McCreadie Edges Thornton Via Tiebreaker for Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge

BATAVIA, Ohio (November 23, 2022) – The Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge was set to be decided during the final event of the season at Portsmouth Raceway Park. In a dramatic turn of events, the battle between Tim McCreadie and Ricky Thornton Jr. ended in a tie.

McCreadie prevailed triumphantly in the final Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge standings via the tiebreaker (number of wins) and will take home the $15,000 prize at the Championship awards banquet on December 9.

Ricky Thornton Jr. will take home $5,000 as runner-up in the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge. Brandon Sheppard finished third, earning $2,000.

The Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge, a mini-series within the 2022 schedule, awarded points to drivers at twenty (20) TV events; eighteen (18) LIVE televised events broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and the two (2) next day airings.

2022 Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Events:

January 27, 2022- Golden Isles Speedway- Super Bowl of Racing

February 5, 2022- All-Tech Raceway – Winter Nationals

February 10, 2022- East Bay Raceway Park- 46th Annual Winternationals

February 11, 2022- East Bay Raceway Park- 46th Annual Winternationals

February 12, 2022- East Bay Raceway Park- 46th Annual Winternationals

March 20, 2022- Atomic Speedway- Buckeye Spring 50

May 26, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- 9th Annual Cowboy Classic

May 27, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- The Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson

May 28, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- 30th Annual Show-Me 100

June 4, 2022- West Virginia Motor Speedway- Historic 100

June 18, 2022- Smoky Mountain Speedway- Mountain Moonshine Classic

June 25, 2022- Lernerville Speedway- 16th Annual Firecracker 100

July 9, 2022- Deer Creek Speedway- Gopher 50

July 14, 2022- I-70 Motorsports Park

July 16, 2022- Lucas Oil Speedway- Diamond Nationals

July 24, 2022- I-80 Speedway- Silver Dollar Nationals

August 13, 2022- Florence Speedway- 40th Annual North/South 100

August 27, 2022- Port Royal Speedway- Rumble by the River

September 18, 2022- Knoxville Raceway- 18th Annual Late Model Nationals

October 15, 2022- Portsmouth Raceway Park- 42nd Annual Dirt Track World Championship