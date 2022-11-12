MORE THAN EVER: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Teams Boast Record Earnings in 2022

Four Teams Hit Half-Million and a Record-Setting Nine Cars Collected $300,000-plus

CONCORD, NC – A million-dollar points fund and a brand-new bonus program in 2022 combined with the largest purse payouts in history has created record earnings for full-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series teams.

Along with a record-high $200,000 championship payout – and $100,000 payout for the runner-up – Sprint Car teams also battled for four six-figure paydays at World of Outlaws sanctioned events throughout the season – $100,000 at Huset’s High Bank Nationals, $100,000 at Eldora’s Historical Big One, $175,000 at Eldora’s Kings Royal, and $175,000 at the Knoxville Nationals.

Between the 14 full-time teams (not counting the other 366 competitors), nearly $5 million dollars was amassed between purse payout, points fund, bonus program and tow money.

For the first time in the 45-year history of the World of Outlaws, four full-time operations earnedmore than a half-million dollars with the Kasey Kahne Racing #49 ($595,075), the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15 ($582,765), the Big Game Motorsports #2 ($545,615), and the Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17 ($504,525) leading the way.

Beyond the top tier, teams are still earning record numbers throughout the field with nine operations reeling in more than $300,000 this season. The Jason Johnson Racing #41 ($487,565), Shark Racing #1S ($433,275), Shark Racing #1A ($353,175), Roth Motorsports #83 ($345,625), and CJB Motorsports #5 ($307,525) were next in line with the Series.

Additional earnings included Brock Zearfoss Racing #3Z ($233,650), Kinser Racing #11K ($152,770), Rico Abreu Racing #7S ($143,030), Ran-No-Gass Racing #20G ($112,125), and Bill Rose Racing #6 ($73,750).

“We continue to strive to not only make sure the fans are getting the most out of a season but our drivers and teams, too,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “We brought record purses and payouts in 2022, on top of introducing a million-dollar bonus program and handed out $1.4 million in the championship points fund at the end of the year. I’m excited about what we have planned for 2023.”

The Greatest Show on Dirt returns on February 9-11, 2023 at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL as the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals opens the 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series campaign. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision