Huset’s Speedway Increases Weekly 410 Sprint Car Purse to Pay $5,000 to Win

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (Dec. 2, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway is boosting the weekly payout for 410ci winged sprint cars in 2023.

Each Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig main event will pay at least $5,000 to win and $500 to start with select events offering a bigger payout. Second place receives $4,000 with third place earning $3,000.

The total payout for each weekly program featuring the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks is more than $35,000.

The high-banked oval is also offering a stout points fund for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig division. The champion will garner $12,000 with second place picking up $8,000 and third place $6,000. The top 15 in points who are eligible will receive points fund money.

Drivers accumulate points for qualifying, heat races and the main event during each race. A driver can miss one points race throughout the season and remain eligible for the points fund.

Of note, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races at Huset’s Speedway are show-up points only and The Border Battle race at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., on June 16 is a full points race.

The first regular season event at Huset’s Speedway in 2023 is May 14 for the Mother’s Day Opener.

Season tickets and tickets to select events, including the $250,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws, are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.