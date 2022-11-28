Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal Set for ’23 LOLMDS Title Run

2023 Campaign Begins in January at Volusia Speedway Park



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (11/28/22) – Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal are busily preparing for the 2023 season.

The team’s primary focus for the upcoming year is pursuing the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) championship with their Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

When not competing in LOLMDS events the team will also enter a bevy of high-profile national level events along with select World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series races.

“Before we know it, it will be time to head to Florida to kick off the new season at Speedweeks. We’re very grateful to welcome back all our existing marketing partners as well as welcoming O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling and WR1 Sim Chassis as new partners. We also will be announcing additional new sponsors in the coming weeks,” Rocket1 Racing co-owner Mark Richards said. “Our team is excited to embark on the new season with Hudson O’Neal behind the wheel. We’ll see everyone in a little over a month at Volusia (Speedway Park).”

The 2023 campaign for Rocket1 Racing and O’Neal opens on January 19-21 with the Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.). The WoO tripleheader includes $8,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $20,000-to-win win finale on Saturday.

Rocket1 Racing recently completed their 2022 season. In 97 events the team scored 10 wins to go along with 43 Top-5 finishes and 73 Top-10 finishes.

