Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, & Big Ten Banquet Date January 7, 2023

(Macon, IL) With the 2022 racing season in the rear-view mirror and drivers looking ahead to 2023, officials from the Track Enterprises office have announced the awards banquet date for Macon Speedway as well as Lincoln Speedway. This year’s ceremony will include both tracks as well as the three Midwest Big Ten Series. The event will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Decatur Conference Center & Hotel.

On the Lincoln Speedway side, Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, again took the Pro Late Model championship. In the Modifieds, Ashland, IL driver Brandon Roberts won his second title at the speedway. Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England took the top spot in the Simplot DII Midget class for the first time, while Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL, garnered the Hornet championship.

At Macon Speedway, Taylorville, IL driver, Colby Eller, grabbed top honors in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division, claiming his first championship at the track. Summerfield, IL driving veteran Rodney Standerfer, racing in his final season, took the top spot in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor won the point championship in the Pro Modified division, while Dennis Vander Meersch grabbed the championship in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman class. Rounding out Macon Speedway point champions were Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed in the 51 Bistro Street Stocks, Tristin Quinlan of Decatur, IL, in the Hornets and John Barnard, from Sherman, IL, in the Micros By Bailey Chassis.

The Midwest Big Ten Series action saw Rodney Standerfer claim the first ever Big Ten Modified championship, while Jose Parga claimed another Pro Late Model title. Andy Zahnd, of White Heath, IL, took his first Midwest Big Ten Street Stock championship.

In addition to the champions, drivers who met the 75% attendance eligibility requirements and finished in the top ten in those classes will also be honored. Invitations are being sent to those who have awards coming to them at the January 7 affair. In addition to those being honored, anyone is welcome to attend the banquet including drivers, fans, crew members, officials, and sponsors.

The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel will be hosting the banquet and a buffet style dinner will be served to attendees. Coffee, tea, and water is also included while other drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

Cost to attend the banquet is $25 per person. A block of hotel rooms is also available for any guests wishing to stay overnight following the awards ceremony. Reservations for rooms must be made directly through the hotel.

Doors will open at 5:30 for cocktail hour, dinner will be served at 6:30, and awards will be handed out at 7:30.

Tickets for the event are available online at www.maconracing.com and www.lincolnspeedwayil.com . For more information, call 217-764-3200.