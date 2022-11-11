Garrett Alberson Reigns as O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 10, 2022) – Edging out a talented list of first year competitors on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Garrett Alberson emerged as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year.

Alberson’s 54 starts with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2022 took him to 28 different venues, most of which he was visiting for the first time in his career, in 17 states. Although the 33 year old was winless on tour, Alberson finished inside the top five on five occasions and registered 23 top ten performances.

“What an amazing year, thank you Ken and Beth [Roberts] for an incredible team and opportunity,” said Alberson. “It seemed like a steep goal when we started the season. This year’s rookie class was tough, hats off to everyone, I enjoyed racing with them.”

“I’ve got to race with Ken the past two years. A big thanks to my crew. This was our first year on a national tour and everyone rose to the occasion.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year will take home $15,000 in cash in addition to multiple product awards from additional motorsports manufacturers at the championship awards banquet on December 9.

Daulton Wilson finished second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase, followed by Spencer Hughes, and Ross Robinson.

Alberson’s Roberts Motorsports, Black Diamond Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by DAY Motorsports, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, Messila Valley Transportation, Done Right TV – Solar, Lucas Oil, Stuckey Enterprises, Bill’s Sport Shop, C&W Trucking & Sons Inc., Bilstein Shocks, Orion Tire & Repair, Roemer Machine & Welding, RCS Union Software, SIMS Family Racing, Winstein, Kavensky & Cunningham – Union Attorneys, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Hoosier Racing Tire, BBFMerch.com, Go Lithium Batteries, Capital Screen Company, Arbor Auto Works, Mitchell Ranch – Gidding, Texas, Browning Auto Parts, J. Craig’s Tile, Budda Bert Transmissions, Starved Rock Wood Products.

