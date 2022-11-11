Dennis Erb, Jr. Officially Crowned WOOLMS Champion; Lands on Podium in World Finals Finale!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. was officially crowned the 2022 World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series National Champion from November 2-5 during the ‘World Finals’ at the pristine Dirt Track at Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina! The tripleheader at the 4/10-mile speedplant kicked off with a pair of $15,000 to win preliminary programs. Last Wednesday night in the opener, Dennis placed second in his heat race prior to advancing up to sixth in the 40-lap feature event. At Charlotte last Thursday evening, Dennis also ran second in his stacked heat race and later started and finished eighth in the 40-lapper, which ran caution-free.

A huge, standing-room-only crowd then piled into the Dirt Track at Charlotte on Saturday to witness the ‘World Finals’ grand finale, which boasted a hefty $25,000 paycheck. Dennis secured a triumph in his loaded heat race and later drew the fifth starting spot before the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap headliner. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then steered past a pair of competitors during the contest to land on the podium in third behind only race winner Jonathan Davenport and runner-up Chris Madden.

Following the race, Dennis was celebrated as the 2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Series Champion and was awarded a whopping $125,000 for his season-long efforts on the national tour! In addition, crew chief Heather Lyne won the Integra Crew Chief of the Year Award with the World of Outlaw Case Construction Late Model Series for the second straight year! Complete results from the ‘World Finals’ can be accessed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

“It (the championship) feels really good,” Erb said in a recent interview. “It’s great actually. All the hard work and running up and down the road. A great season this year. Just running good and running up front, being able to win this now and being able to knock it off a checklist of things I want to do – it’s a great feeling.”

The terrific 2022 season for Dennis Erb Racing is scheduled to come to a close over the November 11-12 weekend at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will preside over the ‘Peach State Classic’ weekend, which kicks off on Friday night with a $20,000 to win shootout. The lucrative ‘Peach State Classic’ will then conclude on Saturday evening with a whopping $53,053 first place prize on the line. You can watch all of the action from Senoia Raceway LIVE on FloRacing or learn more about this weekend’s season-ending doubleheader online at www.senoiaraceway1969.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com