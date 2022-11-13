Hangtown 100 Entry List: A Field of 50, A Race of 100 for $20,000 at Placerville

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Placerville, California (November 12, 2022)………The third edition of the Hangtown 100 is a biggie in all facets – 50-plus cars, 100 laps and $20,000-to-win.

That’s what’s on tap when the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship heads west for the third installment of the three-night event at California’s Placerville Speedway on Thursday-Friday-Saturday, November 17-18-19.

At press time, 53 USAC Midget drivers and cars are set to do battle on the 1/4-mile dirt oval at the racy joint which welcomes the USAC National Midgets for the sixth, seventh and eighth time, all of whom are on the hunt for the biggest prize in midget racing.

The entry list includes the likes of defending Hangtown 100 winner Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the newly crowned USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion.

Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.) returns after becoming the youngest winner in USAC National Midget history during the opening night of the Hangtown 100 in 2021.

Minden, Nevada’s Tanner Thorson (2016) is one of six USAC National Midget champions in the Hangtown 100 field along with Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston (2017), Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey (2018), Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney (2019), Canton, Illinois’ Chris Windom (2020) and current point leader Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid (2021).

Thorson was the opening night fastest qualifier a year ago. Bayston finished inside the top-10 twice during the inaugural edition in 2019. Seavey was the overall points champion for the event in 2021. Courtney finished 8th on the final night in 2019. Windom led laps on night two in 2021 and finished 4th on the last night. Kofoid led a race-high 66 laps in the 2021 finale before finishing 2nd.

Shane Golobic (Fremont, Calif.) has won with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars at Placerville. He returns to the Hangtown 100 field as does Carson Macedo (Lemoore, Calif.), who led the WoO with 11 victories this year and finished inside the top-five at the Hangtown 100 a year ago.

Corey Day (Clovis, Calif.) captured the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial wing sprint car race victory earlier this year at Placerville. The one-time USAC National Midget victor is in this year’s field as are night two lap leaders Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.) and Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) as well as 2021 night two fast qualifier Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.).

Drivers who’ve graced USAC National Midget victory lane this season in the Hangtown 100 field include Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.), Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.), Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio) and Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), who also stands as the series’ leading Rookie of the Year contender coming in.

Three-night reserved and general admission ticket packages for the Hangtown 100, along with single night tickets, are available at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/hangtown-2022.

Also sharing the card will be the BCRA/California Lightning Sprints, who are set to run without wings each night.

HANGTOWN 100 ENTRY LIST: (53 ENTRIES)

CAR # | DRIVER | HOMETOWN | ENTRANT

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, CA (Pete Davis)

01 BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08x MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3v JIM VANZANT/Prescott, AZ (Jim Vanzant)

4 JAKE HODGES/Camarillo, CA (Jake Hodges)

4x COREY DAY/Clovis, CA (Willie Kahne)

5K BEN WORTH/Coalinga, CA (Dean Alexander)

5T KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Dean Alexander)

6K MIKE SNIDER/Kelseyville, CA (Lauren Snider)

7NZ ®TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA (Wally Pankratz)

9 BLAKE BOWER/Brentwood, CA (Tony Boscacci)

9AU SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN (Dyson Motorsport)

11K NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Kruseman Motorsports)

14J MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises)

14T DYLAN BLOOMFIELD/Oakley, CA (Graunstadt Enterprises)

17B ®AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

19 ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

22G ZACH TELFORD/Middleton, ID (GR Motorsports)

25 TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Tom Malloy)

25m ®JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

25x EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Tom Malloy)

25K TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

31B KYLE BEILMAN/Los Angeles, CA (Beilman Motorsports)

32 CADEN SARALE/Stockton, CA (Caden Sarale)

57 DANIEL WHITLEY/Ferndale, CA (Abacus Racing)

58 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K ®GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Six8 Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E ®MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K ®DOMINIC GORDEN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71m TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71p DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

73 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

73x CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

84 ®JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries)

86 COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (CB Industries)

87w RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

88 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Tanner Thorson Racing)

89 ®MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (CB Industries)

89x CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries)

97 BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99AU CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Dyson Motorsport)

101 ®CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Dean Alexander)

® represents a USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year Contender