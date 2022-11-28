Cory Hedgecock Ends 2022 Campaign with Leftover $5,000 Triumph

Final 2022 Season Stats Include 13 Wins, 27 Top 5’s, and 35 Top 10’s

LOUDON, Tenn. (11/28/22) – Cory Hedgecock wrapped up his 2023 season in fine style on Saturday afternoon with a $5,000 Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory during 411 Motor Speedway’s annual Leftover.

The victory came in Cory’s final start of the year in his W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry / Noble Knights Construction Services / No. 23 Currin Construction / Black Diamond Race Car / Eagle Racing Engine Super Late Model and marked his 13th overall win of the season.

“Man, what a great way to wrap up the season with back-to-back wins in our final events of the year. We started third on Saturday and got to the lead a little before the halfway mark. I want to apologize to Booger (Brooks) for flat smoking him on lap 1. It was 120% my fault, and I really hated for that to happen,” Hedgecock said. “We had a good hot rod and was able to capitalize for the last race of the season. We’ll enjoy the next month off and will be working hard in the shop. We’ve got some cool things on the horizon, so stay tuned.”

Cory Hedgecock entered his E-Z-GO No. 23 Vineyard Enterprises Super Late Model into battle with the Valvoline Iron-Man Southern Series on Saturday afternoon at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.) for the seventh annual Leftover.

With the Top-5 qualifiers in time trials locked into the feature, Hedgecock laid down the second-fastest time amongst a field of 32 cars. Overtaking early race-leader Booger Brooks on the 16th circuit, Cory paced the field for the remainder of the 40-lapper to claim his 13th win of the season and a $5,000 prize.

His ninth career Valvoline Iron-Man Series triumph came ahead of Mack McCarter, Jed Emert, Brooks, and Michael Chilton.

Full results from the event are available at www.IMdirt.net.

The 2022 season for Cory Hedgecock and CH Enterprises has now drawn to a close. The team ends the season with 13 wins, 27 Top-5 finishes, and 35 Top-10 finishes in 58 starts.

As the team finalizes details for the 2023 season, the latest information will be posted at www.CoryHedgecock23.com .

Cory Hedgecock would like to thank all of his sponsors, which include Eagle Racing Engines, Noble Knights Construction Services, Vineyard Enterprises, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, Currin Construction, E-Z-GO, BMF Racecars, Circle H Services, CH Enterprises, STI Trucking, SFP Performance Systems, Brucebilt Performance, Cobb’s Auto Parts, Pro-Fabrication, Earnhardt Technologies, Strange Oval, Quickcar Racing Products, Hoosier Tire, Wilwood, Martel Signs, Hypercoils, Bilstein, Powers Machine, VP Racing Fuels, Winters Performance, Keyser Manufacturing, MyRacePass Marketing & Website Services, along with my family and crew, Mom, Dad, Wesley, Katie, Lily, and Shelby.

