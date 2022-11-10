Reviewing the 2022 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Season

LOOKING BACK: World of Outlaws Conclude 45th Season of Sprint Car Racing

The Greatest Show on Dirt Hosted 74 Races from Coast-to-Coast in 2022

CONCORD, NC – November 10, 2022 – The most grueling campaign in Motorsports concluded last week as the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series wrapped up a 74-race schedule.

From Florida in February to North Carolina in November, with two west coast trips, plenty of Pennsylvania weekends, and all sorts of Midwestern fun in between, traveling up and down the road with The Greatest Show on Dirt isn’t for the faint of heart.

A total of 380 competitors raced with the Series in 2022 with 18 finding Victory Lane – 13 on multiple occasions, nearly a record. The Series sanctioned four, six-figure paydays from Huset’s Speedway ($100,000), Eldora Speedway ($100,000 & $175,000), and Knoxville Raceway ($175,000) with a million-dollar points fund to top it all off.

Brad Sweet was the champion for the fourth consecutive year, but it still came down to the final race in a season-long title fight with perennial contender, David Gravel. There were new winners, familiar faces, and intense action all year long, so let’s look back on the 2022 season.

ROAR FOR FOUR: Although it came down to the final race for the second time in four years, Brad Sweet still completed his chase for a fourth consecutive World of Outlaws championship – moving him past Sammy Swindell for the third-most titles in Series history. It was a much different path to the $200,000 points triumph this year compared to 2019-21, as “The Big Cat” only collected five wins and utilized the consistency of a 5.87 average finish to grab the trophy.

Victories included in the Series’ debut at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park, a Williams Grove Speedwaybreakthrough in his 53rd start, a first-career Ironman 55 title, a return to the top at River Cities Speedway, and his maiden score at Sharon Speedway. Beyond the glory was the trials and tribulations that were overcome in 2022, making this hard-fought 48-point war over David Gravel a bit more special.

The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 visited the work area more than ever this year, but with Eric Prutzman, Joe Mooney, and Andrew Bowman on call, they sent the Grass Valley, CA native back out almost every single time. There was a brutal week at Huset’s Speedway – going through three cars in four nights – and of course the rear axle at the National Open, which ended their streak of 166 races and 5,000+ consecutive laps completed.

In the end, the calm, cool, and collected attitude of the Mooresville, NC dynasty paid off with runs of third, third, and fifth at the World Finals to fend off a last-minute charge from Gravel. The roar for four is complete, and the drive for five is next.

CLOSER THAN EVER: While Sweet won it for the fourth-straight year, it was also the fourth-straight year that the championship was decided by less than 100 points – something that has never happened in the history of the World of Outlaws. Along with that, the championship podium – Sweet’s Kasey Kahne Racing #49, Gravel’s Big Game Motorsports #2, and Carson Macedo’s Jason Johnson Racing #41 – remained the exact same in back-to-back seasons for only the fourth time in history.

For Gravel, the Watertown, CT native used a sensational October (3.6 AVG) to cut the points deficit and set himself up for a chance entering World Finals. He started the season strong with a DIRTcar Nationals title and held the points lead through March, but a DNF at Bakersfield took it away from him. The Tod-Quiring owned team, backed by Cody Jacobs, Trey Bowman, and Zach Patterson found Victory Lane on seven occasions, including twice at Eldora Speedway, once at Skagit Speedway for $25,000, and nearly at the 61st Knoxville Nationals.

Macedo, in his second year with Phil Dietz, Clyde Knipp, and Nate Repetz, shined even brighter with Albaugh on the #41. He was again an 11-time winner with the World of Outlaws, this time leading the Series in the W column thanks to triumphs in Texas, California, Missouri, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Washington.

BATTLE FOR FOURTH: The championship fight wasn’t the only one to come down to the final race as Donny Schatz and Sheldon Haudenschild battled for position as well.

Schatz, who ended the season better than anyone else – with back-to-back wins at The Dirt Track at Charlotte – finished fourth in the championship for the second-straight year. The 10-time Series champion started the year with a season-opening win at Volusia Speedway Park, but a grueling 43-year drought following him until Weedsport Speedway in July. After losing his legendary father this summer, the Tony Stewart Racing #15 pilot honored him with an emotional 11th title at the Knoxville Nationals. Now, an 11th World of Outlaws championship is the goal in 2023.

Haudenschild put his Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17 in the top-five of the championship chase for the second time in his career by placing fifth. The Wooster, OH native topped a career-best nine races in 2022, including spectacular showings at Volusia, Bridgeport, Atomic, Lawrenceburg, and Huset’s, all events that featured late-race heroics from Sheldon. With crew chief Kyle Ripper by his side the whole way, look for the 29-year-old to crack that championship podium in 2023.

SHARK ATTACK: In total, Hanover, PA’s Shark Racing triumphed on nine occasions with the World of Outlaws in 2022, a career-best mark for the team led by Hall of Famer Bobby Allen. With his son Jacob Allen (9th in points) transitioning into a consistent winner and grandson Logan Schuchart (6th in points) continuing to compete at the highest level, the #1A and #1S enjoyed more success than ever as a group.

Allen jumped from only one career win to five this year, thanks to a “perfect night” at Lake Ozark, a hometown win at Lincoln, an exciting score at Cedar Lake, and finally the biggest win of his life – a $25,000 photo-finish victory over his teammate at Silver Dollar’s Gold Cup Race of Champions. For Schuchart, he tacked on five W’s this year with checkered flags coming at Bristol, Jackson, Skagit, Hanford, and Charlotte.

ROOKIE STRIPE: Simply completing the World of Outlaws tour from start-to-finish is a grind – no matter your second or 10th attempt – but that first year on the road is often the toughest of them all. In 2022, two brave and exciting young souls finished that task as they battled for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award all season long.

24-year-old Spencer Bayston, of Lebanon, IN, will go down as the winner, joining a list of seven drivers to be named top rookie and win multiple races in the same season. Driving the CJB Motorsports #5, Bayston exceeded expectations with spectacular wins at Bristol Motor Speedway and Huset’s Speedway to go along with 40 top-10 finishes and an eighth-place points finish. With veteran Barry Jackson on the wrenches, along with Scott Vogelsong and Aydin Lloyd, the team brought on big sponsorship including a multi-year deal with camo titan, TrueTimber, which sets them up for a bigger and better run in 2023.

19-year-old Noah Gass, of Mounds, OK, felt like many didn’t believe that he, his father Randy Gass, crew chief Cody Cordell, and car chief Robby McQuinn would finish the entire season, so he set out on a mission to prove them all wrong – and he did just that. Only starting 13 World of Outlaws Features prior to this year, the formerly-inexperienced teenager showed immense growth in 2022 with 32 starts and two top-10 finishes, including a career-best ninth at the Ironman 55. With the rookie stripe removed, Noah is officially an Outlaw and ready to continue proving people wrong in 2023.

SOPHOMORE SURGE: While the aforementioned two drivers checked off their first year on tour, another pair of competitors finished up their second.

James McFadden did so with a new gig this season, joining the iconic Roth Motorsports #83 team. The Alice Springs, NT, Australia native was solid all season long and maintained a seventh-place position in the points, but Victory Lane haunted him all spring, through the summer, and into the fall. Finally, that first win came at Kansas’ Lakeside Speedway, a sigh of relief as Dennis & Teresa Roth claimed the 99th of their career as World of Outlaws owners. They’ve already announced they’re bringing J-Mac back in 2023 for another full-time run, this time with Toyota Racing Development power under the hood.

Brock Zearfoss, of Jonestown, PA, showed plenty of growth from his rookie to sophomore seasons as he consistently contended at the front more often, adding more top-five finishes, and improving his average result. The #3Z pilot, on his way to a 10th-place points finish, earned his second-career win with the World of Outlaws and first since 2017 when he beat champion Brad Sweet on the final restart at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway.

THE POSSE STRIKES BACK: After several years of dominance displayed by the World of Outlaws, the Pennsylvania Posse fought back in a big way this season. A combined 10 wins came via Myerstown, PA’s Brent Marks, Fayetteville, PA’s Lance Dewease, and Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri.

For Marks, all five of his World of Outlaws wins came on 1/2-mile venues in 2022 starting with Devil’s Bowl, Williams Grove, Knoxville, and eventually Eldora, where he produced the richest week in the history of Sprint Car Racing by sweeping the Historical Big One and 39th Kings Royal to take home $275,000.

For Dewease, the Kreitz Racing #69K dominated Williams Grove when it mattered most. The 57-year-old legend earned all three of his World of Outlaws wins this year at the Mechanicsburg, PA 1/2-mile, including the 60th National Open as he earned his fifth title at the prestigious event.

For Macri, the 23-year-old “Concrete Kid” finally added his name to the World of Outlaws All-Time Win List with his first-career victory coming in a dominant run at Port Royal Speedway in October. The winningest driver in the country the year quickly followed that up one night later, by winning at “The Speed Palace” again to sweep the weekend in his family-owned #39M.

FINAL CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (74 Races):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (9,282 PTS); 2. 2-David Gravel (-48 PTS); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (-114 PTS); 4. 15-Donny Schatz (-240 PTS); 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-264 PTS); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-436 PTS); 7. 83-James McFadden (-524 PTS); 8. 5-Spencer Bayston (-624 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-788 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-1014 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (18 Drivers):

11 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

9 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

7 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

5 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

5 wins – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

5 wins – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

5 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

4 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

4 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1

3 wins – Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. Racing #69K

2 wins – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

2 wins – Anthony Macri, Macri Motorsports #39M

1 win – James McFadden, Roth Motorsports #83

1 win – Brock Zearfoss, Zearfoss Racing #3Z

1 win – Brian Brown, Brian Brown Racing #21

1 win – Buddy Kofoid, Crouch Motorsports #11

1 win – Rico Abreu, Rico Abreu Racing #24

FEATURE LAPS LED (30 Drivers):

320 laps – Brad Sweet

314 laps – Carson Macedo

216 laps – David Gravel

189 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

146 laps – Donny Schatz

134 laps – Jacob Allen

123 laps – Brent Marks

119 laps – Kyle Larson

78 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

77 laps – Logan Schuchart

70 laps – Spencer Bayston

55 laps – Lance Dewease

52 laps – Brian Brown

49 laps – Anthony Macri

46 laps – Tyler Courtney

40 laps – James McFadden

36 laps – Rico Abreu

31 laps – Buddy Kofoid

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

23 laps – Kasey Kahne

22 laps – Brock Zearfoss

15 laps – Justin Peck

14 laps – Cory Eliason

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – Riley Goodno

7 laps – Kerry Madsen

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl

QUICKTIME AWARDS (20 Drivers):

11 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo*

8 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

6 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild*

4 QuickTimes – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi*

2 QuickTimes – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri

1 QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Buddy Kofoid, Kerry Madsen, Daryn Pittman

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (52 Drivers):

27 Heat Wins – David Gravel

23 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

20 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

19 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

16 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart, James McFadden

15 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild

8 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston

7 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

5 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri

4 Heat Wins – Kraig Kinser, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason

3 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg

2 Heat Wins – Austin McCarl, Justin Peck, Marcus Dumesny, Corey Day, Lance Dewease, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 Heat Win – Dominic Scelzi, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Mark Dobmeier, Mitchel Moles, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno, Jack Croaker, Paige Polyak, Carson McCarl, Sye Lynch, Daryn Pittman, Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Noah Gass, Tim Kaeding, Logan Seavey, Logan Wagner, Matt Juhl, Garet Williamson

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (62 Drivers):

45 Dashes – Brad Sweet

43 Dashes – David Gravel, Carson Macedo

32 Dashes – Spencer Bayston

29 Dashes – Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Jacob Allen

14 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

13 Dashes – Rico Abreu

11 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

8 Dashes – Kraig Kinser, Brent Marks, Anthony Macri

7 Dashes – Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason

6 Dashes – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel

5 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney

4 Dashes – Robbie Price, Corey Day, Hunter Schuerenberg, Justin Peck, Lance Dewease

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Ryan Timms, Buddy Kofoid

2 Dashes – Dominic Scelzi, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Garet Williamson, Cole Macedo

1 Dash – Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brady Bacon, Matt Campbell, Cole Duncan, Parker Price-Miller, Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, Scotty Thiel, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Ayrton Gennetten, Daryn Pittman, Jeff Halligan, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Marcus Dumesny, Mark Dobmeier, Joel Myers Jr, Mitchell Faccinto, Shane Golobic, Logan Seavey, Sye Lynch, Logan Wagner

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (39 Drivers):

5 LCS Wins – Logan Schuchart

4 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Spencer Bayston

3 LCS Wins – Donny Schatz, Ayrton Gennetten, Brent Marks

2 LCS Wins – Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Brian Brown

1 LCS Win – Kraig Kinser, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, DJ Foos, Christopher Bell, Austin Pierce, Jake Blackhurst, Robbie Price, Giovanni Scelzi, Scotty Thiel, Josh Schneiderman, Lachlan McHugh, Justin Whittall, Chase Dietz, Brandon Rahmer, Jordan Thomas, Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brendan Mullen, Tanner Holmes, DJ Netto, Dylan Cisney, Jake Bubak, Tyler Courtney

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (34 Drivers):

11 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

9 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz, Noah Gass

3 Hard Chargers – David Gravel, Carson Macedo, James McFadden

2 Hard Chargers – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Brock Zearfoss, Anthony Macri, Freddie Rahmer

1 Hard Charger – Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Greg Wilson, Travis Philo, Kyle Larson, Russell Borland, Aaron Reutzel, Scotty Thiel, Larry Wight, Tim Kaeding, Ryan Timms, Kevin Ingle, Tyler Thompson, Kerry Madsen, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe, Brian Brown

PODIUM FINISHES (32 Drivers):

26 Podiums – Carson Macedo

24 Podiums – Brad Sweet

20 Podiums – David Gravel

18 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

17 Podiums – Donny Schatz

14 Podiums – Logan Schuchart

11 Podiums – James McFadden

10 Podiums – Jacob Allen

9 Podiums – Kyle Larson, Brent Marks

5 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Brian Brown, Anthony Macri, Giovanni Scelzi

4 Podiums – Rico Abreu, Lance Dewease

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Danny Dietrich, Cory Eliason

1 Podium – Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Tyler Courtney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Ryan Timms, Logan Wagner

TOP 10 FINISHES (66 Drivers):

60 Top 10s – David Gravel

59 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

55 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz

50 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

43 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

40 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

39 Top 10s – James McFadden

36 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

28 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi

20 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

19 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

16 Top 10s – Anthony Macri

14 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Brent Marks

9 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Cory Eliason, Justin Peck, Lance Dewease

8 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney

7 Top 10s – Kerry Madsen

6 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Danny Dietrich

4 Top 10s – Hunter Schuerenberg, Corey Day, Dominic Scelzi

3 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Trey Starks, Ryan Timms

2 Top 10s – Noah Gass, Robbie Price, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Justin Whittall, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller

1 Top 10 – Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Greg Wilson, Cole Duncan, Cale Thomas, Mark Dobmeier, Riley Goodno, Ayrton Gennetten, Zeb Wise, Jeff Halligan, Devon Borden, Freddie Rahmer, Paulie Colagiovanni, Lachlan McHugh, Marcus Dumesny, Daryn Pittman, Joel Myers Jr, Mitchell Faccinto, Justin Sanders, Lee Jacobs, Logan Wagner, Sye Lynch, Ryan Smith, Lucas Wolfe

2022 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thur, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Fri, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

3. Sat, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

4. Fri, March 4 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

5. Sat, March 5 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

6. Fri, March 11 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

7. Sat, March 12 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Kyle Larson (1)

8. Fri, March 18 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Carson Macedo (2)

9. Fri, March 25 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

10. Sat, March 26 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / David Gravel (2)

11. Tues, March 29 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / Brad Sweet (1)

12. Sat, April 2 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brent Marks (1)

13. Sat, April 9 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Jacob Allen (1)

14. Fri, April 15 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (3)

15. Sat, April 23 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (4)

16. Fri, April 29 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, April 30 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Spencer Bayston (1)

18. Wed, May 11 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Jacob Allen (2)

19. Sat, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

20. Tues, May 17 / Bridgeport Motorsports Park / Swedesboro, NJ / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Fri, May 20 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

22. Sat, May 28 / Atomic Speedway / Waverly, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

23. Mon, May 30 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Fri, June 3 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

25. Fri, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brent Marks (3)

26. Sat, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

27. Fri, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

28. Sat, June 18 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

29. Wed, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Spencer Bayston (2)

30. Thur, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Buddy Kofoid (1)

31. Fri, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (6)

32. Sat, June 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

33. Fri, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Jacob Allen (3)

34. Sat, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brock Zearfoss (1)

35. Sat, July 9 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (7)

36. Tues, July 12 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wed, July 13 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (3)

38. Thur, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (4)

39. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (4)

40. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (5)

41. Wed, July 20 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (4)

42. Fri, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (1)

43. Sat, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (2)

44. Sat, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (5)

45. Sun, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Donny Schatz (2)

46. Fri, Aug. 5 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (8)

47. Sat, Aug. 6 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

48. Wed, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Logan Schuchart (SF)*

49. Thur, Aug. 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Jacob Allen (SF)*

50. Fri, Aug. 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Rico Abreu (SF)*

51. Sat, Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Donny Schatz (3)

52. Sat, Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Logan Schuchart (2)

53. Sat. Aug. 20 / Jackson Motorplex / Jackson, MN / Carson Macedo (9)

54. Fri, Aug. 26 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Brad Sweet (4)

55. Sat, Aug. 27 / Red River Valley Speedway / West Fargo, ND / Carson Macedo (10)

56. Thur, Sept. 1 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Logan Schuchart (3)

57. Fri, Sept. 2 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / Sheldon Haudenschild (9)

58. Sat, Sept. 3 / Skagit Speedway / Alger, WA / David Gravel (6)

59. Mon, Sept. 5 / Grays Harbor Raceway / Elma, WA / Carson Macedo (11)

60. Thur, Sept. 8 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Kyle Larson (NP)*

61. Fri, Sept. 9 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Carson Macedo (NP)*

62. Sat, Sept. 10 / Silver Dollar Speedway / Chico, CA / Jacob Allen (4)

63. Fri, Sept. 16 / Keller Auto Speedway / Hanford, CA / Logan Schuchart (4)

64. Fri, Sept. 23 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Rico Abreu (1)

65. Sat, Sept. 24 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / Brad Sweet (5)

66. Fri, Sept. 30 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (2)

67. Fri, Oct. 7 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Anthony Macri (1)

68. Sat, Oct. 8 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Anthony Macri (2)

69. Fri, Oct. 14 / I-80 Speedway / Greenwood, NE / David Gravel (7)

70. Sat, Oct. 15 / Lakeside Speedway / Kansas City, KS / James McFadden (1)

71. Sat, Oct. 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (3)

72. Wed, Nov. 2 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Logan Schuchart (4)

73. Fri, Nov. 4 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Donny Schatz (4)

74. Sat, Nov. 5 / The Dirt Track at Charlotte / Concord, NC / Donny Schatz (5)