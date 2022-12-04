RUMBLE SENIOR CHAMP KARTS TO CHASE FOR $2,000 PAYDAY FRIDAY NIGHT

D-Low Truck Antes Up Huge Payday to Remember Tom & Karen Magnabosco

FORT WAYNE, IN (December 2, 2022) – When the Senior Champ division of kart racing rolls into the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday night December 30, for leg #1 of the Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales they will be chasing after a massive $2,000 payday.

Dominic Phillips, through his Morris, IL based D-Low Trucking company, released the exciting news this afternoon. “My grandparents, Tom & Karen Magnabosco of Joliet, IL, got me into kart racing and it has been one heck of ride. I couldn’t be where I am in karting without them and their encouragement,” cited Phillips. “I am thankful and beyond thrilled to be able to use this marquee event to memorialize my loved ones, grandpa, and grandma. I know they will be looking down with huge smiles.”

While most of the kart divisions competing at the Rumble are ‘flat’ karts with the driver fully exposed, the Senior Champ karts have a full cage built into the frame. The addition of the cage, with the additional top-heavy weight and stiffness of the frame, has a unique effect on the handling of the karts. Through the years of the Rumble, the Senior Champs have always provided interesting, down-to-the-wire racing.

“Senior Champs at the Rumble are amazing,” continued Phillips. “The level of competition among the drivers is unparalleled and with the $2,000 prize money my D-Low Trucking company is posting, the carrot hanging before them will set a new standard for the Senior Champ drivers.”

Joining the Senior Champ karts both nights (Dec. 30/31) will be six other divisions of karts, multiple divisions of Baker Racing Engines quarter midgets, full-sized midgets, North Baltimore Custom Cuts winged 600 Midgets and LiUNA non-winged 600 Midgets, in full racing programs.

Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales tickets are available through any Ticketmaster outlet or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum box office, and on race-day.

Complete event information may be found at www.rumbleinfortwayne.com