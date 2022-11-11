R.J. Conley Inherits $4,000 Victory at Atomic Speedway to Finish Season in Winning Fashion!

(WHEELERSBURG, OHIO) The 2022 racing season for Conley Motorsports, Inc. (CMI) came to a close over the November 4-5 weekend at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio. R.J. Conley timed in fourth fastest in qualifying on Friday night prior to running third in the fast dash and an impressive runner-up in the 30-lap feature behind only $4,000 victor Zack Dohm. On Saturday evening, R.J. laid down the third quickest lap in time trials and finished third in the dash before appearing to earn another second place finish in the 30-lapper. However, apparent winner Camaron Marlar failed a postrace deck height check, which awarded the $4,000 payday to the #71C of Conley!

Rod Conley was also in attendance at Atomic Speedway over the ‘Jackie Boggs Memorial’ weekend to wrap up his 2022 campaign. On Friday during the $4,000 to win opener, Rod placed third in his loaded heat race before steering past a trio of competitors during the 30-lap main event en route to a ninth place effort. In Saturday’s finale, “Hot Rod” ran fourth in heat race action and later picked off five racecars during the 30-lapper on his way to a steady eighth place showing. Complete results from each of these Renegades of Dirt Late Model Tour races can be found online at www.atomicspeedway.net.

“Like I told Camaron Marlar after the race, he had the fastest car and deserved to win,” quoted R.J. Conley earlier this week. “The whole deal – really the whole weekend – was very unfortunate and I don’t want to get into specifics here, but a big thanks needs to go to Atomic Speedway for trying their best to make things right. Our car was fast all weekend and it feels good to wrap up the season on a winning note. Thanks to all of our great sponsors and supporters, as well as the fans – it was a strong year for us!”

Both CMI drivers had successful seasons in 2022. R.J., who piloted a throwback scheme memorializing his Hall of Fame father Delmas Conley this year, amassed six victories and fifteen top fives in the twenty-six races that he entered. His biggest triumph was a $5,000 win in the ‘Dustbuster 40’ back on July 22 at Moler Raceway Park in Williamsburg, Ohio. Rod racked up one victory, fourteen top fives, and twenty-one top tens in the thirty-eight shows that he entered in 2022. He reached victory lane at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio for $2,000 on July 16 and recently clinched the Super Late Model Track Championship at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio.

The respective #71 teams would like to thank the following companies for their support this season: Conley Trucking, Conley River Terminal, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Valvoline Oil, Poske’s Performance Parts, Shain Custom Decals, Draime Racing Engines, Impact Race Gear, FOX Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Mason Racin’, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Headers, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), UniFirst Uniforms, Sunoco Race Fuels, Allstar Performance, Delph Communications, Accu-Force Shock Dynos, Quarter Master, Out-Pace Racing Products, Design 500, Jones Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tires, and Wiles Driveshafts.

The latest news and schedule information on brothers Rod and R.J. Conley can be found online at www.ConleyMotorsportsInc.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com