McCreadie Triumphant in Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 16, 2022) – Consistency was the key that led Tim McCreadie to the Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup title in 2022.

The Arizona Sport Shirt Crown Jewel Cup is a mini-series within the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series schedule that comprises the 13 events that pay $30,000 or more to the winner. Of those 13 events, McCreadie finished in the top ten on 11 occasions, recorded 8 top five performances, and went to Victory Lane once.

The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Champion will receive a $15,000 cash bonus at the Championship Awards Banquet on December 9. Finishing second through fifth in the final Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup were Ricky Thornton Jr., Earl Pearson Jr., Brandon Sheppard, and Hudson O’Neal. Those drivers earned $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 respectively.

About Arizona Sports Shirts:

Founded more than four decades ago, Arizona Sport Shirts has provided bold, unique, and effective apparel for race teams, businesses, and special events. Today, Arizona Sport Shirts continues its commitment to providing cutting edge apparel and merchandise found nowhere else. More information on Arizona Sport Shirts, including online ordering details, is available at: www.ArizonaSportShirts.com.

2022 Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup Events:

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- 30th Annual Show-Me 100

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- 16th Annual Firecracker 100

July 3, 2022- Muskingum County Speedway- Freedom 60

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50

July 23, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- 40th Annual North/South 100

August 20, 2022- Batesville Motor Speedway- 30th Annual Topless 100

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River

September 17, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- 18th Annual Late Model Nationals

September 29, 2022- Tyler County Speedway- 54th Annual Hillbilly 100

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- Dirt Track World Championship