Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Unveils Mega 2023 Schedule

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 11, 2022) – The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule is slated to be bigger and better than ever before.

The nation’s premier tour for dirt late models will bring 56 events to 32 tracks across 16 states from January to October with over $5 million in purse money up for grabs along the way. Per usual, the 2023 campaign will launch with 13 events during Georgia-Florida Speedweeks and conclude with the 43rd Annual Dirt Track World Championship.

The 2023 schedule is highlighted by a colossal 18 races that pay $25,000 or more to the winner, including the return of 11 crown jewel events that boast a $50,000 or more top prize.

Like years past, Golden Isles Speedway kicks off the season with the Super Bowl of Racing on January 25-28. From there, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back at Bubba Raceway Park for two nights on January 29-30 before heading to All-Tech Raceway, February 2-4. The 47th Annual Wieland Winternationals will close out Speedweeks, February 5-11, at East Bay Raceway Park.

In addition to the return of several iconic venues, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make its inaugural appearance for the $18,049 to win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway on April 28; the $25,000 to win Farmer City 74 at Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway on May 12; and the $30,000 to win FALS Spring Shootout Presented by Titan Industries at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway on May 13.

One of the richest events on the tour, the 13th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals, will shift to Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. in 2023. The traditional format will continue, culminating in the $53,000 to win, $5,300 to start, finale on Saturday, July 22.

The season-long grind will come to an end with the 43rd Annual Dirt Track World Championship. However, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series finale will have a new home. The famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio will be the destination for the $100,000 to win crown jewel starting in 2023.

“We believe we’ve set the stage for an incredible season,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. ”The 2023 schedule is a commodity of the continued commitment of our teams, promoters, marketing partners, and loyal fans. We are incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer drivers and fans alike next season and excited to celebrate these new milestones.”

The complete Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule can be viewed below or at www.lucasdirt.com/schedules/.

2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule: