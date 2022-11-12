Kyle Bronson Tops Senoia’s Castrol FNiA Peach State Classic Opener



$53,053-To-Win Finale On Tap for Saturday Night

SENOIA, Ga. (November 11, 2022) — Senoia Raceway was the perfect place for Kyle Bronson to put an end to his year-long drought. And the Brandon, Fla., driver was quick to thank his crew, family and car owners Wayne and Shirlene Hammond after Friday’s Castrol® FloRacing Night in America victory on the opening night of the Peach State Classic.

“I’m just glad they didn’t give up on me,” Bronson said. “It’s been a rough year here, man.”

Putting the pain of a winless season behind him, the 32-year-old Bronson led all 50 laps from outside the front row, staying ahead of some feisty action behind him in grabbing a $20,000 payday and his first Castrol tour victory (last year’s Peach State Classic wasn’t a tour event).

Battling a track surface soaked by Tropical Storm Nicole, Bronson fought off multiple challengers and took the checkers 0.893 of a second ahead of runner-up Spencer Hughes of Meridian, Miss., while 11th-starting Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces, N.M., finished third. Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpentersville, whose heat-race miscue forced him to rally from 19th in the main event, was fourth and Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, Ind., was fifth despite contact from fast qualifier Tyler Millwood as he took the checkers, sending O’Neal’s car spinning into turn one.

Not around at the finish of the caution-plagued race were two of Bronson’s biggest challengers. Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C., suffered a flat left-rear tire on the 11th lap that knocked him from contention, and Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tenn., saw his chances go by the wayside after contact from Ashton Winger in turn three with nine laps remaining.

Bronson will be among the favorites when everyone returns Saturday for the tour finale that pays $53,053 to the winning in the richest event on the second-year Castrol Series.

“It’s awesome, you know. It’s $20,000,” Bronson said in victory lane. “We’re close to home, only four hours from home. I really look forward to coming here. I know these guys will have this Grade-A facility here tomorrow.”

Bronson entered a 1-race-old Rocket Chassis that carried him to victory.

“We’ve been racing our other car a little bit and we’ve been having a couple ignition problems and (team owner) Wayne (Hammond) told us to get this other car out this week and we tested a bunch this week,” Bronson said. “I put my Integra Shocks back on — like I said, those guys have been helping me a ton, and Rocket Chassis, Mark Richards and Steve Baker, they always helped me a ton. My guys, they bust their butt here. I’ve got Tanner, Josh, Sonny and my beautiful wife, all my kids. Wayne and Shirlene, they gave me everything I need to win here.”

Getting the jump on the pole-starting Winger at the outset, Bronson controlled most of the race comfortably, but Marlar pulled within three-tenths of a second just past the race’s midpoint.

“At the beginning there, (I) just trying to drive the car as straight as I could and not wear to tire out because we all put soft tires on here tonight. I just didn’t want to slide my tire much and get my tire too hot there,” Bronson said. “Then I seen Marlar down there digging in the bottom, and I knew how to move down there in (turns) three and four. But I had a really good car and I felt like we could pick it up a little bit.”

He credited the track crew for whipping the surface into shape at a track that’s typically dry and slick rather than so moist that drivers had to stop during a midrace caution to replace mud-caked helmets. That the race happened at all was in doubt just hours before the event.

“They busted their butt here the last couple days. I was looking (at weather forecasts) Monday, Tuesday, I was like ‘There ain’t no way these guys are racing.’ But they proved me wrong. They work harder than anybody in the country, I can promise you that,” said Bronson, looking forward to Saturday’s action. “I think we gotta tune the car a little bit. It’s definitely a different condition than we ever seen here before, but you know, I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking (forward) to the challenge. I love this place and I’m just ready to get going tomorrow.”

The third-starting Hughes slipped back to fifth early before inching back to the front and avoiding pitfalls that eliminated others.

“With all the weather they had and the short time they had to get it ready, I can’t complain any. It was way better than what it could have been for sure. But hats off to Kyle, he was real good all night tonight and I’m glad to see him finally get him one. We’ll just patch this thing back up and get ready for another day tomorrow,” the runner-up said. “I’m sure the racetrack will probably be a lot different tomorrow, too. We’ve just gotta go back to the drawing board and just get a little bit better. If this condition comes around again, I know we definitely, we’ve got some things we can improve on. Hopefully we can work on it and maybe pick up one spot tomorrow.”

Alberson started in the sixth row but broke into the top five before the halfway mark.

“That was pretty intense right there. Man, this car was really good. As soon as we gassed up out there, I felt like I was passing cars. I had good grip and I could rotate pretty good. I was really happy with it,” he said. “I’d say they’ll have (the track conditions) a lot different (Saturday), so we’re going to see a couple of different sides of this place for sure. My car’s been pretty good here in the mud lately, so hopefully we can turn around and have it good for the slick. We’ll see what we can do.”

The race was slowed by nine yellow flags, including for the cautions that saw the demise of Madden and Marlar, who headed pitside after his lap-41 scrape with Winger.

“I really think I could’ve won the race there,” a disappointed Marlar said, saying he “got run over” by Winger.

On the ensuing restart, Winger broke exiting turn four, collecting Ricky Thornton Jr., and another quick caution appeared when Thornton Jr. spun in turn one after pitting to make repairs.

Other cautions appeared for a slowing Ryan Gustin on the ninth lap and a same-lap slowdown when Tyler Erb had a pair of flat rear tires. A lap-15 caution flew for a slowing Cla Knight (shock issue) and a lap-21 yellow appeared when Sam Seawright slowed with body damage after running as high as sixth.

The final caution appeared on the 49th lap when Ricky Weiss had a right-rear flat and stopped between turns three and four.

The second annual Peach State Classic weekend draws to a close on Saturday evening at Senoia Raceway with a $53,053-to-win / $1,053-to-start Castrol® FloRacing Night in America program.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Senoia Raceway (Saturday, November 12)

1)$53,053 2)$20,053 3)$10,053 4)$8,053 5)$7,053 6)$6,053 7)$5,053 8)$4,053 9)$3,053 10)$2,053 11)$1,953 12)$1,853 13)$1,753 14)$1,653 15)$1,553 $16)$1,453 17)$1,353 18)$1,253 19)$1,153 20-24)$1,053

TOTAL – $137,782

Saturday Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Saturday Entry Fee: $150

Entry fee includes 1 ATV/4-Wheeler/Side-By-Side/etc pass. Additional passes are $10 per day or $25 for all three days.

Complete series rules are available at www.FloSeries.com and facility info can be found at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

On Saturday, November 12 the pit gate opens at 12 p.m. ET with grandstand gates opening at 3 p.m. The Driver’s Meeting is at 4 p.m. Hot laps are 4:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

Saturday, November 12 grandstand admission is $40 per person with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Saturday night pit passes are $45 per person with kids (ages 6-12) $30, and children (ages 5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

For more information on Senoia Raceway, please visit www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America

Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.)

November 11, 2022 Feature Results

A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[11]; 4. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[19]; 5. 71X-Hudson O’Neal[16]; 6. 31-Tyler Millwood[8]; 7. 19M-Wil Herrington[17]; 8. B5-Brandon Sheppard[14]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[15]; 10. 7W-Ricky Weiss[24]; 11. (DNF) 12-Ashton Winger[1]; 12. (DNF) 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 13. (DNF) 1T-Tyler Erb[18]; 14. (DNF) 66K-Dylan Knowles[21]; 15. (DNF) 3S-Brian Shirley[20]; 16. (DNF) 22-Will Roland[10]; 17. (DNF) 22E-Russell Erwin[23]; 18. (DNF) 16S-Sam Seawright[7]; 19. (DNF) 99-JR Moseley[13]; 20. (DNF) 42-Cla Knight[6]; 21. (DNF) 44-Chris Madden[4]; 22. (DNF) 17M-Dale McDowell[9]; 23. (DNF) 19-Ryan Gustin[12]; 24. (DNF) 93-Carson Ferguson[22]



DNS: Rucker Orr, Jim Rogers, Morgan Bagley, Kyler Haygood, Lamar Haygood, Pearson Lee Williams, Booger Brooks, Parker Martin, Cody Haskins, Morgan Alexander, Devin Moran, Joseph Joiner, Austin Horton, Montie Vaughn, David Breazeale, Jody Knowles, Oliver Gentry, Corey Roulette, Tanner Collins, Mason Zeigler, Scott Bloomquist, Payton Freeman, Jamie Maurice, Glenn Morris, Bailey Williams, Ty Ellis, Jordy Nipper, Jason Croft,

Entries: 52

Renegade Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group A: Dennis Erb Jr. (13.605 seconds)

Renegade Race Fuels Fast Qualifier Group B (and overall): Tyler Millwood (13.594 seconds)

Integra Racing Shocks Heat Race #1 Winner: Ashton Winger

Pit Stop USA Heat Race #2 Winner: Spencer Hughes

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #3 Winner: Mike Marlar

Buzze Racing Heat Race #4 Winner: Kyle Bronson

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #5 Winner: Chris Madden

Hoker Truck Heat Race #6 Winner: Cla Knight

Hoosier Tire B-Main Winners: Dennis Erb Jr., Brian Shirley, Dylan Knowles

Hoosier Tire Drawing Winners: Parker Martin, Dale McDowell

$150 Cash Drawing Winners: Ricky Weiss, Tanner Collins