Huset’s Speedway Features $250,000-to-Win Huset’s High Bank Nationals and $53,000-to-Win Silver Dollar Nationals During Action-Packed 2023 Schedule

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 18, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway will host approximately two dozen nights of racing in 2023.

Several marquee events highlight next season’s schedule, which kicks off May 14 with the Mother’s Day Opener.

Among the stellar events will be the 2nd annual Huset’s High Bank Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, running June 21-24. The event showcases three qualifying nights leading up to a 40-lap finale that pays $250,000 to win – the biggest payout in sprint car history – and $5,000 to start.

New to the track next season is the famed Silver Dollar Nationals, which has shifted homes to Huset’s Speedway. The $53,000-to-win event featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be held July 19-22.

Additional big nights include the Ben Nothdurft Memorial on May 29, the $7,000-to-win Border Battle on June 18 and the season-ending Bull Haulers Brawl featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series 360ci winged sprint cars Sept. 2-3.

The Tri-State Late Models series visits during the Ben Nothdurft Memorial and the final two nights of the Silver Dollar Nationals.

The Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks return as the premier racing divisions at Huset’s Speedway, which will run almost weekly on Sunday nights from the middle of May through Labor Day Weekend. The track will take a couple of weeks off in August in support of big events hosted by Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.

For the tentative 2023 Huset’s Speedway schedule, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com/schedules.

Season Passes go on sale Dec. 1 along with the Silver Dollar Nationals four-day tickets and camping. Three-day Silver Dollar Nationals tickets go on sale Jan. 1. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

The first event at Huset’s Speedway in 2023 will be March 3-4 for the Huset’s Speedway Snocross National presented by TDS Trucking featuring the AMSOIL Championship Snocross.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.