lakeside Speedway, Jun 14 at Grandview Speedway, Jun 19 at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Nov 3 at Perris Auto Speedway & Nov 5 at Perris Auto Speedway)

6-Robert Ballou (May 14 at I-70 Motorsports Park, May 22 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Jun 26 at Angell Park Speedway, Jul 8 at Huset’s Speedway, Jul 30 at Tri-State Speedway & Nov 4 at Perris Auto Speedway)

6-Justin Grant (Feb 18 at Bubba Raceway Park, June 17 at Williams Grove Speedway, Jul 2 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 26 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 25 at Kokomo Speedway & Sep 24 at Eldora Speedway)

4-Kyle Cummins (Jul 29 at Bloomington Speedway, Aug 27 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 30 at Kokomo Speedway & Oct 1 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

3-Emerson Axsom (Feb 17 at Bubba Raceway Park, Feb 19 at Bubba Raceway Park & Oct 28 at Cocopah Speedway)

3-C.J. Leary (May 20 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Jul 1 at Lincoln Park Speedway & Jul 25 at Circle City Raceway)

3-Kevin Thomas Jr. (Aug 26 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 16 at Circle City Raceway & Sep 22 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

2-Mitchel Moles (Jul 10 at Huset’s Speedway & Jul 28 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

2-Logan Seavey (Jun 15 at Bridgeport Motorsports Park & Jun 18 at Port Royal Speedway)

1-Ryan Bernal (Jul 9 at Huset’s Speedway)

1-Shane Cottle (Jul 22 at Gas City I-69 Speedway)

1-Jadon Rogers (Sep 17 at Tri-State Speedway)

1-Jake Swanson (Oct 29 at Cocopah Speedway)

————————————————————

FEATURE LAPS LED

224-Brady Bacon

200-Robert Ballou

144-Justin Grant

107-Mitchel Moles

106-Kevin Thomas Jr.

93-Emerson Axsom & Kyle Cummins

60-Logan Seavey

40-Jadon Rogers

35-C.J. Leary

32-Thomas Meseraull & Jake Swanson

30-Chase Stockon

17-Briggs Danner

8-Ryan Bernal

6-Davey Ray

4-Jason McDougal

2-Carson Short

1-Mario Clouser, Shane Cottle & Xavier Doney

————————————————————

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

27-Brady Bacon

24-Justin Grant

22-Robert Ballou

20-C.J. Leary

15-Emerson Axsom

14-Kyle Cummins

13-Chase Stockon

11-Logan Seavey

9-Jake Swanson

7-Jason McDougal

6-Mitchel Moles

5-Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Shane Cottle

3-Thomas Meseraull, Jadon Rogers & Matt Westfall

2-Alex Bright, Briggs Danner, Buddy Kofoid & Tanner Thorson

1-Ryan Bernal

————————————————————

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

37-Justin Grant

33-Brady Bacon

32-Robert Ballou

31-Emerson Axsom & C.J. Leary

22-Logan Seavey

21-Chase Stockon

19-Kyle Cummins, Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

17-Jason McDougal

16-Jadon Rogers

14-Matt Westfall

12-Thomas Meseraull

9-Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Shane Cottle

7-Briggs Danner

4-Max Adams

3-Alex Bright, Buddy Kofoid, Carson Short & Ryan Timms

2-Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Mario Clouser, Xavier Doney, Steven Drevicki, Tye Mihocko & Tanner Thorson

1-Nick Bilbee, Timmy Buckwalter, Dustin Clark, Shane Cockrum, Braydon Cromwell, Dave Darland, Anton Hernandez, R.J. Johnson, Critter Malone, Davey Ray, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Scotty Weir & Cody Williams

————————————————————

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (Presented by Fatheadz Eyewear)

12-C.J. Leary

8-Mitchel Moles

4-Jake Swanson

3-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins & Chase Stockon

1-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant, Buddy Kofoid & Ryan Thomas

————————————————————

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Competition Suspension Inc., Pit Stop USA & Rod End Supply)

11-Brady Bacon

10-Jadon Rogers & Chase Stockon

9-Robert Ballou & C.J. Leary

7-Thomas Meseraull, Jake Swanson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Emerson Axsom, Kyle Cummins, Charles Davis Jr., Justin Grant, Jason McDougal & Logan Seavey

4-Mitchel Moles

3-Shane Cottle

2-Briggs Danner, Dave Darland, Brayden Fox, Anton Hernandez, R.J. Johnson & Matt Westfall

1-Max Adams, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Timmy Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Mario Clouser, Zach Daum, Xavier Doney, Steven Drevicki, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, A.J. Hopkins, Ricky Lewis, Brandon Mattox, Tye Mihocko, Matt Mitchell, Brandon Morin, Brody Roa, Kyle Shipley, Brady Short, Carson Short, Mark Smith, Dalton Stevens, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms & Cody Williams

————————————————————

SEMI WINS

3-Justin Grant & Mitchel Moles

2-Emerson Axsom, Robert Ballou, C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey & Jake Swanson

1-Max Adams, Cody Baker, Wyatt Burks, Mario Clouser, Shane Cockrum, Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Charles Davis Jr., Tommy Malcolm, Tye Mihocko, Daison Pursley, Chase Stockon, Scotty Weir & Matt Westfall

————————————————————

C-MAIN WINS

2-Max Adams & Brody Roa

1-Alex Banales, Cole Bodine, Alex Bright, Dustin Clark, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign, Carson Garrett, Korbyn Hayslett, Evan Mosley, Sam Scott, Verne Sweeney & Josh Turner

————————————————————

D-MAIN WINS

1-Seth Parker

————————————————————

DASH WINS

1-Kyle Cummins & Justin Grant

————————————————————

FEATURE STARTS

39-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

38-Logan Seavey & Matt Westfall

36-Jadon Rogers

32-Jake Swanson

30-Chase Stockon

27-Jason McDougal & Mitchel Moles

26-Brandon Mattox

21-Kyle Cummins

20-Kevin Thomas Jr.

19-Thomas Meseraull

17-Shane Cottle

13-Max Adams

12-Charles Davis Jr.

11-Briggs Danner

10-Alex Banales

9-Alex Bright & Dave Darland

8-Brody Roa & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

7-Anton Hernandez & Scotty Weir

6-Brent Beauchamp, Cole Bodine, Mario Clouser, Xavier Doney & Carson Garrett

5-Wyatt Burks, Shane Cockrum, Zach Daum, Steven Drevicki, Damion Gardner, Dallas Hewitt, R.J. Johnson, Tommy Malcolm & Tye Mihocko

4-Joey Amantea, Timmy Buckwalter, Sterling Cling, Braydon Cromwell, Geoff Ensign, Chad Frewaldt, Korbyn Hayslett, Ricky Lewis, Matt Mitchell, Brady Short, Carson Short, Austin Williams & Cody Williams

3-Koby Barksdale, Ryan Bernal, Clinton Bruns, Harley Burns, Austin Graby, Jack Hoyer, J.J. Hughes, Chase Johnson, Buddy Kofoid, Cam Schafer, Alex Schriever, Eric Schulz, Landon Simon, Wesley Smith, Tanner Thorson, Ryan Timms & Logan Williams

2-Collin Ambrose, Dustin Beck, Nick Bilbee, Dustin Clark, Braxton Cummings, Brayden Fox, Chris Gansen, Aric Gentry, Austin Grabowski, Brian Hayden , Matt McDonald, Brandon Morin, Zack Pretorius, Daison Pursley, Kendall Ruble, Brian Ruhlman, Kory Schudy, Kyle Shipley, Mark Smith, Dalton Stevens, Verne Sweeney & Daniel Whitley

1-Bryce Andrews, Terry Babb, Cody Baker, Keith Baxter, Stan Beadles, Brian Beebe, A.J. Bender, Saban Bibent, J.D. Black, Chad Boespflug, Isaac Chapple, Zach Clark, Colten Cottle, Derek Crane, Nathan Crane, Josh Davis, Kyle Edwards, Tom Eller, Parker Frederickson, Tripp Gerrald, Tom Harris, A.J. Hopkins, Chase Howard, William Huck, Steve Irwin, Jordan Kinser, Critter Malone, Michael Markey, Ryan Marshall, Evan Mosley, Chris Parkinson, Carmen Perigo, Davey Ray, Tony Rustad, Adyn Schmidt, Kent Schmidt, Jake Scott, Keith Sheffer II, John Sluss, Brandon Smith, Chad Tye, Mitch Wissmiller, Rece Wommack & Justin Zimmerman

————————————————————

2022 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park – Justin Grant

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Buddy Kofoid

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway – C.J. Leary

Apr 29: Bloomington Speedway – Jake Swanson

May 12: Lakeside Speedway – Robert Ballou

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park – Emerson Axsom

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary

Jun 14: Grandview Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – C.J. Leary

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway – Jake Swanson

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Jake Swanson

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ryan Thomas

Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 26: Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Sep 16: Circle City Raceway – Mitchel Moles

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Chase Stockon

Sep 30: Kokomo Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary

Oct 28: Cocopah Speedway – C.J. Leary

Oct 29: Cocopah Speedway – Jake Swanson

Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway – C.J. Leary

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – C.J. Leary

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Mitchel Moles

————————————————————

GSP QUALITY DRIVING PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT

Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park – Brady Short

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Buddy Kofoid

Feb 19: Bubba Raceway Park – Braxton Cummings

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway – Robert Ballou

Apr 29: Bloomington Speedway – Braxton Cummings

May 12: Lakeside Speedway – Zach Clark

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park – Brian Beebe

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track – Brandon Mattox

Jun 14: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Briggs Danner

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway – Justin Grant

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Briggs Danner

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Harley Burns

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Justin Grant

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Jadon Rogers

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle

Jul 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway – Dalton Stevens

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway – Matt Westfall

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Tom Harris

Sep 16: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway – Adyn Schmidt

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Sep 30: Kokomo Speedway – Brandon Mattox

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Anton Hernandez

Oct 28: Cocopah Speedway – Logan Williams

Oct 29: Cocopah Speedway – Matt Westfall

Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Cody Williams

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – Daniel Whitley

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Brody Roa

————————————————————

“HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE

Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park – Buddy Kofoid (18th to 5th)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Shane Cottle (21st to 10th)

Feb 19: Bubba Raceway Park – Tanner Thorson (14th to 2nd)

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway – Jadon Rogers (15th to 8th)

May 12: Lakeside Speedway – Xavier Doney (18th to 11th)

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park – Justin Grant (8th to 3rd)

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – Robert Ballou (13th to 3rd)

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track – Dustin Clark (19th to 9th)

Jun 14: Grandview Speedway – Emerson Axsom (20th to 10th)

Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Alex Bright (22nd to 7th)

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway – Alex Bright (13th to 2nd)

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – Alex Bright (16th to 2nd)

Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Thomas Meseraull (12th to 9th)

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway – Robert Ballou (8th to 1st)

Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson (18th to 7th)

Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey (11th to 3rd)

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Robert Ballou (8th to 1st)

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (19th to 7th)

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway – Xavier Doney (14th to 6th)

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kyle Cummins (17th to 6th)

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 7th)

Jul 26: Kokomo Speedway – Cole Bodine (22nd to 13th)

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon (21st to 11th)

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway – Jason McDougal (16th to 5th)

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway – Critter Malone (20th to 10th)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Thomas Meseraull (16th to 8th)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant (15th to 9th)

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – Max Adams (20th to 13th)

Sep 16: Circle City Raceway – Robert Ballou (15th to 6th)

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant (15th to 7th)

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant (14th to 5th)

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (20th to 12th)

Sep 30: Kokomo Speedway – Geoff Ensign (21st to 13th)

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles (10th to 4th)

Oct 28: Cocopah Speedway – Robert Ballou (13th to 4th)

Oct 29: Cocopah Speedway – Logan Seavey (21st to 6th)

Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Logan Seavey (19th to 9th)

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – R.J. Johnson (22nd to 12th)

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Jadon Rogers (21st to 8th)

————————————————————

DIRT DRAFT HOT LAPS FASTEST DRIVER

Feb 17: Bubba Raceway Park – Buddy Kofoid

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Jason McDougal

Feb 19: Bubba Raceway Park – Buddy Kofoid

Apr 16: Atomic Speedway – Justin Grant

Apr 29: Bloomington Speedway – Brady Bacon

May 12: Lakeside Speedway – Robert Ballou

May 14: I-70 Motorsports Park – Justin Grant

May 20: Terre Haute Action Track – Shane Cottle

May 22: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles

Jun 14: Grandview Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jun 15: Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Logan Seavey

Jun 17: Williams Grove Speedway – Briggs Danner

Jun 18: Port Royal Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jun 19: Bloomsburg Fair Raceway – Brady Bacon

Jun 26: Angell Park Speedway – Matt Westfall

Jul 1: Lincoln Park Speedway – Ryan Thomas

Jul 2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Sterling Cling

Jul 8: Huset’s Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 9: Huset’s Speedway – Jadon Rogers

Jul 10: Huset’s Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon

Jul 26: Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Aug 27: Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary

Sep 16: Circle City Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Sep 17: Tri-State Speedway – Chase Stockon

Sep 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Anton Hernandez

Sep 24: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

Sep 30: Kokomo Speedway – Chase Stockon

Oct 1: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Oct 28: Cocopah Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Oct 29: Cocopah Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Nov 3: Perris Auto Speedway – Jason McDougal

Nov 4: Perris Auto Speedway – Damion Gardner

Nov 5: Perris Auto Speedway – Max Adams

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

3. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

4. [46 wins] Brady Bacon & Jack Hewitt

6. [45 wins] Larry Dickson

7. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

8. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

9. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

10. [39 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

11. [37 wins] Robert Ballou & Sheldon Kinser

13. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

15. [34 wins] Justin Grant

16. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

17. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

18. [30 wins] Chris Windom

19. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones & Sammy Sessions

32. [21 wins] Greg Weld

33. [19 wins] C.J. Leary

34. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

37. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

39. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

42. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Kyle Cummins, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

47. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

48. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

49. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

53. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

57. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

61. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford, Joe Saldana & Logan Seavey

66. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

76. [6 wins] Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider & Dick Tobias

85. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

102. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

115. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Emerson Axsom, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

137. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward & Carl Williams

173. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-PRESENT)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (44) Brady Bacon

5. (41) C.J. Leary

6. (39) Levi Jones

7. (37) Larry Dickson

8. (36) Bryan Clauson

9. (35) Kevin Thomas Jr. & Rich Vogler

11. (31) Sheldon Kinser & Chase Stockon

13. (30) Pancho Carter & Justin Grant

15. (29) Don Branson

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney & Damion Gardner

37. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

39. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

46. (11) Jim McWithey & George Snider

48. (10) Sonny Ates, Kyle Cummins & Jim Hurtubise

51. (9) Robert Ballou, Eddie Leavitt, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

56. (8) Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Mitchel Moles, Pat O’Connor & Hunter Schuerenberg

61. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

79. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath, Ken Schrader & Logan Seavey

89. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

100. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

120. (3) Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

154. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

196. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Jason McDougal, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sam Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance/Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker/Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker/Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports

————————————————————

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom

————————————————————

2022 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (2B Racing #2B), (Scott Adams #5A), (On The Gass Racing #17), (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP), (A.J. Felker Racing #37), (Josh Ford Motorsports #73) & (Goodnight Racing #79B)

GARRETT AITKEN/Paris, IL (Greg Aitken #32)

JOEY AMANTEA/Mt. Pocono, PA (Joe Amantea #88J)

COLLIN AMBROSE/Owensboro, KY (Lynn Ambrose #36)

BRYCE ANDREWS/Kenosha, WI (Robert Andrews #17)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

B

TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (KCBJ Motorsports #8D)

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

CODY BAKER/Lone Jack, MO (Tribble-Hall Racing #9) & (Tribble-Hall Racing #38)

ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports #12)

ALEX BANALES/Lafayette, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5x)

KOBY BARKSDALE/Norman, OK (Tom Knight #16K)

RYAN BARR/Piqua, OH (Barr Racing #21B)

KEITH BAXTER/Chillicothe, OH (Keith Baxter #1B)

STAN BEADLES/Owensville, IN (Beadles Racing #84)

BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Fairland, IN (Lauren Beauchamp #11) & (Jeff Olson #34)

DUSTIN BECK/Petersburg, IN (Terry Henson #75)

BRIAN BEEBE/Oak Grove, MO (Jerry Nussbaum #37)

ROBERT BELL/Colfax, IA (Robert Bell #71)

A.J. BENDER/San Diego, CA (Kim & Richard Bender #21)

RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing #17w)

TRAVIS BERRYHILL/American Canyon, CA (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports #98)

NICK BILBEE/Indianapolis, IN (Bilbee Motorsports #17)

JASON BILLUPS/Holt, MO (Jason Billups #2)

J.D. BLACK/Grain Valley, MO (J.D. Black #7JR)

COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (DCT Racing-Lynn Crow-Kevin Bodine #57B) & (DCT Racing-Lynn Crow-Kevin Bodine #57c)

CHAD BOESPFLUG/Hanford, CA (2B Racing #2B)

RYAN BOND/Haubstadt, IN (Jim Czoer #7R)

CHRIS BONNEAU/Phoenix, AZ (Chris Bonneau #15)

DONNY BRACKETT/Fort Branch, IN (Tony Brackett #4B)

ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Hoosier Speed #39)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Hummer Motorsports #20) & (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

ROBERT BROWN JR./Memphis, TN (Robert Brown Jr. #13)

CLINTON BRUNS/Little Rock, IA (Clinton Bruns #7)

TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Lotier-Nemeth Motorsports #7)

WYATT BURKS/Topeka, KS (Wyatt Burks Racing #11w)

HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Harley Burns #16)

TYLER BURTON/Independence, MO (Charlie Burton #03)

C

LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Rex Calderwood #6)

TROY CAREY/Tullamore, NSW (Troy Carey Motorsports #45N)

CINDY CHAMBERS/Bloomington, IN (DC Motorsports #18c)

ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Isaac Chapple Racing #52)

BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Mark Clark & Roy Jackson #42G)

DUSTIN CLARK/Washington, IN (Dustin Clark Racing #75)

MICHAEL CLARK/Brazil, IN (Michael Clark #8)

ZACH CLARK/Olathe, KS (C & C Motorsports #26)

STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing #34)

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Yeley-Petty Racing #2) & (Eberhardt-Zirzow Racing #6)

ANDREW COCKMAN/Elkhart, IN (Len Cockman #0c)

SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (Amati Racing #66)

COLTEN COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Paul Hazen #57)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hogue Enterprises #39) & (Hodges Motorsports #74x)

DEREK CRANE/Racine, WI (Derek Crane #19WI)

NATHAN CRANE/Waukegan, IL (George Gaertner #89)

TIM CREECH/Greenfield, IN (Tim Creech #2c)

BRAYDON CROMWELL/Lone Jack, MO (Mike Cromwell #4x) & (Rick Smith #90)

®BRAXTON CUMMINGS/Bedford, IN (Bub & Amanda Cummings #71B)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Yeley-Petty Racing #2) & (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

D

BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Heffner Racing Enterprises South #5G)

DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dave Darland/Curb-Agajanian Racing #36D)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5d)

JOSH DAVIS/Chillicothe, OH (Josh Davis #8D)

CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis Jr. #47)

TROY DeGATON/Live Oak, CA (Troy DeGaton #39T)

SHON DESKINS/Phoenix, AZ (Shon Deskins Racing #20)

XAVIER DONEY/Odessa, MO (Doney-Lawson Racing #74) & (KO Motorsports #5R)

STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (Greg Fitzpatrick #19s)

E

DAKOTA EARLS/Independence, MO (Jason Earls #15E)

KYLE EDWARDS/Fountain Valley, CA (Gordon Edwards #39E)

TOM ELLER/Pleasant Prairie, WI (Tom Eller #29OG)

GEOFF ENSIGN/Sebastopol, CA (Jerry Burton #04), (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5), (David Sylvia #9), (On The Gass Racing #17) & (Geoff Ensign #44)

GAGE ETGEN/Celina, OH (Gage Etgen Racing #99)

F

MICHAEL FISCHESSER/Cincinnati, OH (Michael Fischesser #4F)

BRAYDEN FOX/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing #53)

PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Parker Frederickson #34F)

CHAD FREWALDT/Kansas City, KS (Kyle Lewis Racing #2x) & (Chad Frewaldt #4F)

G

DICKIE GAINES/Mitchell, IN (Jason Soudrette Racing #44)

CHRIS GANSEN/Verdemont Heights, CA (Gansen Engineering Motorsports #4G)

DAMION GARDNER/Concord, CA (Mark Alexander #1)

CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15)

ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Larry Gentry #10)

TRIPP GERRALD/Dallas, GA (Tom Gerrald #4G)

GABRIEL GILBERT/Greenwood, IN (Gabriel Gilbert #10G)

IVAN GLOTZBACH/Fillmore, IN (Brian Hayden Racing #i1)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39)

AUSTIN GRABOWSKI/Riverside, CA (Austin Grabowski #72)

AUSTIN GRABY/Lebanon, PA (Lotier-Nemeth Motorsports #7)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports #4)

DANIEL GRAUMENZ/New Munster, WI (Ralph Johnson #29J)

RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing #81G)

DUSTIN GRIFFITTS/Bloomington, IN (Bob Griffitts #9)

COLIN GRISSOM/Anderson, IN (Colin Grissom #00)

FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (Frankie Guerrini #63)

H

TOM HARRIS/Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK (Tom Harris Motorsport #84)

AUSTIN HAWKINS/Bridgeport, IL (Austin Hawkins #5A)

BRIAN HAYDEN/Fillmore, IN (Brian Hayden Racing #2H)

KORBYN HAYSLETT/Troy, OH (Hayslett Racing #1H)

TONY HELTON/Cloverdale, IN (Jeff Miller #87)

ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Yeley-Petty Racing #2) & (2B Racing #2B)

DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Todd Keen #18) & (Jennifer Hewitt #21)

TYLER HEWITT/Marion, IN (Paul Hazen #57)

TODD HOBSON/Clyde, VIC (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77AU)

A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (Jerry Burton #04) & (Wingo Brothers Racing #77)

CHASE HOWARD/Olive Branch, MS (Chase Howard #13)

ALLEN HOWARD JR./Terre Haute, IN (AJR Motorsports #4u)

JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (Chris Hoyer #11H), (Paul Hazen #57) & (DCT Racing-Lynn Crow-Kevin Bodine #57c)

WILLIAM HUCK/Mukwonago, WI (William Huck #39)

J.J. HUGHES/Jasper, IN (John Hughes #76)

BROC HUNNELL/Eolia, MO (Judy Smith & Tony Robertson #8)

I

DUSTIN INGLE/Lima, OH (Dustin Ingle #2DI)

STEVE IRWIN/Fenton, MI (Flying Zero Racing #0)

JOHN IVERS/Vincennes, IN (Carl Thomas #55)

J

JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James #99)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Yeley-Petty Racing #2) & (May Motorsports #8m)

JUSTIN JOHNSON/Parkville, MO (Justin Johnson #27)

R.J. JOHNSON/Laveen, AZ (Ricky Johnson #51)

JEREMY JONAS/El Paso, TX (Evan Pardo #54)

K

JEREMY KERZMAN/Great Eagle, MN (Kerzman Racing #3K)

LARRY KINGSEED JR./Castalia, OH (Jerry Powell #59)

JORDAN KINSER/Bloomington, IN (Jerry Burton #04)

BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67) & (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19)

RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Yeley-Petty Racing #2)

L

MARK LANE/Grain Valley, MO (Mark Lane #33L)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Michael Motorsports #77m)

CASEY LEWALLEN/Lake Lotawana, MO (Casey Lewallen #55L)

RICKY LEWIS/Oxnard, CA (Stensland-Halley Motorsports #41) & (Tibbits-Stensland-Halley Motorsports #43)

M

HUNTER MADDOX/Bedford, IN (Hunter Maddox #24m)

TOMMY MALCOLM/Corona, CA (Dino Napier #5x)

CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN (Seven LLC #7)

MICHAEL MARKEY/Hanover, PA (Mick Wasitowski #3x)

RYAN MARSHALL/Union Grove, WI (Eddie & Debbie Boyd #7)

GARY MARSHALL JR./Pomona, CA (John Bellegante #23)

DOUG MARTENS/Pipestone, MN (Harlow Thompson #17)

MIKE MARTIN/Yuma, AZ (Mike Martin Racing #16)

BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing #28)

MATT McCARTHY/Riverside, CA (John & Tammy McCarthy #28m)

MATT McDONALD/Brownsburg, IN (Matt McDonald #5mc)

JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (KO Motorsports #5m) & (Team AZ Racing #22AZ)

NATE McMILLIN/Rosedale, IN (Kenny McMillin #24)

TRES MEHLER/Oblong, IL (Austin Hawkins #5A)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Yeley-Petty Racing #2), (Epperson Racing #2E), (KO Motorsports #5K), (Chris Dyson Racing #20m) & (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

TYE MIHOCKO/Phoenix, AZ (Epperson Racing #2E) & (Bob Ream Jr. #8)

MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (J.W. Mitchell Motorsports #37)

DYLAN MOAN/Bridgeport, IL (Dylan Moan #17D)

JOSS MOFFATT/Columbus, IN (Moffatt Racing #5J)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Joe Moore #48)

BRANDON MORIN/Jasonville, IN (Brandon Morin Racing #98)

EVAN MOSLEY/Lapel, IN (Aaron Mosley #27)

N

JAKE NEAL/Omaha, NE (Brian Kracht #214)

KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Kevin Newton #16TH)

P

BUDDY PARKER/Gardner, KS (Weld-Parkinson Motorsports #93)

SETH PARKER/West Terre Haute, IN (Seth Parker #38p)

CHRIS PARKINSON/Gladstone, MO (Chris Parkinson #65)

CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #21)

JERRY PETTY/Litchfield Park, AZ (Yeley-Petty Racing #2)

CHRIS PHILLIPS/Plainfield, IN (Chris Phillips #6)

ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius #9z)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

R

DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (FattFro Motorsports-Team RayPro #14AJ)

BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (BR Performance #91R)

CHRIS ROBLING/Petersburg, IN (Kolehouse Motorsports-Scott Racing #23)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (The Engler Family #14)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Jerry Ruble #17)

BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clark Lake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

CHAD RUHLMAN/Bemus Point, NY (Brian Ruhlman #49c)

TONY RUSTAD/Pipestone, MN (Tony Rustad #105)

S

CAM SCHAFER/Little Canada, MN (G & S Motorsports #97)

NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Nate Schank #1$)

ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Chet Williams #38)

KENT SCHMIDT/Owensville, IN (KO Motorsports #5K)

ALEX SCHRIEVER/Hartford, SD (Jeff Davis Enterprises #0)

KORY SCHUDY/Springfield, MO (Jon Sawyer #28K)

ERIC SCHULZ/Sioux Falls, SD (Kent Franks & Miles Grein #38)

JAKE SCOTT/Morgantown, IN (Jeff Miller #33)

SAM SCOTT/Patoka, IN (Scott-Kolehouse Motorsports #7s)

NATHAN SEALE/Fort Branch, IN (Nathan Seale #1s)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5) & (Dwight Cheney #42)

KEITH SHEFFER II/Jerome, MI (Sheffer Racing #86)

DANNY SHERIDAN/Santa Maria, CA (Robbie & Gaye Allen #12A)

KYLE SHIPLEY/Sun City, AZ (Kyle Shipley #0G) & (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP)

BRADY SHORT/Bedford, IN (Randy Edwards #61m)

CARSON SHORT/Marion, IL (Epperson Racing #2E), (Robert Brown Jr. #13) & (RCM Motorsports #21x)

WAYNE SIDDLE/Tucson, AZ (Wayne Siddle #007)

LANDON SIMON/Tipp City, OH (Landon Simon Racing #24)

ALEC SIPES/Bloomfield, IN (Alec Sipes #99)

JACKSON SLONE/Noblesville, IN (Josh Slone #16)

JOHN SLUSS/Indianapolis, IN (FattFro Motorsports-Team RayPro #4R)

BRANDON SMITH/Mason City, IL (Brandon Smith #11) & (Scott-Kolehouse Motorsports #23s)

COREY SMITH/Russiaville, IN (CS Motorsports #66s)

MARK SMITH/Sunbury, PA (L & M Motorsports #M1)

WESLEY SMITH/Billings, MO (Wesley Smith Racing #44)

DALTON STEVENS/Scurry, TX (Dale Stevens #99x)

CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports #5s)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Joe Daming #5T) & (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

VERNE SWEENEY/Lomita, CA (Ken Tracy #98)

T

EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya Sr. #51T)

DAN TAYLOR/Reily, OH (Dan Taylor #T5)

RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing #77FR)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15K), (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17) & (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP)

TRAVIS THOMPSON/Brazil, IN (Travis Thompson #7T)

TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

CODY TRAMMELL/Bloomington, IN (Gary Densford #27T)

JOSH TURNER/Osseo, MI (Josh Turner Racing #4T)

CHAD TYE/Independence, MO (Tye Motorsports #88)

U

LEE UNDERWOOD/Troy, OH (Lee Underwood #24L)

V

EDDIE VANCIL/Olney, IL (Eddie Vancil #7v)

JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim Vanzant #3v)

BLAKE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing #73)

JESSE VERMILLION/Greencastle, IN (Vermillion Racing #5v)

W

DUSTIN WEBBER/Bethel, OH (Dustin Webber #9)

SCOTTY WEIR/Marion, IN (2B Racing #2B), (Scott Pedersen #4p) & (Landon Simon Racing #24)

COOPER WELCH/Sheridan, IN (Chris Welch #2w)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

PAUL WHITE/Temple, TX (White Motorsports #1)

DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (Finkenbinder Motorsports #3F)

AUSTIN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (Rip Williams #2)

CODY WILLIAMS/Corona, CA (Cody Williams #44)

LOGAN WILLIAMS/Yorba Linda, CA (John & Tammy McCarthy #5w)

TAYTE WILLIAMSON/Rushylvania, OH (Brent Williamson #20)

CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Hayward Motorsports #19)

MITCH WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (RMB Motorsports #29)

RECE WOMMACK/Falkner, MS (Wommack Racing #33)

Z

JUSTIN ZIMMERMAN/Athens, TX (D-Up Racing #1J)