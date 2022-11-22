Mike Harrison’s Late Model run at the Dome put on hold for 2022!

St. Louis, MO (November 22, 2022) Mike Harrison was set to team up with a backup car from the Gundaker’s, but due to all of the unforeseen circumstances and all that has happened in the last month, the team will not have a car ready for action for Mike Harrison to drive. Mike will still pilot his DIRTcar Modified at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. Kevin & Tammy Gundaker would like to thank Mike Harrison and his team for understanding the circumstances and look forward to letting Mike pilot one of their late models at a few events in 2023.