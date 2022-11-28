Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Welcomes Bachman as Director

CONCORD, NC (Nov. 28, 2022) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota has named Tyler Bachman as Series Director.

Bachman is a respected long-time official and safety director within the World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing family. He included the role of Competition Director with the Xtreme Outlaw Series in 2022 and aims to expand the Midget tour in 2023.

“Tyler has had a role in all aspects of our company, from the competition side to the event side, and has earned the opportunity to take over as Director of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “He will face the challenges head on, and utilize all the resources we have available to continue growing the Xtreme Outlaw brand.”

Most recently, Bachman was nominated to the Board of Directors for the International Council of Motorsports Sciences, showcasing his continued commitment and dedication to the motorsports industry.

“We’re looking forward to continue building the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series on the foundation set by Casey Shuman,” Bachman said. “I’m looking forward to leading the series and building the team that will welcome the best competitors in the business to put on a show for the greatest fans out there.”

With Bachman at the helm, the 2023 schedule will focus solely on the Midget Series, rather than spread across to Non-Wing Sprint Cars. Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals in February will continue to feature premier Non-Wing Sprint Car racing.

For the latest news and information, go to XtremeOutlawSeries.com or follow on social media channels.