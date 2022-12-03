USMTS unveils 2023 schedule

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (December 3, 2022)—With the dust barely settled and the engines nearing room temperature, officials from the United States Modified Touring Series have announced the biggest and boldest schedule yet for the Silver Anniversary season featuring the nation’s premier dirt modified outlaws.

It’s time for America’s greatest dirt modified drivers and their fantastically-rabid fans to call work and get 2023 vacation days locked in.

Next year’s Summit USMTS National Championship campaign looks an even more aggressive and richer than the record-setting 2022 campaign that saw Dustin Sorensen take home a gargantuan $100,000 for winning the points title.

As of today there are 44 nights of racing slated, and just the winners of those main events are set to take home more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for those shows.

Most events in 2023 will be three-day mega-events with an open practice on the preceding Wednesday. Eleven nights pay $3,000 to win and 13 contests will award $5,000 to the winner.

There’s also a $7,000-to-win feature, nine shows paying $10,000 to win, two $11,000-to-win contests and a $12,000-to-win event on the calendar.

Two finales carry a $15,000 top prize and there’s two races that will dole out $20,023 and $25,000, respectively, to the winners.

Just like last year, a paycheck for $100,000 is reserved for the 2023 USMTS National Champion and $10,000 to the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year.

The 2023 campaign lights the fuse with the 13th Annual Texas Spring Nationals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2-4, at the Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas.

Action wraps up October 12-13 at the all-new Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Oklahoma, featuring a $20,023-to-win finale and the crowning of the 2023 USMTS National Champion.

SUMMIT USMTS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 SCHEDULE

March 2 – Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas ($3,000 to win)

March 3 – Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas ($5,000 to win)

March 4 – Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas ($10,000 to win)

March 23 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. ($3,000 to win)

March 24 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. ($5,000 to win)

March 25 – Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. ($15,000 to win)

March 30 – Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La. ($3,000 to win)

March 31 – Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La. ($5,000 to win)

April 1 – Ark-La-Tex-Speedway, Vivian, La. ($10,000 to win)

April 20 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan. ($3,000 to win)

April 21 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan. ($5,000 to win)

April 22 – 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan. ($10,000 to win)

April 27 – Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa ($3,000 to win)

April 28 – Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa ($5,000 to win)

April 29 – Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa ($10,000 to win)

May 4 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. ($5,000 to win)

May 5 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. ($7,000 to win)

May 6 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. ($12,000 to win)

May 25 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($3,000 to win)

May 26 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($5,000 to win)

May 27 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($10,000 to win)

May 28 – Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa ($10,000 to win)

June 15 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. ($3,000 to win)

June 16 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. ($5,000 to win)

June 17 – Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. ($11,000 to win)

July 13 – Ogilvie Raceway. Ogilvie, Minn. ($3,000 to win)

July 14 – Ogilvie Raceway. Ogilvie, Minn. ($5,000 to win)

July 15 – Ogilvie Raceway. Ogilvie, Minn. ($11,000 to win)

July 20 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa ($3,000 to win)

July 21 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa ($5,000 to win)

July 22 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa ($10,000 to win)

Aug. 3 – I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo. ($5,000 to win)

Aug. 4 – Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan. ($10,000 to win)

Aug. 5 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. ($10,000 to win)

Aug. 16 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa (Qualifying)

Aug. 17 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa (Qualifying)

Aug. 18 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa (Qualifying)

Aug. 19 – Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa ($25,000 to win)

Sept. 21 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($3,000 to win)

Sept. 22 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($5,000 to win)

Sept. 23 – Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. ($15,000 to win)

Oct. 12 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla. ($3,000 to win)

Oct. 13 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla. ($5,000 to win)

Oct. 14 – Arrowhead Speedway, Colcord, Okla. ($20,023 to win)

The Mason City Motor Speedway in Mason City, Iowa, will be the site of the 25th Anniversary USMTS Super Special paying a season-high $25,000 to win. More exciting details are forthcoming.

Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just nine different USMTS National Champions in the previous 24 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting long-time USMTS classics, new and exciting venues, inaugural events and some tracks returning to the schedule after a multi-year absence.

While Sorensen scored his first USMTS title this year, previous USMTS National Champions include Dereck Ramirez (2021), Rodney Sanders (2013-2014, 2019-2020), Johnny Scott (2018), Jason Hughes (2010, 2015-2017), Ryan Gustin (2011-2012), Tim Donlinger (2008), Jason Krohn (2007) and Kelly Shryock (1999-2006, 2009).

Cayden Carter captured the 2022 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Award. Previous winners include Brooks Strength (2021), Tanner Mullens (2020), Hunter Marriott (2019) Jake O’Neil (2018), R.C. Whitwell (2017), Ricky Thornton Jr. (2016), Jesse Sobbing (2015), Cade Dillard (2014), Trevor Hunt (2013), Stormy Scott (2012), Jason Grimes (2011), Johnny Scott (2010) Grant Junghans (2009), Brandon Kenny (2008), Scott Green (2007), Jay Poidinger (2006), Brad McEwan (2005), Zack VanderBeek (2004), Corey Dripps (2003), Justin Boney (2002), Jason Hughes (2001) and Kevin Peters (2000).

More information regarding each event will be forthcoming as the 2023 season draws nearer. The schedule is subject to change. For the latest schedule updates, visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Beyea Headers, Chevrolet Performance, Compstar, Fast Shafts, FK Rod Ends, Intercomp, K1 RaceGear by Ryan Bowers Motorsports, KS Engineering, KSE Racing Products, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain, RacinDirt, Summit Racing Equipment, Super Clean, VP Racing Fuels, Wrisco Industries.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: ARMI Contractors, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, DAY Motorsports, Hacienda Mechanical, Mel Hambelton Racing, Midwest Wrap Co., Miller Welders, PBM Performance Products, Rancho Milagro Racing, RHRSwag.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Salty’s BBQ & Catering, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, BigDeal Car Care, Bryke Racing, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Deatherage Opticians, Edelbrock, Hooker Harness, Integra Racing Shocks and Springs, JE Pistons, Keyser Manufacturing, Penske Racing Shocks, Performance Bodies & Parts, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wilwood Racing.

USMTS RACETRACKS: 81 Speedway, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Arrowhead Speedway, Cedar Lake Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, I-70 Speedway, Lakeside Speedway, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Ogilvie Raceway, Rocket Raceway Park