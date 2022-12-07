World of Outlaws Late Models raise stakes with increased championship points fund, monthly payouts

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model champion could walk away with $175,000 between the 2023 championship payout and monthly Winner Circle program

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 7, 2022) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series is raising the stakes for full-time drivers with an increased points fund and introduction of a new Winner Circle monthly program.

In 2023, the Series will see a more than $780,000 overall championship purse – over a quarter of a million-dollar increase from the 2022 points fund – and more than $1 million available between the overall points fund and monthly Winner Circle bonus.

The Winner Circle program pays $2,500 a month to each of the top-12 full-time drivers (from February to November) – meaning if a contracted driver runs the entire season and maintains a top-12 points position, they will earn an extra $25,000 by the end of the season.

So, now the 2023 champion will earn $175,000 – $150,000 from the points fund (a $25,000 increase from 2022) and an additional $25,000 from the Winner Circle monthly program. And looking through the field, this new program means the driver that finishes seventh in points could earn $75,000 (between the championship purse and Winner Circle program) and the driver that finishes 12th in points could still walk away with $60,000 (between the championship purse and Winners Circle program).

“Along with presenting race fans the best shows with the best drivers, it’s our continued commitment to present the best points fund and payouts to the drivers who commit and support the World of Outlaws throughout the year,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “I’m excited to present an increased championship purse and the new Winner Circle program, offering our drivers the biggest payouts in Series history.”

On top of the points fund increase and Winner Circle program, drivers will contend for an overall purse in excess of $3 million spread through the 53-race schedule in 2023, including six events with a weekend purse worth more than $200,000 – two boasting more than $250,000.

“Between the championship purse, Winner Circle program and increased purses throughout the field, we’ve worked hard to make sure we’re presenting an overall program that benefits the drivers from the first race to the end of the season,” said World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series Director Steve Francis. “These are the biggest purses in Series history that are sure to make 2023 one of the biggest seasons in the history of the World of Outlaws Late Models.”

The 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Late Model season will commence with the Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21, at Volusia Speedway Park – with a $160,000 overall purse for the event. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

FULL 2023 CHAMPIONSHIP PURSE

1 – $150,000

2 – $100,000

3 – $85,000

4 – $75,000

5 – $65,000

6 – $55,000

7 – $50,000

8 – $47,000

9 – $43,000

10 – $40,000

11 – $37,000

12 – $35,000